Journal Review
Jack E. Booher
Jack E. Booher of Martinsville, formerly of Darlington, passed away Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 24, 2023, at the Waters of Martinsville. He was 81. Born Nov. 6, 1941, at Crawfordsville, he was the son of John E. Booher and Glydas Pitts Booher. He graduated from Darlington High School. He was a farmer and rancher who worked for several ranchers in several different areas.
Journal Review
Phyllis D. Hadler
Phyllis D. Hadler, 73, of Crawfordsville and formerly of Effingham, Illinois, passed away Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at Franciscan Health Lafayette. She was born Oct. 23, 1949, at Salem, Illinois, to Lawrence and Hazel Irene (Sands) Metcalf. Phyllis worked at World Color/Crossroads Press in Effingham, retiring after 25 years. She...
Journal Review
Jerry Joseph Hocking
On Friday, Jan, 20, 2023, Jerry Joseph Hocking, beloved dad, grandpa and brother, passed away at Ben Hur Health & Rehabilitation in the presence of his daughters and grandchildren, while surrounded by family and friends. He was 72 years old, born Nov. 26, 1950, to Joseph J. and Violet M. (Surber) Hocking in Crawfordsville.
WISH-TV
Tasty Takeout: Titus Bakery and Deli
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Tuesday’s “All Indiana” Titus Bakery and Deli joined News 8 to share some tasty pastries. Titus Bakery is located in Lebanon and Westfield, Indiana. Visit their website here.
Journal Review
Paul Allen Redman
Paul Allen Redman died Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at home, in New Ross. Arrangements are pending with Sanders Priebe Funeral Care in Crawfordsville. Share memories and condolences at www.SandersFuneralCare.com.
WLFI.com
School bus evacuated after nearly tipping over in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Ind. (WLFI) — A loaded bus was evacuated Thursday morning after nearly tipping over. The bus slid off the road and slightly into a ditch while making a turn at College and Jackson streets, says Carroll schools Superintendent Keith Thackery. The students were taken to school on a...
Indiana City Named One of the Best Places to Live in Entire U.S.
One city in Indiana was named one of the best places to live in the United States. Do you think you know which city it is?. I am proud to be a native of Indiana. I've lived here my whole life and while I wish we were closer to places like the beach, we still have a lot of great things to offer for a "flyover state". Indiana is full of many small towns with a great deal of charm. We also are home to a few big cities that have a lot to offer residents. Recently, one of these Indiana towns was named one of the best places to live in the country. While it's not my hometown, I think it is a pretty big accolade for the state.
Here’s when Swensons Drive-In will open in Avon
AVON, Ind. – It won’t be long before Avon’s latest dinner option opens for business. Swensons Drive-In will open its first Indiana location on Feb. 6 at 11 a.m. The drive-in restaurant will be located off Rockville Road, at 8894 US Highway 36 in Avon. Ohio-based Swensons is best known for its hamburgers, having been […]
Boy loses companion dog during cross-country trip to Indiana
UPDATE: Miranda Huckeby shared on social media that Sky secured a ride from New Mexico. If all goes as planned, Sky and Merrick should be reunited by Friday. Original story: ANDERSON, Ind.- An 8-year-old boy is without his companion dog. The Huckeby family was driving cross-country in the process of moving to central Indiana from […]
Journal Review
Local Record: Jan. 27, 2023
• Theft in the 500 block of Indian Springs Road — 12:03 a.m. • Property damage crash at 110 W. South Blvd. — 6:52 a.m. • Property damage crash at 801 S. Washington St. — 9:45 a.m. • Theft at in the 1600 block of South U.S....
WIBC.com
Ambulance Roll Over Crash in Noblesville
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — An ambulance belonging to Preferred Auto Body in Indianapolis crashed on Campus Parkway in Noblesville, but nobody was severely hurt. Around 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, Noblesville Police were called to Campus Parkway by the I-69 overpass for the report of a single vehicle, a 1999 Ford Ambulance, involved in a crash.
Journal Review
Group has big plans in the works
The annual meeting of Crawfordsville Main Street members was conducted earlier this week at the Masonic Cornerstone, with refreshments provided by Maxine’s on Green. President Steve McLaughlin opened the meeting by welcoming guests and presenting the 2022 meeting minutes and financial report to members for a vote. The 2023 CMS board roster was announced with all 2022 members remaining except Karen Thada, who retired from the board at the end of the year. Thada’s dedication to the organization was recognized. Casey Hockersmith replaces Thada. Hockersmith introduced herself to the members.
Journal Review
Preserving History
For 125 years the local Dorothy Q Chapter NSDAR has upheld the ideals of patriotism, historical preservation and historical education in Montgomery County. On Saturday, the local DAR Society celebrated with an open house tea at the Elston Historical Home. The 125th anniversary committee was comprised of Regent Michelle Borden,...
fox32chicago.com
Delphi murders: Jury selection narrowed down to two Indiana counties
DELPHI, Ind. - Jury selection in the Delphi murder trial has been narrowed down to two Indiana counties. According to a FOX affiliate in Indianapolis, it has been narrowed down to St. Joseph or Allen County. Richard Allen is accused of killing Abby Williams and Libby German in February 2017.
WISH-TV
Lebanon in dispute over construction access for Lilly development
LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — The Lebanon City Council and area residents gathered Monday night to discuss a proposed development by Indianapolis-based pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly and Co. The development wants to use Witt Road for construction access. The Boone County Preservation Group was willing to vacate the road if...
WIBC.com
County Chosen for Delphi Murders Trial Jury
INDIANAPOLIS — A judge has made a decision in regard to the jury that will determine Richard Allen’s fate. 50-year-old Allen has been accused of the Delphi murders of Abby Williams and Libby German. Now, Judge Frances Gull has determined that the jurors hearing his case must come from Allen County.
WLFI.com
WLPD: Drivers should avoid the US 52 and Klondike area
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A semi fire has backed up traffic in the US 52 and Klondike area Thursday afternoon. Officials are asking people to avoid the area. According to West Lafayette Police Department, a semi trailer caught fire. The driver was able to get the cab separated from the trailer before the trailer became fully engulfed.
Journal Review
C’ville man dies in morning crash
A single-vehicle crash Thursday claimed the life of a Crawfordsville man. Just after 1:30 a.m., the Indiana State Police and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 136 near Nucor Road. A preliminary investigation by ISP revealed that a 2019 Chevrolet Cruze was traveling eastbound...
Court Docs: Parents charged in Terre Haute infant death ruled a homicide
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A couple from Indianapolis are facing charges in Vigo County in relation to the death of a two-month-old later ruled a homicide. The charges stem from the events of August 22, 2022, when the couple reportedly called 911 reporting the baby was not breathing. The family had been staying at […]
Current Publishing
Noblesville man killed in crash
A Noblesville man was struck and killed earlier this month in Jasper County after changing a tire on Interstate 65, according to the Indiana State Police. Miles S. Williams, 25, was driving a gray 2007 Nissan Altima southbound in the left lane Jan. 4 and had pulled over to the left side of the road due to a flat tire. According to the ISP, Williams had exited the vehicle and was in the process of changing the tire on the vehicle when a blue 2022 Chevrolet Equinox driven by a Michigan man hit the right side of the Nissan and also hit Williams.
