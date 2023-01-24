Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Marvel Announces New Ghost Rider Series
Even though Ghost Rider has long been a staple of Marvel's horror offerings, the Spirit of Vengeance's popularity has risen drastically over the past few years. So much so, there's a point this year the character will have a major role in a handful of different series at the same time. In addition to the ongoing main Ghost Rider title by Benjamin Percy and Cory Smith, a version of the character is returning in a new Cosmic Ghost Rider mini-series in March. That's not to forget the upcoming Ghost Rider and Wolverine cross-over event or a fourth title that will feature one of the most popular iterations of the character.
ComicBook
Marvel Reveals the Identity of the Most Important Avenger in the Multiverse
Readers finally learned who the mysterious Avenger Prime is in the pages of Avengers Forever. "Avengers Assemble" is a crossover event between Jason Aaron's Avengers and Avengers Forever titles, marking the end of his multi-year run on Earth's Mightiest Heroes. The current-day Avengers are teaming up with heroes from across the multiverse to battle Mephisto and the Multiversal Masters of Evil. One of Marvel's Free Comic Book Day titles last year teased this epic story, while also introducing a figure called Avenger Prime who watches over Avengers Tower at the God Quarry. Marvel teased the revealing of Avenger Prime's identity, and now the time has come to find out who he really is.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’ theory suggests the big bad’s variants are hunting for Phase Four MacGuffins
Phase four of the MCU has introduced us to a whole host of powerful new objects whilst season one of Loki, completely seemed to nullify the power of the Infinity Stones. Many of these new objects of power seem to have a link to time, and one Reddit user is wondering if Kang’s various variants are potentially on the hunt for them.
ComicBook
Marvel Confirms New Alien Series
Marvel Comics will launch a new Alien series in April. The new series will be the third Alien series since Marvel took over the license in 2021 and seems to cement the pattern of relaunching the title each year. Phillip K. Johnson, who wrote the previous two Alien series, is not returning this time. Instead, Declan Shalvey takes over as writer, teaming with artist Andrea Broccardo, as revealed in Marvel's April 2023 solicitations. Each new Alien series has introduced a new set of characters and setup, though typically hewing close to the framework and tone established by Ridley Scott's original Alien movie. The synopsis for the first issue of the new series suggests the same approach:
ComicBook
GTA 6 Trailer Leak Has Fans Freaking Out
A new GTA 6 trailer leak has Grand Theft Auto fans freaking out. After confirming a new Grand Theft Auto game was in development early last year, Rockstar Games hasn't said a peep about the project. When this will change, we don't know, but until it does, Grand Theft Auto fans have plenty of rumors and leaks to sift through. The latest comes from a source with a dubious track record, though they did reveal that one of the two main characters, the female protagonist, was named Lucia before this information leaked.
Inside the Magic
Marvel Changes Plans, Going Back to Robert Downey Jr.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe might not be done with Robert Downey Jr. as a super hero after all. The Marvel Cinematic Universe dramatically ended Phase Three with Avengers: Endgame (2019),saying goodbye to Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark/Iron Man and Chris Evans as Steve Rogers/Captain America. Now, four years later, Disney has moved full steam ahead into Phase 5 of the MCU.
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans are out for blood after the Oscars inevitably snubs 2022’s biggest scream queen
Earlier today, the much-anticipated nominations were released for the upcoming 95th Academy Awards. From MCU superstar Angela Bassett making Marvel movie history to Brendan Fraser making a memorable Hollywood comeback, there was plenty of content for film buffs to remain ecstatic for. On the other hand, it would be inaccurate to insist that all cinephiles were impressed — seeing as the horror community is in complete shambles after an unbelievable Oscars snub.
ComicBook
Spy x Family Cosplay Shows Off Yor's Best Episode
Spy x Family wrapped up the first season of the anime last Fall and although fans had plenty of favorite moments from Yor Forger throughout its episodes, one awesome cosplay is showing off why one episode in particular was Yor's best in the season! The first season of the series introduced fans to the central trio of the Forger Family, and it was immediately apparent that Yor was going to be one of the standout characters of 2022 overall. This was due to the fact that not only was she a deadly assassin, but when push came to shove she tried her best to be a good mother to Anya.
wegotthiscovered.com
Vin Diesel marks 10 years of teasing the same non-existent sequel by offering another vague update
This year marks 10 years since the release of Riddick, which brought the cult classic sci-fi franchise back from the brink following its disastrous initial sequel that tried and failed to reinvent the property as a sweeping space opera – but Vin Diesel is still telling us that the fourth installment is on the way without having anything to show for it.
EW.com
Poison Ivy's pheromones spawn orgies in raunchy trailer for Harley Quinn Valentine's Day special
Who said a healthy, loving relationship can't make for good TV?. For years, it seemed like industry gospel that resolving a "will they or won't they?" situation would kill the energy of any fictional courtship. But ever since the Harley Quinn season 2 finale brought Harley (Kaley Cuoco) and Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) together, the show has been determined not to break them up again. The new trailer for the upcoming Harley Quinn Valentine's Day special shows that there's still plenty of drama to be found between the sheets.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Cosplay Plays Ball With Vegeta
Dragon Ball Super's anime has been on hiatus after the end of the Tournament of Power Arc, with two movies exploring the lives of the Z-Fighters following Universe Six's victory against the likes of Jiren and the countless other warriors that made up this unique battle. While the television series did stick primarily to its source material from the manga, it also introduced fans to some unique adventures and conflicts that never made their way onto the printed page, including the Saiyan Prince's stint as a baseball pitcher, which one cosplayer has brought to life.
ComicBook
Cyberpunk Edgerunners Cosplay Brings Back Anime's Power Couple
Cyberpunk Edgerunners was one of the most beloved new anime adaptations to arrive in 2022, with Netflix joining with Studio TRIGGER and CD Projekt Red to take viewers on a brand new tour of the technologically advanced locale known as Night City. With the series introducing fans to the tragic lovers known as David and Lucy, it should come as no surprise to see that there are plenty of cosplayers that are continuing to further explore the universe first introduced via the video game, Cyberpunk 2077.
wegotthiscovered.com
A superhero masterpiece that saw a sequel canned in favor of an atrocious reboot breaks an ancient streaming pact
This year marks a full decade and a half since Guillermo del Toro and Ron Perlman delivered the goods with superhero sequel Hellboy II: The Golden Army, and it still ranks as one of the worst decisions in the genre’s history to abandon the planned trilogy-capper in favor of a reboot.
ComicBook
Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Showrunner Hints Some Next Generation Crew May Not Survive
The Star Trek: The Next Generation cast will reunite for Star Trek: Picard's third and final season, but it's possible that not all of their characters will survive the experience. While the TNG cast has teased on multiple occasions that there may be more Star Trek adventures in their future, showrunner Terry Matalas can't guarantee the safety of the former Enterprise-D senior crew. Matalas confirmed this in a new interview with SFX Magazine, where he discusses the future of the Star Trek: The Next Generation crew post-Star Trek: Picard's finale. In the interview, he does note that should a character fall in the season, Star Trek's sci-fi setting means you never know when they might come back.
ComicBook
Aquaman Star Jason Momoa Gets Transformed Into Lobo After DCU Rumors
Jason Momoa has been hinting a big news for the DC Universe for the past few months, and he recently teased something pretty major. There are rumors that Momoa could leave his Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom role behind and play a new character in James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Studios slate, but the actor has denied that pretty heavily. Gunn and Safran will unveil their new DC Studios slate later this month, and no one except the higher ups at Warner Bros. Discovery seems to know exactly what will happen. Momoa is rumored to be cast as Loboin the new DC Universe and one artist has created a cool new design that shows how he could look as the character.
ComicBook
Viral Chainsaw Man Cosplay Unlocks Makima's Dark Side
Chainsaw Man season one is over, but thanks to the fans, we can still meet up with our favorite hunters whenever we want. The hit series has millions of fans worldwide, and plenty of them have perfected their cosplays of our heroes. And now, one of the fandom's best cosplayers is going viral thanks to their take on Makima.
wegotthiscovered.com
All 63 MCU heroes most likely to appear in ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’
With the literally endless potential it has as the final chapter in the sprawling, reality-crossing Multiverse Saga, Avengers: Secret Wars is fully expected to be by far the grandest and most epic of the already rather grand and epic Avengers movies. In order to defeat an entire dynasty of variants of Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror, Earth’s Mightiest Heroes will likely need to conscript more allies than ever to their cause.
HipHopDX.com
Akademiks Violently Egged In The Face During Livestream
Akademiks had himself an embarrassing livestream moment earlier this week when a woman began hurling items at him — including a raw egg she smashed all over his face. The internet personality was in the middle of speaking about the latest development in the FBG Duck murder case when a woman off-camera began throwing things at him. The woman, who’s believed to be Ak’s girlfriend, then slammed a raw egg into his face and walked off angrily.
CNET
New Movies Coming Out in 2023: Biggest Film Release Dates Including Marvel, DC, Netflix
In 2023, huge movies will be everywhere. The latest blockbuster sequels and franchise movies dominate the box office, but streaming services are challenging the big screen with major stars and directors dropping new films on Netflix, Apple TV, Disney Plus and more. From Indiana Jones and John Wick to the Expendables and the Fast and Furious crew, will any of these countless sequels match the mega-success of Top Gun: Maverick in 2022, or will we see another word-of-mouth original hit like Everything Everywhere All at Once?
ComicBook
Yu-Gi-Oh Cosplay Rules Over With Pharaoh Atem
Yu-Gi-Oh is still one of the most beloved manga, anime and game franchises of all time, and one awesome cosplay is helping to celebrate who kicked everything off by ruling over with Yugi Muto's Pharaoh Atem! Kazuki Takahashi's original manga series has launched a number of differing sequels and spin-offs since it first kicked off all those years ago, but there are many fans who still hold the original run of the franchise in high regard above everything else. It's hard to deny why because the Pharaoh's journey back then was quite the hook early on.
