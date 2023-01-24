ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Tennessee Vols basketball just made an extremely bold decision

Tennessee Vols basketball revealed a bold decision on Thursday. The Vols will be going with some alternate throwback uniforms on Saturday for their game in Knoxville against the Texas Longhorns. Tennessee is planning to wear some throwback uniforms with a classic script that says “Vols”. Check it out:
KNOXVILLE, TN
Morristown losses unborn child in crash

A Morristown woman is mourning the loss of her newborn baby. Tragically, the infant died after the two were involved in a car accident. A Morristown woman is mourning the loss of her newborn baby. Tragically, the infant died after the two were involved in a car accident. Good Morning...
MORRISTOWN, TN
Covenant Health to transfer land for RSCC Health Science Center

Covenant Health to transfer land for Roane State’s Regional Health Science Center. Knoxville – Leadership from Roane State Community College, the Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) Knoxville and Covenant Health will meet on Friday, January 27, 2023, to celebrate a land donation that will help bring a state-of-the-art healthcare training facility to East Tennessee.
KNOXVILLE, TN
8 must-see concerts coming to Knoxville in spring 2023

With classes back in session, it is sometimes challenging to carve out time for entertainment and fun. However, concerts are a great way to let your mind rest from class and boost your energy during the week. While seeing some cool artists, you can also support your community by attending...
KNOXVILLE, TN
One East Tenn. church responsible for feeding hundreds

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The church and food pantry started out feeding 50-60 families every week, now that has grown to them providing hot meals and groceries to around 300 families every Friday at noon. The total amount is around 750 people, this equates to six to seven thousand pounds of food weekly.
HARRIMAN, TN
CFB world reacts to Josh Heupel’s massive payday

The Tennessee Volunteers are coming off its best season in years, earning its first 11-win football season in over two decades. The man at the center of that success, head coach Josh Heupel, is now being compensated for that success. UT Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Danny White announced Tuesday that Heupel had earned a contract Read more... The post CFB world reacts to Josh Heupel’s massive payday appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Investigation into counterfeit checks in Sevierville

Investigation into counterfeit checks in Sevierville.
SEVIERVILLE, TN
Cemetery for the Enslaved in West Knoxville

This edition of Tennessee Treasure is a cemetery for the Enslaved in West Knoxville.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Transcend into a better you with rare chiropractic practice

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Sometimes it’s not just back pain that may call for scheduling a chiropractic appointment. Migraines, vertigo, neck pain, fibromyalgia and multiple sclerosis are also signs that patients may have postural distortions in the cervical spine. To help, the practice of NUCCA is an option to consider. It’s a practice that is not found in many places. In fact, there’s only one place in East Tennessee that specializes in it, and it’s known as Transcend Chiropractic.
KNOXVILLE, TN

