ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Eliza Scanlen Explores Christian Fundamentalism at Her First Sundance

By Leigh Nordstrom
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sXlQF_0kP2UGGx00

Name: Eliza Scanlen

Notable past credits: The 24-year-old Australian actress burst onto the scene in HBO’s “Sharp Objects” in 2018, alongside Amy Adams and Patricia Clarkson. She then went on to appear in Greta Gerwig’s “Little Women.”

More from WWD

Sundance project: “The Starling Girl,” in which she stars as a 17-year-old girl named Jem coming of age in a Christian fundamentalist community in rural Kentucky.

First impressions of Park City: “It’s just jaw-dropping. To have a film festival, on its own, is such a wonderful experience. But to have this as a backdrop is otherworldly. It is very dramatic. There’s a gravitas there to the films that you watch.”

Her list of films to catch: “I’m excited to see ‘Eileen.’ I’m good friends with Thomasin [McKenzie, who stars in the film alongside Anne Hathaway]. I love Will Oldroyd and I love Ottessa Moshfegh [who wrote the book]. Also, I’m looking forward to seeing ‘Mami Wata.’”

Scanlen was working on another film “Caddo,” in Louisiana when the producer, Kara Durrett, asked her if she was interested in hearing about another film she was working on.

“I was just struck by the script straight away. It’s been a long time in the making, so it felt very tight. And it was just a very well crafted story, with surprises and twists and turns and a lot of nuance and complexity, such a complicated subject matter,” Scanlen says. “There’re so many films and shows about Christian fundamentalism, and the reality, in those communities, is that women often don’t have much power. And Jem doesn’t have much power, but I think what made her feel different was that she had a fiery spirit. She was very expressive and she had this outlet of dancing that meant the world to her. And I found that to be a really exciting aspect of Jem as a character, rather than just feeling…I guess what I’m trying to say is that there was a multitude of things that I was drawn to. And it didn’t feel weighed down by just the Christian fundamentalism aspect.”

After “Sharp Objects” blew up, Scanlen says her life changed in a lot of ways, but her career has been more a slow burn.

“I mean, it was quite jarring to finish the show and then, after a whole year of not working.…I think that’s what people don’t really see, is that there’s a lot of downtime while you’re trying for the next job, where you expect that you’ll get another job but it just doesn’t happen for you,” she says. “But things did start to change after the premiere. And, quite soon after that, I booked ‘Little Women.’ So it was just quite an overwhelming time for me to get used to all that.”

In that vein, she doesn’t know what her next project is but isn’t in a rush to book something just to have a role lined up.

“I like to think I’m in it for the long game,” she says.

Best of WWD

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Phoebe Dynevor and Chloe Domont Had Everyone at Sundance Talking

Names: Phoebe Dynevor and Chloe Domont Notable past credits: Dynevor led the first season of “Bridgerton,” and Domont has directed several short films and episodes of “Billions” and “Shooters.”More from WWDGucci Celebrates the Sundance Premiere of Bethann Hardison's 'Invisible Beauty'Sundance Film Festival 2023 Red Carpet ArrivalsA Look at William Jackson Harper's Role in 'The Resort' Sundance project: “Fair Play,” written and directed by Domont. The film, a psychological relationship thriller set in the finance industry, stars Dynevor and Alden Ehrenreich. Netflix bought the film for $20 million after its premiere. How Domont spent the night before her premiere: “I didn’t go to any events....
WWD

Sheila Atim Is Ready to Be Part of the Conversation

Name: Sheila Atim Notable past credits: “The Woman King” and Barry Jenkins’ “The Underground Railroad.” Atim is nominated for this year’s EE BAFTA Rising Star award.More from WWDGucci Celebrates the Sundance Premiere of Bethann Hardison's 'Invisible Beauty'Sundance Film Festival 2023 Red Carpet ArrivalsA Look at William Jackson Harper's Role in 'The Resort' Sundance project: Director Raven Jackson’s “All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt.” The magic of Sundance: “There’s something quite magical about the setting here, and I think that really lends itself well to a festival, particularly where people are trying to be really ambitious when it comes to their vision and their...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WWD

Halle Bailey Dresses Up in Chocolate Nicolas Jebran Gown for Beyoncé’s Performance at Royal Atlantis Hotel

Halle Bailey made a chic arrival to the Atlantis The Royal hotel’s “Grand Reveal Weekend” celebration in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Saturday. The hotel’s opening included a coveted performance by Beyoncé. Bailey arrived in a Nicolas Jebran gown, which featured an off-the-shoulder design and a mermaid-style fit. The gown had an overlap border around her shoulders, overtop a flesh colored mesh neckline. The back of the gown featured a dramatic slit from the bottom of her torso to her feet, bordered in velvet-like material. Bailey wore a pair of tan pointy-toe heels, and worked with stylist Nichole Goodman for...
Daily Beast

‘Run Rabbit Run’: The Year of Sarah Snook Begins With One of Sundance’s Biggest Movies

If you know Sarah Snook as the slick shark Shiv Roy on the quintessentially American Succession, hearing her Australian tongue is jarring. Even in a movie like Run Rabbit Run, which takes place down under, Snook's natural intonations feel like a put-on, if only because she's so defined by the HBO series that has earned her two Emmy nominations.
HOLAUSA

Channing Tatum shares thoughts on marriage with girlfriend Zoë Kravitz

Channing Tatum is sharing his thoughts on marriage, following his complicated divorce from Jenna Dewan. The 42-year-old actor is currently dating 34-year-old Zoë Kravitz, and he is detailing his perspective on serious relationships and his plans for the future. The Hollywood star talked to Vanity Fair about his...
Variety

Jonathan Majors’ Homoerotic, Roided-Out Bodybuilder Drama ’Magazine Dreams’ Stuns Sundance

After weeks of earsplitting buzz over Jonathan Majors’ Sundance drama “Magazine Dreams,” the dumbbells have finally dropped. As a deeply troubled – yet still sympathetic – aspiring bodybuilder, Majors dazzled Park City’s Eccles Theater on Friday night, earning a standing ovation. Writer-director Elijah Bynum drove the narrative about Killian Maddox, a steroid-guzzling, socially inept loner who can’t find success at his dream job. He finds even less in personal relationships, be it with his roommate and ailing grandfather, a perky store clerk (Haley Bennett) who seems open for more than friendship, or even a redemption-offering sex worker (Taylour Paige) who...
The Independent

‘It was unfortunate’: Dakota Johnson stuns Sundance crowd with Armie Hammer cannibalism joke

Dakota Johnson shocked a crowd at Sundance with a bold joke about Armie Hammer’s cannibalism allegations.The actor was presenting an award to director Luca Guadagnino, with whom she has worked on films including A Bigger Splash and Suspiria.Johnson made the quip while discussing the filmmaker’s Call Me By Your Name, in which Hammer starred alongside Timothée Chalamet.“It was here at Sundance in 2017 that audiences experienced a film that is uniquely characterised by Luca’s iconic approach to storytelling,” the Fifty Shades of Grey star said in a clip from the event that has been widely shared on Twitter.“The vision...
UTAH STATE
IndieWire

Secret Brett Kavanaugh Documentary from Doug Liman Added to Sundance Lineup

Sundance has added a secret documentary about Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh from director Doug Liman to its lineup, Sundance programmers announced Thursday. The film “Justice” is intended to screen on Friday night at 8:30 p.m. MT as a special premiere at Park Avenue Theater followed by a Press & Industry screening at 10 p.m. MT, and IndieWire has learned the film is also available for acquisition. Liman, who is known for films like “Swingers,” “Edge of Tomorrow,” “The Bourne Identity,” and more, self-financed the project and is making his documentary feature debut with “Justice.” Kavanaugh, who was appointed to the Supreme Court...
IndieWire

Sundance Jury Walks Out of ‘Magazine Dreams’ Premiere Over Failure to Provide Captioning

Jurors for the U.S. Dramatic Competition at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival walked out of Friday night’s premiere of “Magazine Dreams” due to a dispute about accessibility for hearing-impaired audience members. Jury members, including Jeremy O. Harris and Eliza Hittman, stood in solidarity with their fellow juror Marlee Matlin when a closed captioning device provided to her did not work. A Sundance spokesperson told IndieWire that the captioning devices, which are built into the backs of the seats in the theater, functioned properly in tech rehearsals but malfunctioned once a large audience was in the room. While the device was eventually...
UTAH STATE
Consequence

Oscar Nominations 2023: The Biggest Snubs and Surprises, From Nope to Tom Cruise to RRR

The reason to tune in every Oscar nominations morning isn’t to enjoy the presenters fumbling their way through a long list of names (though a highlight of Tuesday’s announcement was the delightful Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams getting the giggles over Animated Short Film nominee My Year of Dicks). No, the reason to get excited is to see what kind of curveballs the Academy Awards have thrown into this year’s awards season, from overlooking great dramatic achievements to recognizing artists who we thought might have gone ignored.
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Elvis’ DP Mandy Walker Becomes Third Woman Ever Nominated for Cinematography Oscar

Mandy Walker has become the third woman to be nominated for an Oscar in cinematography, making her way into the final five on the strength of her work on Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis. “I’m so excited and honored and proud,” she told The Hollywood Reporter after watching Tuesday’s 2023 Oscars nominations live, “without any sleep.”More from The Hollywood ReporterFemale Directors Shut Out Again at 2023 Academy AwardsOscars: Ireland Earns First International Feature Nomination for 'The Quiet Girl'Oscars: Rihanna Nabs First Nom for 'Black Panther' Song “I’m really proud of the movie and I know that audiences loved the film, and it did well...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WWD

Sundance Brings the Festival Online With $20 Movie Tickets to Watch Buzzy Independent Films From Home

Back-to-back movie viewings no more — the Sundance Film Festival is now offering an at-home film-watching option. Tickets to each film cost $20. More from WWDBest Costume Design Oscar Nominees 2023: A Closer LookGucci Celebrates the Sundance Premiere of Bethann Hardison's 'Invisible Beauty'Sundance Film Festival 2023 Red Carpet Arrivals Here is WWD’s selection of 10 independent films scheduled for online viewings through Jan. 29 via Sundance’s online-streaming portal on Festival.sundance.org. “Animalia” In “Animalia,” Oumaïma Barid portrays the role of Itto — a young pregnant woman without any limitations as to how far she will go to find her husband, Amine, in an up-ended...
GEORGIA STATE
WWD

Amazon’s Shop by Shopbop Store Is Having a Secret Sale on Designer Denim Jeans Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. There’s nothing like slipping into tried-and-true women’s jeans and knowing they will fit well. However, while we may be married to our old faithfuls, there’s also nothing like buying a new style of denim jeans to rejuvenate our daily uniform. That’s why when we learned about Amazon’s Shop by Shopbop store having a secret sale on top designer denim jeans, we had to share the news.More from WWDRed Carpet Looks at 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power'...
WWD

Kate Middleton Makes Vibrant Arrival in Pink Jumper With Flared Trousers to Visit Windsor Foodshare

Catherine, Princess of Wales, best known as Kate Middleton, got pretty in pink today for a charity engagement. Middleton joined her husband, Prince William of Wales, for a visit to the Windsor Foodshare to learn about their work providing food parcels to those struggling financially. For her public appearance, she wore a merino wool roll-neck jumper in pink and a two-button coat in fuchsia, both from Hobbs London, paired with high-waisted trousers in navy blue from Jigsaw. She coordinated the look with a pair of navy round-toe heels. She finished the look by accessorizing with small gold hoop earrings from Orelia...
Page Six

Salma Hayek poses in fishnet dress with Channing Tatum at ‘Magic Mike’ premiere

Salma Hayek brought her magic to the “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” premiere in Miami Wednesday. The 56-year-old Oscar winner hit the red carpet alongside co-star Channing Tatum in an ensemble that screamed South Beach: a see-through black fishnet gown layered atop a black bra and underwear. The Mexican-American actress’ mesh dress was covered with colorful embroidered flowers, vines and pea pods, and she accessorized with a green Bottega Veneta Cassette bag and gold Larroude platforms. Hayek slicked her hair back into a sleek high ponytail and rocked jet-black eyeliner and a rosy lip. It’s no surprise the star’s always dressed to the nines; her...
WWD

Milan Fashion Week to Showcase Indigenous Designers

North American indigenous designs are coming to Milan Fashion Week. Kicking off a three-year partnership with the trade show White Milano, the nonprofit Indigenous Fashion Arts organization from Toronto will bring seven designers to Italy from Feb. 24 to 27 with the goal of increasing their global visibility.More from WWDChildren of the Discordance Men's Fall 2023Blumarine Pre-Fall 2023Dhruv Kapoor RTW Fall 2023 The designers include Lesley Hampton, a Temagami First Nation designer who is also a curve model with B&M Model Management, and is known for her size-inclusive activewear, tulle and pleated eveningwear; Evan Ducharme, a Metis artist with ancestral ties to...
WWD

WWD

45K+
Followers
30K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy