Carthage, MS

kicks96news.com

EMS Assistance, Disturbances and Loud Music in Leake

3:57 a.m. – Carthage Police were called to a domestic disturbance on Cook Street. 5:26 a.m. – Leake Deputies checked a residential alarm on Adams Road. 6:07 a.m. – Leake Deputies and Fire Department were called about a tree down blocking the road on Dr. Brantley Road near Madden.
CARTHAGE, MS
kicks96news.com

Multiple DUIs and Trespassing in Leake and Attala Arrests

ANTHONY A MANSON, 33, of Kosciusko, Trespass After Notice of Non-Permission, KPD. Bond $1,000. NICHOLAS L PERTEET, 31, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, LCSO. Bond $5,000. JACKSON C QUICK, 19, of Carthage, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, CPD. Bond $674.25, $674.25. CURTIS D RICHARDSON, 46, of...
KOSCIUSKO, MS
WAPT

Man faces charges in Madison County fatal shooting

The Madison County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in connection with a fatal shooting in Flora. Deputies were called at about 4:30 p.m. on Saturday about a shooting victim inside a vehicle at a home on St. Charles Street in Kearney Park. The Madison County coroner identified the victim as Jaqarius Ross, 22.
MADISON COUNTY, MS
kicks96news.com

Major Crash on Hwy 16 in Leake County

At approximately 3:19 p.m. on Tuesday, January 24th, Leake County Fire Dept, EMS, Leake Deputies, and MS Hwy Patrol dispatched to a wreck on Hwy 16 W involving 3 vehicles. The crash reportedly happened when one vehicle passed another and caused a head-on collision. Several people became trapped and had...
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
Neshoba Democrat

Erratic driving results in drug bust Sunday

A Neshoba County man was arrested and charged with drug possession after deputies saw him driving erratically on Fork Road this weekend, the authorities said. The man, Roger Dale Pearson, 37, of 10480 Road 432, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
kicks96news.com

Help KPD Identify These Shoplifters

Kosciusko Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying these individuals who shoplifted from Kosciusko Walmart. The shoplifting happened on Thursday, January 19th, and Friday, January 20th. If you recognize these individuals or this vehicle, call Kosciusko Police Department at 662-289-3131 or Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers at...
WJTV 12

Pothole disables Capitol police vehicle during chase

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Capitol police vehicle was disabled by a pothole during a chase in Jackson. Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) Spokesperson Bailey Martin said the officer was chasing a suspected stolen vehicle that did not stop. Both vehicles hit a large pothole on Erie Street near Wood Street that disabled the […]
JACKSON, MS
breezynews.com

More Information on the Homicide on Hwy 12 Late Sunday Evening

At approximately 10:56 p.m. on Sunday, January 22nd Attala County Deputies, Attala County Fire Dept, Sallis Volunteers, EMS, and MS Hwy Patrol were all dispatched to what was initially reported to be a one-vehicle crash on Hwy 12 West in Sallis. This was determined to be a shooting incident. Attala...
SALLIS, MS
kicks96news.com

Domestic Disputes, a Stove Fire and Suspicious People in Leake

12:40 a.m. – Leake Deputies were asked to check on two people who were attempting to flag down vehicles on Hwy. Twenty-five near Redwater. 3:06 a.m. – Carthage Police were asked to check out some suspicious vehicles at Wal-Mart. 4:16 p.m. – Carthage Police were sent to an...
CARTHAGE, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Man arrested in Jackson for 2022 domestic assault

A Jackson man is behind bars, charged in an alleged assault on his former girlfriend. Jackson Police Department said in a release that on June 22, 2022, Zaccheus McLaurin assaulted his ex-girlfriend with a firearm at 2840 Robinson Street. McLaurin was arrested by JPD on Tuesday. He was charged with...
JACKSON, MS
kicks96news.com

Pain at the Gas Pumps With No Relief in Sight

It’s costing you an extra 28-cents a gallon—or more– to fill up your car compared to two weeks ago. That’s how much the average price for gas has risen across Mississippi. AAA says we’re now back near the price we were paying in mid-November with the statewide average at $3.16. In Neshoba County, prices have jumped about 35 cents in the past two weeks with the average price up about 33 cents in Leake County and about 30 cents in Attala County. Despite the increases, the auto club says Texas is the only state with cheaper gas prices right now.
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
WAPT

MBI investigates deputy-involved shooting in Rankin County

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Rankin County. According to MBI, deputies were conducting a narcotics investigation on 135 Conerly Road in Braxton. Once they reached the scene around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, a suspect pointed a gun toward the deputies before being shot. The suspect...
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
kicks96news.com

Aggravated Assault and Domestic Violence in Neshoba

LINDA BELL, 42, of Philadelphia, Possession of Paraphernalia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $1,000, $0. JEREMY BREWER, 35, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO. Bond $600. JUSTICE DOWD, 40, of Louisville, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0. MARIO ALCIDES ESPINOZA, 485, of Union, Drug Court Violation, MDOC. Bond $0. WILLIE HARRISON,...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS

