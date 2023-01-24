Read full article on original website
Journal Review
Jack E. Booher
Jack E. Booher of Martinsville, formerly of Darlington, passed away Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 24, 2023, at the Waters of Martinsville. He was 81. Born Nov. 6, 1941, at Crawfordsville, he was the son of John E. Booher and Glydas Pitts Booher. He graduated from Darlington High School. He was a farmer and rancher who worked for several ranchers in several different areas.
Journal Review
Jerry Joseph Hocking
On Friday, Jan, 20, 2023, Jerry Joseph Hocking, beloved dad, grandpa and brother, passed away at Ben Hur Health & Rehabilitation in the presence of his daughters and grandchildren, while surrounded by family and friends. He was 72 years old, born Nov. 26, 1950, to Joseph J. and Violet M. (Surber) Hocking in Crawfordsville.
Journal Review
Phyllis D. Hadler
Phyllis D. Hadler, 73, of Crawfordsville and formerly of Effingham, Illinois, passed away Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at Franciscan Health Lafayette. She was born Oct. 23, 1949, at Salem, Illinois, to Lawrence and Hazel Irene (Sands) Metcalf. Phyllis worked at World Color/Crossroads Press in Effingham, retiring after 25 years. She...
Journal Review
Paul Allen Redman
Paul Allen Redman died Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at home, in New Ross. Arrangements are pending with Sanders Priebe Funeral Care in Crawfordsville. Share memories and condolences at www.SandersFuneralCare.com.
Journal Review
Group has big plans in the works
The annual meeting of Crawfordsville Main Street members was conducted earlier this week at the Masonic Cornerstone, with refreshments provided by Maxine’s on Green. President Steve McLaughlin opened the meeting by welcoming guests and presenting the 2022 meeting minutes and financial report to members for a vote. The 2023 CMS board roster was announced with all 2022 members remaining except Karen Thada, who retired from the board at the end of the year. Thada’s dedication to the organization was recognized. Casey Hockersmith replaces Thada. Hockersmith introduced herself to the members.
Journal Review
Richard ‘Dick’ Haffner
Richard “Dick” Haffner, 85, of Noblesville passed away Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at St. Vincent Carmel Hospital, surrounded by his family. He was born Jan. 15, 1938, at Crawfordsville, to the late Donald and Crystal (Moffitt) Haffner. Dick was the oldest of seven kids, graduating from New Ross...
WISH-TV
Tasty Takeout: Titus Bakery and Deli
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Tuesday’s “All Indiana” Titus Bakery and Deli joined News 8 to share some tasty pastries. Titus Bakery is located in Lebanon and Westfield, Indiana. Visit their website here.
Journal Review
Local Record: Jan. 27, 2023
• Theft in the 500 block of Indian Springs Road — 12:03 a.m. • Property damage crash at 110 W. South Blvd. — 6:52 a.m. • Property damage crash at 801 S. Washington St. — 9:45 a.m. • Theft at in the 1600 block of South U.S....
Fox 59
Dr. Mimms' license suspended
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — When Ruben Marté took over as sheriff at the beginning of the year he did a walkthrough of the jail facility with his senior staff and found inmates and staff living and working in deplorable conditions. “It was inhumane what we saw,” Sheriff Marté...
Journal Review
Carl D. Morris
Carl D. Morris, 91, lifelong resident of Crawfordsville, passed away peacefully at home Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, while holding the hand of his loving wife of more than 71 years, Carolyn. Carl was born June 19, 1931, at Crawfordsville, to the late Hamilin and Nettie (Cope) Morris. He graduated from...
Journal Review
F.C. Tucker posts December listing, sales leaders
F.C. Tucker West Central announced agent Katie Viers was the December listing leader for F.C. Tucker West Central. She led the way listing two homes with $356,900 in listing volume. Viers also was the November sales leader. She helped two buyers find their dream home and sold $526,000 in volume...
Journal Review
Charleigh Téa Cope
Charleigh Téa Cope, a daughter, was born at 3:22 a.m. Dec. 28, 2022, at Franciscan Health Lafayette East, to Blake and Hailey (Jones) Cope, Crawfordsville. At birth, she weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces and measured 20 inches in length. She was welcomed home by siblings, Treycin, Gavin, Everleigh and Sullivan Cope.
Journal Review
Preserving History
For 125 years the local Dorothy Q Chapter NSDAR has upheld the ideals of patriotism, historical preservation and historical education in Montgomery County. On Saturday, the local DAR Society celebrated with an open house tea at the Elston Historical Home. The 125th anniversary committee was comprised of Regent Michelle Borden,...
Here’s when Swensons Drive-In will open in Avon
AVON, Ind. – It won’t be long before Avon’s latest dinner option opens for business. Swensons Drive-In will open its first Indiana location on Feb. 6 at 11 a.m. The drive-in restaurant will be located off Rockville Road, at 8894 US Highway 36 in Avon. Ohio-based Swensons is best known for its hamburgers, having been […]
How school superintendents decide whether to cancel class
School superintendents take into account a variety of factors when deciding whether to cancel school, but the main factor is safety for students, families and staff.
WIBC.com
Ambulance Roll Over Crash in Noblesville
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — An ambulance belonging to Preferred Auto Body in Indianapolis crashed on Campus Parkway in Noblesville, but nobody was severely hurt. Around 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, Noblesville Police were called to Campus Parkway by the I-69 overpass for the report of a single vehicle, a 1999 Ford Ambulance, involved in a crash.
fox32chicago.com
Delphi murders: Jury selection narrowed down to two Indiana counties
DELPHI, Ind. - Jury selection in the Delphi murder trial has been narrowed down to two Indiana counties. According to a FOX affiliate in Indianapolis, it has been narrowed down to St. Joseph or Allen County. Richard Allen is accused of killing Abby Williams and Libby German in February 2017.
Indiana City Named One of the Best Places to Live in Entire U.S.
One city in Indiana was named one of the best places to live in the United States. Do you think you know which city it is?. I am proud to be a native of Indiana. I've lived here my whole life and while I wish we were closer to places like the beach, we still have a lot of great things to offer for a "flyover state". Indiana is full of many small towns with a great deal of charm. We also are home to a few big cities that have a lot to offer residents. Recently, one of these Indiana towns was named one of the best places to live in the country. While it's not my hometown, I think it is a pretty big accolade for the state.
Journal Review
C’ville man dies in morning crash
A single-vehicle crash Thursday claimed the life of a Crawfordsville man. Just after 1:30 a.m., the Indiana State Police and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 136 near Nucor Road. A preliminary investigation by ISP revealed that a 2019 Chevrolet Cruze was traveling eastbound...
WIBC.com
County Chosen for Delphi Murders Trial Jury
INDIANAPOLIS — A judge has made a decision in regard to the jury that will determine Richard Allen’s fate. 50-year-old Allen has been accused of the Delphi murders of Abby Williams and Libby German. Now, Judge Frances Gull has determined that the jurors hearing his case must come from Allen County.
