Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
scttx.com
Panola College Board Approves Construction of New Energy Building
January 25, 2023 - The Panola College Board of Trustees met on January 17 for a special called meeting and approved a $12,339,142 guaranteed maximum price, along with a total project cost of $14,909,874 for a new energy building. The building, which will be approximately 30,000 square feet with an additional 25,000 square feet of outside work space, is expected to take 18 months to construct.
scttx.com
Panola College Announces 2022 Fall Semester Dean’s List
January 26, 2023 - Panola College is proud to announce the students named to the Dean’s list for the Fall of 2022 semester. To qualify for the dean’s list, students must complete the semester with a GPA between 3.5 and 3.79 with a minimum of 12 semester credit hours. Only courses applying toward an associate degree or certificate are included in the computation.
Another East Texas lSD is Going to the Four-Day School Week
This is the time of year when numerous area school boards meet to propose and approve the school calendar for the next year. Many times, the changes from year to year aren't too drastic. In 2015, the 84th Texas Legislature passed a bill converting the requirement for 180 days of...
scttx.com
Shelbyville VFD Announces Contest Winners of Annual Community Night
January 24, 2023 - The Shelbyville Volunteer Fire Department had a good turnout despite drizzling rain for their first Annual Community Night. Three contests were held with the following top winners: Ashley and Jeremy Snider in the Chili Cook-off; Cody and Cayden Price in the Cornhole Tournament; and Blake Campbell and Megan Teske in the 42 Tournament.
4 East Texas School Districts Receive Grants for Electric School Buses
Love it or hate it, electric cars and trucks are becoming more and more common. I'm not saying we're ready to go 100 percent electric, but, for right now, they are a good compliment to the more reliable gas and diesel powered vehicles. So its no surprise that school buses would be the latest vehicles to have an all electric option available. Through some government grants, four East Texas school districts will be able to add some electric school buses to their fleet.
scttx.com
Nacogdoches Livestock Exchange Market Report for Jan. 26
Nacogdoches Livestock Exchange, LLC hosts a sale every Thursday at 11:30am. Office Manager is Lynnelle McElroy. Owners are Barry Hughes, Jeremy Henigan, Daniel Coats, Tim Coats, and Robert Fea. For more information, call 936-564-8661.
Nacogdoches ISD football head coach, athletic director has stepped down
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches ISD athletic director and head football coach plans to step down. Darren Allman has been the athletic director and head coach for the Dragons since 2019 and confirmed that he will stepping down after this school year. This comes after a 1-9 2022 season but he was able to lead […]
scttx.com
Lake Nacogdoches Notches its First 2023 Legacy ShareLunker
January 26, 2023 - Lake Nacogdoches recorded its first Legacy Class largemouth bass of the 2023 Toyota ShareLunker collection season when angler Jack York of Emory reeled in ShareLunker 634 Monday afternoon. York’s catch was certified at 13.51 pounds and is the second overall Legacy Class fish donated to the program this year. Nacogdoches has now produced a Legacy Class fish in three of the last four collection seasons.
scttx.com
Donald Allen Truitt Jr.
Donald Allen Truitt Jr. 54, of New Orleans, LA formerly of Joaquin and Center passed away January 23rd, 2023, in New Orleans. His wishes were to be cremated and a memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday, January 29th, 2023, at Watson and Sons Funeral Home in Center. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
scttx.com
5th Sunday Singing in Joaquin
January 24, 2023 - There will be a 5th Sunday Singing this coming Sunday, January 29, at 6pm at First United Methodist Church. All area churches are invited to attend and bring any music and singers to perform. Afterwards there will be a pot luck finger foods snack time. All...
Henderson logger indicted for felony timber fraud
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Rusk County logger was indicted by a grand jury on a felony charge of timber purchase with intent to defraud, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. The forest service said in a release on Thursday that Terry Aron Beall, 57 of Henderson, who did business as 2-Beall Logging, […]
Yes, Please! Chick-fil-a Employees Share Secret Menu Hacks
Granted, Chick-fil-A representatives remain adamant that, despite rumors, there is no "secret menu." However, they DID share some relatively secret menu hacks for those who are interested in kicking their favorites up a notch in East Texas. It's no secret that Chick-fil-A remains enormously popular all around the country--and that...
Beautiful Home on 42 Acres in Bullard, TX Dropped Price by 50k
There are lots of gorgeous homes all over the state of Texas. Some offer hundreds of acres of land, others offer every amenity you could ever want (especially with all the celebs and athletes in Texas). Although if you’re looking for something with a nice piece of land, looks great, and doesn’t cost ten million dollars, there is a beautiful property in Bullard, Texas that looks like a dream come true.
East Texas News
Edgar transferred to Wainwright
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. – On Tuesday, January 10, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) confirmed that Matthew Hoy Edgar, convicted for the 2020 murder of his girlfriend, Livye Lewis, is now imprisoned at the J. Dale Wainwright Unit in Lovelady.
theeasttexasweekend.com
People from all over the country drive to get a piece of these pies
Oxbow Bakery in Palestine, Texas was opened over a decade ago by Becky Wolfe. Shortly after, her son David Wolfe decided to hop on board. Now, this mother-son duo work nearly 7 days a week, each and every week, to provide all of East Texas with their delicious, homemade pies.
KLTV
Crockett employee accused of hiding camera indicted on additional charge
CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - A year after first being arrested on an allegation he hid a camera in a business bathroom, a Crockett man has been an indicted on an additional charge. A Houston County grand jury has indicted Arturo Rodriguez on two charges of state-jail felony invasive recording. The...
scttx.com
SC Grand Jury Hands Down 31 Indictments
January 25, 2023 - A Shelby County Grand Jury handed down 31 indictments on Monday, January 9, 2023. The grand jury was impaneled for the January 2023 term of the 123rd/273rd Judicial District Courts. Sakendrick Jacobe Calhoun was indicted for forgery, third degree felony. The indictment alleges, on December 29,...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Northbound lanes closed on SL 287 in Lufkin after crash
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The northbound lanes of SL 287 at Cedar Grove Road in Lufkin are closed due to a crash, according to TxDOT. “Prepare for delays as this scene clears,” officials said.
scttx.com
Sheriff Windham Reports Arrest of Miller
On December 21, 2022 Shelby County deputies took a theft report for a property located on County Road 2571 in Shelbyville. Shelby County Sheriff’s Office CID Investigator Aaron Jones began investigating the case. Investigator Jones followed up on several leads in regards to the property that was stolen and after a one-month investigation, was able to recover a large number of the items.
KLTV
Diboll police release name of suspect, victim in Friday fatal shooting
DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - The Diboll Police Department has released the names of the people involved in a deadly Friday morning shooting. According Diboll Chief of Police Michael Skillern, Osvaldo Madera, 18, was shot and killed by Diego Gardea, 18, at around 8:20 a.m. in the 700 block of Lynn Street.
Comments / 0