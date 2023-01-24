Read full article on original website
Journal Review
Jerry Joseph Hocking
On Friday, Jan, 20, 2023, Jerry Joseph Hocking, beloved dad, grandpa and brother, passed away at Ben Hur Health & Rehabilitation in the presence of his daughters and grandchildren, while surrounded by family and friends. He was 72 years old, born Nov. 26, 1950, to Joseph J. and Violet M. (Surber) Hocking in Crawfordsville.
Journal Review
Jack E. Booher
Jack E. Booher of Martinsville, formerly of Darlington, passed away Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 24, 2023, at the Waters of Martinsville. He was 81. Born Nov. 6, 1941, at Crawfordsville, he was the son of John E. Booher and Glydas Pitts Booher. He graduated from Darlington High School. He was a farmer and rancher who worked for several ranchers in several different areas.
Journal Review
Phyllis D. Hadler
Phyllis D. Hadler, 73, of Crawfordsville and formerly of Effingham, Illinois, passed away Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at Franciscan Health Lafayette. She was born Oct. 23, 1949, at Salem, Illinois, to Lawrence and Hazel Irene (Sands) Metcalf. Phyllis worked at World Color/Crossroads Press in Effingham, retiring after 25 years. She...
Journal Review
Carl D. Morris
Carl D. Morris, 91, lifelong resident of Crawfordsville, passed away peacefully at home Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, while holding the hand of his loving wife of more than 71 years, Carolyn. Carl was born June 19, 1931, at Crawfordsville, to the late Hamilin and Nettie (Cope) Morris. He graduated from...
Journal Review
Paul Allen Redman
Paul Allen Redman died Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at home, in New Ross. Arrangements are pending with Sanders Priebe Funeral Care in Crawfordsville. Share memories and condolences at www.SandersFuneralCare.com.
Journal Review
Letter: All should pay for coffee
There are many unwritten rules in society, but one particular rule really gets under my skin. In Crawfordsville, citizens, blue collar workers and white collar workers, pay for coffee at convenience stores but law enforcement does not. I understand that, for the most part, this isn’t a reflection on our...
Journal Review
Preserving History
For 125 years the local Dorothy Q Chapter NSDAR has upheld the ideals of patriotism, historical preservation and historical education in Montgomery County. On Saturday, the local DAR Society celebrated with an open house tea at the Elston Historical Home. The 125th anniversary committee was comprised of Regent Michelle Borden,...
WISH-TV
3-month-old abducted baby found safe; grandmother thankful
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — DaWonda Mack, a grandmother of 3-month-old La’Lani Peaches, is thrilled to have her granddaughter safely home. “I’m just happy La’Lani is safe. She’s out of harm’s way,” Mack told News 8 on Wednesday night. The first reported on Tuesday as...
WIBC.com
Hamilton Southeastern Teacher Guilty of Child Molesting
HAMILTON COUNTY — A Hamilton Southeastern math teacher will be heading to prison for child molestation next month. According to court documents, Ian Gray was charged with two counts of Child Molesting in 2021, though one charge against him has now been dismissed. However, he has been found guilty of the other.
wbiw.com
Mitchell woman searching for her missing mother Julie Tow
INDIANA – Jae Tolbert, of Mitchell, filed a missing person’s report on November 16, 2022, after her mother Julie A. Tow went missing. Tow was last seen in October at 3D Auto Center on Troy Avenue in Indianapolis. Tow suffers from mental illness and sometimes has psychotic episodes,...
Journal Review
Governor proclaims Friday as Eva Education Day
Friday is International Holocaust Remembrance Day and Eva Education Day for the state of Indiana. Staff at the CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center in Terre Haute encourage the public to remember and honor the memory of the six million Jews murdered by the Nazis and their collaborators. “As we...
Former HSE teacher found guilty of molesting student
FISHERS, Ind. — A former math teacher at Hamilton Southeastern junior high school was found guilty of child molesting. Ian Gray, who was previously listed as a mathematics teacher at Riverside Junior High, turned himself in to police in July 2021. The arrest came after a clinical psychologist filed a report with the Department of Child Services in May 2021. The district removed him from the classroom as soon as they were notified.
theseymourowl.com
The Mysteries of the Matthew’s Mansion
John Matthews, nicknamed father of the limestone industry, struck “gold” when he discovered the mineral-rich area of southern Indiana. Initially from the United Kingdom, Matthews found his hidden talent at extracting limestone, and was looking for a prospective area to further his career success. His business in the area of Ellettsville, Indiana was incredibly lucrative, and Matthews Stone Company took off.
WLFI.com
School bus evacuated after nearly tipping over in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Ind. (WLFI) — A loaded bus was evacuated Thursday morning after nearly tipping over. The bus slid off the road and slightly into a ditch while making a turn at College and Jackson streets, says Carroll schools Superintendent Keith Thackery. The students were taken to school on a...
How school superintendents decide whether to cancel class
School superintendents take into account a variety of factors when deciding whether to cancel school, but the main factor is safety for students, families and staff.
wbiw.com
Indiana State Police mourn the loss of Capitol Police Officer and Retired Trooper Tim Denny
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana State Police is mourning the loss of Tim Denny, P.E. 3169, who served as a Trooper with the Indiana State Police and a Capitol Police Officer for nearly 47 years. Tim Denny was from Anderson Indiana and a 1972 graduate of Anderson High School. He...
Journal Review
IUK students recognized for academics
KOKOMO — In the fall 2022 semester, 794 full-time Indiana University Kokomo students earned chancellor’s list or dean’s list honors. Chancellor’s list students earned a 4.0 grade point average (GPA), while dean’s list students earned a minimum 3.5 GPA on a scale of 4.0, while carrying at least 12 credit hours throughout the grading period.
Update: Statewide Silver Alert Canceled for Missing 3-Month-Old Indiana Girl
Update: The statewide silver alert previously issued by Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department for 3-month-old La'Lani Peaches has been canceled effective 6:32 pm on January 25, 2023. Authorities have issued a statewide silver alert in Indiana in the disappearance of a 3-month-old little girl from Indianapolis. Missing Baby. The police in...
WTHI
Alex Rose honoring his late father on his Terre Haute South letter jacket
Terre Haute South senior Alex Rose is one of the top wrestlers in the state in his weight class. He's hoping to finish his final year with a trip to the state finals. Wrestling has always been a part of Alex's life, his father who wrestled taught it to him at an early age.
Journal Review
Judge gives Walker suspended sentence
A Crawfordsville man was given a 4 1/2-year suspended sentence after pleading guilty to criminal confinement and unlawful possession of a steroid. John R. Walker, 53, a local dentist was facing multiple felony charges and one misdemeanor charge following an altercation he had with a woman he was romantically involved with in August 2019.
