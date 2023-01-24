Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
The richest person in Knoxville is giving away millionsAsh JurbergKnoxville, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in TennesseeDiana RusTennessee State
Related
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols basketball just made an extremely bold decision
Tennessee Vols basketball revealed a bold decision on Thursday. The Vols will be going with some alternate throwback uniforms on Saturday for their game in Knoxville against the Texas Longhorns. Tennessee is planning to wear some throwback uniforms with a classic script that says “Vols”. Check it out:
The Lady Vols' long, slow climb back to greatness and the struggle to uphold a legacy
Tennessee opened the season ranked fifth and it was Final Four or bust. Then it all unraveled. And history and expectations might be harder to overcome than injuries and the nation's toughest schedule.
wvlt.tv
University of Tennessee’s Athletic Director Danny White gets contract extension
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee’s Athletic Director Danny White will be staying on campus for a bit longer after earning a contract extension. Chancellor Donde Plowman announced the extension for White, who also serves as the vice chancellor, Wednesday. “Danny White’s strong and innovative leadership of...
atozsports.com
UConn HC Geno Auriemma has strong take on the atmosphere in Knoxville ahead of showdown with Lady Vols
The Lady Vols will host UConn on Thursday night in Thompson-Boling Arena in what will be the fourth matchup between the two historic programs in the last four years. UConn has won the previous three matchups against Tennessee. On Monday night, UConn head coach Geno Auriemma met with reporters after...
WATE
Knoxville-based martial arts company accused of lying to franchise owners
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dozens of franchise owners are suing Knoxville-based Premier Martial Arts in federal court claiming the company defrauded them for years. “Our school opened right in the height of COVID, October of 2020,” Katie Baker said. According to Baker, she her husband had big dreams...
ChocolateFest returns to Knoxville this weekend
Chilhowee Park will be the destination for chocolate connoisseurs or those looking to get a jump on gifts for Valentine's Day as ChocolateFest returns to Knoxville this weekend.
WATE
Morristown losses unborn child in crash
A Morristown woman is mourning the loss of her newborn baby. Tragically, the infant died after the two were involved in a car accident. A Morristown woman is mourning the loss of her newborn baby. Tragically, the infant died after the two were involved in a car accident. Good Morning...
atozsports.com
Watch: Tennessee Vols drop incredibly hilarious video from their win against Clemson in the Orange Bowl
The Tennessee Vols dropped an incredibly hilarious video on Wednesday that recaps their win against the Clemson Tigers in the Orange Bowl. This video won’t be for everyone. Some folks might not “get it”. But I recommend giving it a shot because it’s tremendous content. There’s...
ucbjournal.com
Covenant Health to transfer land for RSCC Health Science Center
Covenant Health to transfer land for Roane State’s Regional Health Science Center. Knoxville – Leadership from Roane State Community College, the Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) Knoxville and Covenant Health will meet on Friday, January 27, 2023, to celebrate a land donation that will help bring a state-of-the-art healthcare training facility to East Tennessee.
utdailybeacon.com
8 must-see concerts coming to Knoxville in spring 2023
With classes back in session, it is sometimes challenging to carve out time for entertainment and fun. However, concerts are a great way to let your mind rest from class and boost your energy during the week. While seeing some cool artists, you can also support your community by attending...
CBS Sports
Tennessee vs. Georgia: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
After two games on the road, the #4 Tennessee Volunteers are heading back home. Tennessee and the Georgia Bulldogs will face off in an SEC battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Volunteers will be hoping to build upon the 75-68 win they picked up against UGA when they previously played in March of last year.
wvlt.tv
One East Tenn. church responsible for feeding hundreds
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The church and food pantry started out feeding 50-60 families every week, now that has grown to them providing hot meals and groceries to around 300 families every Friday at noon. The total amount is around 750 people, this equates to six to seven thousand pounds of food weekly.
'My jaw kind of hit the floor' | UT student speaks out as finding housing remains a concern for many
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As thousands of University of Tennessee students returned to campus this week for the spring semester, housing remains a source of stress for many. Having grown up in Knoxville, soon-to-be sophomore Karsten Hoglund is all Vol, but his hopes for a picture-perfect experience at UT recently fell apart.
CFB world reacts to Josh Heupel’s massive payday
The Tennessee Volunteers are coming off its best season in years, earning its first 11-win football season in over two decades. The man at the center of that success, head coach Josh Heupel, is now being compensated for that success. UT Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Danny White announced Tuesday that Heupel had earned a contract Read more... The post CFB world reacts to Josh Heupel’s massive payday appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Gatlinburg-Pittman girls basketball player recovering after collapsing at game
A Gatlinburg-Pittman High School girls basketball player is in stable condition after collapsing while coming off the court on Monday.
Knoxville dad gives blood in honor of daughter with childhood cancer
A few minutes in a chair at MEDIC Regional Blood Center amounting to a life saving donation for one Knoxville dad.
WATE
Investigation into counterfeit checks in Sevierville
Investigation into counterfeit checks in Sevierville. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.
WATE
Cemetery for the Enslaved in West Knoxville
This edition of Tennessee Treasure is a cemetery for the Enslaved in West Knoxville. This edition of Tennessee Treasure is a cemetery for the Enslaved in West Knoxville. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.
Tennessee Tribune
Two Powerful Women: One Massive Mission, Creating Spaces for Difficult Dialogs on Race
KNOXVILLE, TN — One stood up in the face of adversity, one walked out on indifference. Meet Sylvia Peters and Dr. Dasha Lundy. Two different generations, both determined to change the divisive mindset in Knoxville Tennessee. Sylvia Peters is well known and respected locally and internationally for her work...
WATE
Transcend into a better you with rare chiropractic practice
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Sometimes it’s not just back pain that may call for scheduling a chiropractic appointment. Migraines, vertigo, neck pain, fibromyalgia and multiple sclerosis are also signs that patients may have postural distortions in the cervical spine. To help, the practice of NUCCA is an option to consider. It’s a practice that is not found in many places. In fact, there’s only one place in East Tennessee that specializes in it, and it’s known as Transcend Chiropractic.
Comments / 0