Jack E. Booher of Martinsville, formerly of Darlington, passed away Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 24, 2023, at the Waters of Martinsville. He was 81. Born Nov. 6, 1941, at Crawfordsville, he was the son of John E. Booher and Glydas Pitts Booher. He graduated from Darlington High School. He was a farmer and rancher who worked for several ranchers in several different areas.

MARTINSVILLE, IN ・ 9 HOURS AGO