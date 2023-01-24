Read full article on original website
Journal Review
Jack E. Booher
Jack E. Booher of Martinsville, formerly of Darlington, passed away Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 24, 2023, at the Waters of Martinsville. He was 81. Born Nov. 6, 1941, at Crawfordsville, he was the son of John E. Booher and Glydas Pitts Booher. He graduated from Darlington High School. He was a farmer and rancher who worked for several ranchers in several different areas.
Journal Review
Phyllis D. Hadler
Phyllis D. Hadler, 73, of Crawfordsville and formerly of Effingham, Illinois, passed away Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at Franciscan Health Lafayette. She was born Oct. 23, 1949, at Salem, Illinois, to Lawrence and Hazel Irene (Sands) Metcalf. Phyllis worked at World Color/Crossroads Press in Effingham, retiring after 25 years. She...
Journal Review
Jerry Joseph Hocking
On Friday, Jan, 20, 2023, Jerry Joseph Hocking, beloved dad, grandpa and brother, passed away at Ben Hur Health & Rehabilitation in the presence of his daughters and grandchildren, while surrounded by family and friends. He was 72 years old, born Nov. 26, 1950, to Joseph J. and Violet M. (Surber) Hocking in Crawfordsville.
Journal Review
Paul Allen Redman
Paul Allen Redman died Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at home, in New Ross. Arrangements are pending with Sanders Priebe Funeral Care in Crawfordsville. Share memories and condolences at www.SandersFuneralCare.com.
Journal Review
Richard ‘Dick’ Haffner
Richard “Dick” Haffner, 85, of Noblesville passed away Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at St. Vincent Carmel Hospital, surrounded by his family. He was born Jan. 15, 1938, at Crawfordsville, to the late Donald and Crystal (Moffitt) Haffner. Dick was the oldest of seven kids, graduating from New Ross...
Journal Review
Rita A. Covault
Rita A. Covault, 62, of Kingman passed away Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at Carle Hospital in Urbana, Illinois. She was born Oct. 14, 1960, at Danville, Illinois, to the late Jim R. and Patricia Ann (Remster) Covault. Rita loved to draw, enjoyed listening to country music, and visiting with everyone...
Here’s when Swensons Drive-In will open in Avon
AVON, Ind. – It won’t be long before Avon’s latest dinner option opens for business. Swensons Drive-In will open its first Indiana location on Feb. 6 at 11 a.m. The drive-in restaurant will be located off Rockville Road, at 8894 US Highway 36 in Avon. Ohio-based Swensons is best known for its hamburgers, having been […]
Fox 59
Dr. Mimms' license suspended
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — When Ruben Marté took over as sheriff at the beginning of the year he did a walkthrough of the jail facility with his senior staff and found inmates and staff living and working in deplorable conditions. “It was inhumane what we saw,” Sheriff Marté...
Update: Statewide Silver Alert Canceled for Missing 3-Month-Old Indiana Girl
Update: The statewide silver alert previously issued by Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department for 3-month-old La'Lani Peaches has been canceled effective 6:32 pm on January 25, 2023. Authorities have issued a statewide silver alert in Indiana in the disappearance of a 3-month-old little girl from Indianapolis. Missing Baby. The police in...
45 years ago today: The blizzard of 1978
Snow that didn’t melt for seven months. Walking for 45 minutes to get half a block. Snowdrifts nearly covering entire living rooms.
WIBC.com
Ambulance Roll Over Crash in Noblesville
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — An ambulance belonging to Preferred Auto Body in Indianapolis crashed on Campus Parkway in Noblesville, but nobody was severely hurt. Around 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, Noblesville Police were called to Campus Parkway by the I-69 overpass for the report of a single vehicle, a 1999 Ford Ambulance, involved in a crash.
Journal Review
Letter: All should pay for coffee
There are many unwritten rules in society, but one particular rule really gets under my skin. In Crawfordsville, citizens, blue collar workers and white collar workers, pay for coffee at convenience stores but law enforcement does not. I understand that, for the most part, this isn’t a reflection on our...
Fox 59
Attorney General goes after license of Indianapolis surgeon
The Indiana Attorney General’s Office seeks the suspension of an Indianapolis surgeon calling him a “clear and immediate danger” to public health. The surgeon responded by calling himself a "scapegoat" for the hospital. Attorney General goes after license of Indianapolis …. The Indiana Attorney General’s Office seeks...
Journal Review
Preserving History
For 125 years the local Dorothy Q Chapter NSDAR has upheld the ideals of patriotism, historical preservation and historical education in Montgomery County. On Saturday, the local DAR Society celebrated with an open house tea at the Elston Historical Home. The 125th anniversary committee was comprised of Regent Michelle Borden,...
wbiw.com
Mitchell woman searching for her missing mother Julie Tow
INDIANA – Jae Tolbert, of Mitchell, filed a missing person’s report on November 16, 2022, after her mother Julie A. Tow went missing. Tow was last seen in October at 3D Auto Center on Troy Avenue in Indianapolis. Tow suffers from mental illness and sometimes has psychotic episodes,...
Fox 59
IMPD on deadly small plane crash
Police are providing an update after one person died in a small plane crash in a residential area on the south side of Indianapolis. Police are providing an update after one person died in a small plane crash in a residential area on the south side of Indianapolis. Zach Myers...
WLFI.com
School bus evacuated after nearly tipping over in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Ind. (WLFI) — A loaded bus was evacuated Thursday morning after nearly tipping over. The bus slid off the road and slightly into a ditch while making a turn at College and Jackson streets, says Carroll schools Superintendent Keith Thackery. The students were taken to school on a...
thedailyhoosier.com
Mike Woodson won’t coach Indiana vs. Minnesota
IU basketball head coach Mike Woodson will not coach Indiana on Wednesday evening as he recovers from COVID, the school announced in a release. Associate head coach Yasir Rosemond, who had the primary scout for tonight’s game, will handle all post-game media obligations. An IU representative told The Daily...
Journal Review
A Sweet Business
It is Girl Scout cookie time here in Indiana. Local troops held a cookie rally Friday to learn the entrepreneurial skills needed for a successful cookie season. The scouts practiced their sales pitch, learned to make change, set sales goals, gained product knowledge and discussed safety measures. Games, crafts and role play helped each scout hone their skill set.
Winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – A winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Indiana. The ticket matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball for Monday night’s drawing. Someone bought it at Village Pantry #5623 located at 801 Southfield Dr. in Plainfield. The winning Powerball numbers for the Jan. 23 drawing were 12-31-47-58-60 with the Powerball […]
