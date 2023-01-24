Kurt Wuckert Jr. on BSV’s 35M milestone: ‘We’re already above what people think blockchain is even possible to do’

Revenue from ransomware dipped by over 40% in 2022 as more victims stood their ground and refused to pay the ransom, a new report by Chainalysis reveals. The report shows that in 2022, cybercriminals extorted $457 million from their victims, a massive dip from the $766 million they racked up in 2021. The slump is especially significant given that in the two years prior, these criminals had made over $760 million as they terrorized corporations like Colonial Pipeline and small businesses worldwide.

