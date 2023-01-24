Kurt Wuckert Jr. on BSV’s 35M milestone: ‘We’re already above what people think blockchain is even possible to do’

Read full article on original website
Related
coingeek.com
Ransomware revenues dip 40% as victims ‘refuse to pay’: Chainalysis
Revenue from ransomware dipped by over 40% in 2022 as more victims stood their ground and refused to pay the ransom, a new report by Chainalysis reveals. The report shows that in 2022, cybercriminals extorted $457 million from their victims, a massive dip from the $766 million they racked up in 2021. The slump is especially significant given that in the two years prior, these criminals had made over $760 million as they terrorized corporations like Colonial Pipeline and small businesses worldwide.
coingeek.com
Dr. Eva Porras on Blockchain DXB podcast: SmartLedger uses blockchain tech to solve business problems
The SmartLedger team has kicked off 2023 with a flurry of media appearances. Bryan Daugherty, Greg Ward, and other team members have appeared on several podcasts already this year. On January 17, Dr. Eva Porras, the Managing Director of SmartLedger, appeared on the Blockchain DXB podcast. Check it out via...
coingeek.com
Leveraging blockchain for cybersecurity—SmartLedger team talks to the Food Institute podcast
The SmartLedger team has been on a media blitz to kick off 2023, having already made several podcast appearances to showcase their new products and talk about the success of Sentinel Node. This week, they appeared on the Food Institute podcast to explain how blockchain can be leveraged for cybersecurity.
coingeek.com
Bitcoin Masterclass with Craig Wright, Session 2: The How, When and What of data privacy
What data should be seen by all, how should it be stored, and who should have access to it? Bitcoin creator Dr. Craig S. Wright continues his Masterclass series with Session Two, expanding more on issues of data storage and privacy that will impact everyone in the future. The full...
coingeek.com
New ebook from BSV Blockchain Association tackles the fallacy of private, permissioned blockchains
Bryan Daugherty, Global Public Policy Director at the BSV Blockchain Association, has written a new ebook explaining the fallacy of private, permissioned blockchains. The ebook is free of charge and is available here. In it, Daugherty addresses several myths about public blockchains, explains why they are more secure than private, permissioned blockchains, and paints the big picture as to why we need to return to the original Bitcoin protocol released by Dr. Craig Wright in 2009.
msn.com
Elon Musk Warns of 'Massive Danger' Looming Over the World
Elon Musk sees himself as the CEO of everything. As his influence has grown alongside the number of his Twitter followers, the Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report boss and SpaceX founder has been making his voice heard on global issues. He doesn't limit his areas of interest, and his...
Electricity bills may continue to shock you even as overall inflation eases. Here's why.
Electric bills will likely keep rising this year even as overall inflation eases due to low domestic natural gas supply and higher operational costs.
The U.S. Economy Is Screwed Whether Inflation Slows Or Not
Also, emerging markets are one of the hottest opportunities in the market right now.
A recession might be coming. Here's what it could look like
From a mild recession to a so-called hard landing, we sift through the wild array of recession predictions.
When will US home prices finally stop dropping?
The U.S. housing market will likely bottom out by mid-year, according to Goldman Sachs economists, as mortgage rates continue to decline from a peak of 7%.
AOL Corp
Housing: The three biggest challenges homebuyers are facing right now, according to agents and buyers
It's no secret that buying a house is tough right now. Homebuyers are facing rising interest rates, low inventory, and still-high prices. Yahoo Finance sat down with both experts and home-seekers to see what the market looks like on the ground. Here's what they had to say:. Higher interest rates...
coingeek.com
Owen Vaughan: Why IPv6 is a major research program for nChain
The first IEEE Exeter Blockchain Event discussed many exciting innovations in the blockchain, Bitcoin, and IPv6 world. The University of Exeter saw many thought leaders from all over the world, like Dr. Craig Wright, share what IPv6 is and teach the students of the university how IoT can work with blockchain to connect us all.
coingeek.com
Argo Blockchain regains Nasdaq compliance as price recovers
BTC block reward miner Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ: ARBK) has regained compliance with Nasdaq’s Listing Rules, the company has announced. Argo was first listed on Nasdaq in September 2021 at a time when the BTC price was soaring, and with it, block reward mining stocks. BTC has since then dipped as the bear market wiped out trillions of dollars from the digital asset market. BTC mining stocks were among the biggest casualties, with some, like Core Scientific (NASDAQ: CORZW) having to file for bankruptcy.
coingeek.com
India eyes boosting talent pool with new blockchain module for students
The National Institution for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog has announced the launch of a new learning module for citizens looking to pivot toward blockchain technology. The learning module was attained in collaboration with digital asset giant 5ire and Network Capital, leveraging the deep expertise of both entities. NITI Aayog’s Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) runs the module, and its reach in over 10,000 schools makes it the ideal body to spearhead the new learning course.
coingeek.com
South Korea’s Busan to launch digital asset exchange by end of 2023: report
South Korea’s second largest city Busan has announced that it will be setting up a decentralized digital commodities exchange which authorities say will be distinct from the existing platforms in the country. City officials and the Busan Digital Asset Exchange Establishment Promotion Committee made the disclosure after a preliminary...
coingeek.com
Roger Ver sued for reneging on $21M debt to Genesis trading group
Roger Ver has once again reneged on his debts, suggesting that the man formerly known as ‘Bitcoin Jesus’ has forgotten the commandment ‘thou shalt not steal.’. On Monday, GGC International Ltd filed a summons with the New York State Supreme Court, giving Ver 20 days to answer the complaint filed against him for failing to honor his financial obligations. Should Ver choose not to respond, a default judgment will be entered against him.
CNBC
There's a 61% chance of recession this year, economists say—what that means for your money
Stop us if you've heard this one before: A lot of people think the economy may be headed for a recession. It's everywhere: A recent poll of economists from the Wall Street Journal pegged the recession chances in 2023 at 61%. Even 96-year-old former Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan has weighed in, saying that a recession is "the most likely outcome" given the current economic trajectory.
coingeek.com
Australia’s Stephen Jones: There are ‘good arguments’ to regulate digital assets as financial products
Australia’s Financial Services Minister Stephen Jones has conceded to the argument of regulating virtual assets as financial products on the grounds that there are “good arguments” in support of the move. The Sydney Morning Herald (SMH) reports that the Minister’s stance hinges firmly on FTX’s collapse at...
coingeek.com
Universal digital payments network for stablecoins and CBDCs unveiled at Davos
As policymakers converged in Davos for the World Economic Forum (WEF), three entities seized the opportunity to launch a payment network designed to encourage interoperability between stablecoins and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). China-backed Red Date Technology, German consultancy firm GFT and DLA Piper’s TOKO announced the Universal Digital Payment...
coingeek.com
Brankas and Element introduce advanced fraud detection in open finance
26 January 2023, Manila, Philippines – Brankas, the leading global open finance technology provider, and Element Inc , the privacy-led, modern AI pioneer in digital identity services used to verify a person´s information quickly and seamlessly, today announced a strategic partnership to introduce an additional layer of security to detect potential frauds.
Comments / 0