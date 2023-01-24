ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

JAY-Z Reportedly Set To Perform At The 2023 Grammys

JAY-Z might light up the Grammys stage with a memorable performance next month. According to a report Hits Daily Double published on Tuesday night, January 24, the Roc Nation founder is expected to team up with DJ Khaled for a special set at the 65th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. There's no word on what the performance will consist of just yet. However, it's safe to say that he may deliver his lengthy verse on Khaled's "God Did." As of this report, there's no confirmation on Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, John Legend or Fridayy's attendance at the upcoming awards show.
LOS ANGELES, CA
American Songwriter

4 Songs You Didn’t Know Snoop Dogg Wrote for Dr. Dre

Whether he’s working with Kelly Clarkson on a singing competition show, with Martha Stewart on some crossover television spectacular, or performing hits like “Drop It Like It’s Hot,” Snoop Dogg has become a household name with his smooth style and skillful lyrics. But did you know...
Digital Music News

Rick Rubin: “I Have No Technical Ability, and I Know Nothing About Music”

Legendary producer Rick Rubin admits: “I have no technical ability, and I know nothing about music.”. Rick Rubin’s genre-spanning career has included work with artists like Jay-Z, Kanye West, Eminem, LL Cool J, Beastie Boys, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Black Sabbath. But the legendary producer said in an extensive interview with Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes that he “barely” knows how to make music or play an instrument.
netflixjunkie.com

Lil Nas Who Was Once ‘Pregnant’ Revealed That He Has Baby, and Fans Cannot Hold Their Reactions

Lil Nas has had the internet discussing his pregnancy again. The 23-year-old rapper is known for being expressive, even doing antics that keep his fans surprised and entertained. Back in 2019, the singer came out of the closet about being gay with his song C7osure. But like many gay people, he too likely thought about the idea of having a baby of his own.
musictimes.com

GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live

GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
Complex

Dr. Dre Reportedly Stands to Make Over $200 Million Selling Music Catalog Assets

Dr. Dre is reportedly headed toward a huge payday. According to Billboard, the 57-year-old hip-hop mogul is preparing to sell a portion of his music assets for more than $200 million. Sources say the assets generate about $1 million annually, and will be sold in two separate deals; one with Shamrock Holdings and the other with Universal Music Group. The former is said to be looking to buy royalties from a couple of Dre’s solo projects, his share of N.W.A artist royalties, his producer royalties, and the writer’s share of the songs where he doesn’t own publishing; this may include his 1992 debut effort The Chronic, which is published by Sony Music.
musictimes.com

Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion's 'WAP' Not Submitted to GRAMMYs Because of THIS

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" took the world by storm in 2020. Almost everyone was listening, streaming, dancing, and grooving into it. Thanks to TikTok and social media, the track reached thousands and millions worldwide. The track was quite historic because it was the first female rap collaboration...
hotnewhiphop.com

Erykah Badu Remixes Sade’s “Love Is Stronger Than Pride” On Her Birthday

Erykah Badu shared a remix of Sade’s “Love Is Stronger Than Pride” in honor of her birthday. Erykah Badu shared a remix of Sade’s “Love Is Stronger Than Pride” in honor of the legendary singer’s birthday on Monday. Badu uploaded her version, titled “She Stronger,” in an Instagram post.
SFGate

‘Frasier’ Sequel Series at Paramount+ Casts Anders Keith, Jess Salgueiro

The pair join series lead Kelsey Grammer as well as cast members Nicholas Lyndhurst and Jack Cutmore-Scott. Television Academy Appoints Six New Members to Executive Committee (TV News Roundup) 'SEAL Team' Renewed for Season 7 at Paramount+. Plot details are being kept mostly under wraps for the series, but the...
Vibe

Swizz Beatz Reveals Lil Wayne Didn’t Like “Uproar” Alterations

Swizz Beatz revealed Lil Wayne didn’t take too kindly to changes made to their “Uproar” single. During the Jan. 19 episode of Mike Tyson’s Hotboxin Podcast, the Ruff Ryders head honcho revealed that alterations made to the Tha Carter V single, which primarily impacted his vocals, didn’t sit well with the New Orleans rapper.  The Verzuz co-founder detailed that he converted some of Weezy’s lyrics and repurposed them into a hook for the single, prompting backlash from the legend. More from VIBE.comLil Wayne's $20 Million Lawsuit Against Former Manager Takes Major HitRecording Academy To Honor Missy Elliott, Dr. Dre, Lil Wayne With Global Impact AwardLil Wayne's...
rolling out

Marvin Gaye and 5 R&B artists from the ’60s and ’70s

Marvin Gaye is a renowned American singer-songwriter and musician who was well known for his contributions to the genres of rhythm and blues, soul, funk and pop music. He is widely recognized as one of the most influential artists of all time, having had a profound impact on popular culture, not only in terms of his music but also through his activism in civil rights issues. As an artist, he pushed boundaries both musically and lyrically, introducing new sounds and ideas that were integral to the development of modern-day R&B.
Rolling Stone

Dr. Dre Nearing Deal to Sell Music Rights

Dr. Dre is nearing a deal to sell a collection of music assets to Universal Music Group and Shamrock Holdings, Variety and Billboard report, marking yet another major music sale and one of the highest profile hip-hop music asset deals to date since the start of the catalog acquisition boom. The deal, according to reports, is comprised mainly of passive revenue streams rather than the masters and publishing rights, though Dre appears to be selling some copyrights as well. Shamrock is expected to purchase Dre’s producer and artist royalties from some of both his solo and N.W.A works as...
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Says Eminem Has Impacted Hip-Hop Than Jay-Z

50 Cent says that Eminem has had a bigger impact on hip-hop than Jay-Z. 50 Cent came to bat for Eminem in response to Jamal Crawford arguing that Jay-Z has had a bigger impact on hip-hop than Eminem. The former NBA Sixth Man of the Year had been discussing the topic on Shaquille O’Neal’s The Big Podcast with Shaq.
Rolling Stone

Cordae and Anderson .Paak Reunite on J. Cole-Produced Song ‘Two Tens’

Nearly four years after they formed their musical trifecta for the first time on “RNP,” Cordae and Anderson .Paak have teamed up for another J. Cole-produced single: “Two Tens.” Like on “RNP,” where the two rappers went back and forth with each other about all of the exhaustive burdens that come with being rich, “Two Tens” finds Cordae trying to talk some sense in .Paak, who is too deeply infatuated with a woman he met to care about what his friend has to say. “See, I’m not tryna be overbearin’ or give you a lecture/I just want you to see...

Comments / 0

Community Policy