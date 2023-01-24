Read full article on original website
kicks96news.com
EMS Assistance, Disturbances and Loud Music in Leake
3:57 a.m. – Carthage Police were called to a domestic disturbance on Cook Street. 5:26 a.m. – Leake Deputies checked a residential alarm on Adams Road. 6:07 a.m. – Leake Deputies and Fire Department were called about a tree down blocking the road on Dr. Brantley Road near Madden.
kicks96news.com
A Serious Accident with Injuries and a Vehicle Fire in Leake
6:21 a.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to check on a panic alarm at the Goco Store on Hwy 16 E in Edinburg. 1:52 p.m. – Carthage Police checked on a reckless driver reported in the parking lot of Cash Saver on Hwy 16. 2:45 p.m. – Leake...
kicks96news.com
Multiple DUIs and Trespassing in Leake and Attala Arrests
ANTHONY A MANSON, 33, of Kosciusko, Trespass After Notice of Non-Permission, KPD. Bond $1,000. NICHOLAS L PERTEET, 31, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, LCSO. Bond $5,000. JACKSON C QUICK, 19, of Carthage, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, CPD. Bond $674.25, $674.25. CURTIS D RICHARDSON, 46, of...
WAPT
Man faces charges in Madison County fatal shooting
The Madison County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in connection with a fatal shooting in Flora. Deputies were called at about 4:30 p.m. on Saturday about a shooting victim inside a vehicle at a home on St. Charles Street in Kearney Park. The Madison County coroner identified the victim as Jaqarius Ross, 22.
kicks96news.com
Major Crash on Hwy 16 in Leake County
At approximately 3:19 p.m. on Tuesday, January 24th, Leake County Fire Dept, EMS, Leake Deputies, and MS Hwy Patrol dispatched to a wreck on Hwy 16 W involving 3 vehicles. The crash reportedly happened when one vehicle passed another and caused a head-on collision. Several people became trapped and had...
WLBT
JPD: Man facing capital murder in deadly carjacking tried to sell the vehicle he stole
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department has arrested and charged a man in an October 2022 killing. Kareem Ball, 22, faces a capital murder charge in the death of Terrell Jenkins, 44, police say. Investigators say Ball carjacked Jenkins before shooting him to death in a residential area...
WLBT
Hinds County officials look to implement alert system for jail escapes following Christmas Day incident
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The escapes of two Hinds County inmates on Christmas Day is prompting officials to implement an alert system for future incidents. A number of people in the Raymond area expressed frustration because they weren’t aware of the incident until long after it happened. The sheriff...
Neshoba Democrat
Erratic driving results in drug bust Sunday
A Neshoba County man was arrested and charged with drug possession after deputies saw him driving erratically on Fork Road this weekend, the authorities said. The man, Roger Dale Pearson, 37, of 10480 Road 432, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark...
WAPT
Faulty fire hydrants at apartment complex come to light when fire breaks out
JACKSON, Miss. — A Jackson apartment complex received a citation from the fire department for a situation that could have been tragic. Jackson firefighters were called at about 5:45 p.m. on Jan. 19 to The Park at Inverness on Ridgewood Road, where they quickly discovered they had a problem.
kicks96news.com
Help KPD Identify These Shoplifters
Kosciusko Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying these individuals who shoplifted from Kosciusko Walmart. The shoplifting happened on Thursday, January 19th, and Friday, January 20th. If you recognize these individuals or this vehicle, call Kosciusko Police Department at 662-289-3131 or Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers at...
Pothole disables Capitol police vehicle during chase
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Capitol police vehicle was disabled by a pothole during a chase in Jackson. Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) Spokesperson Bailey Martin said the officer was chasing a suspected stolen vehicle that did not stop. Both vehicles hit a large pothole on Erie Street near Wood Street that disabled the […]
breezynews.com
More Information on the Homicide on Hwy 12 Late Sunday Evening
At approximately 10:56 p.m. on Sunday, January 22nd Attala County Deputies, Attala County Fire Dept, Sallis Volunteers, EMS, and MS Hwy Patrol were all dispatched to what was initially reported to be a one-vehicle crash on Hwy 12 West in Sallis. This was determined to be a shooting incident. Attala...
kicks96news.com
Domestic Disputes, a Stove Fire and Suspicious People in Leake
12:40 a.m. – Leake Deputies were asked to check on two people who were attempting to flag down vehicles on Hwy. Twenty-five near Redwater. 3:06 a.m. – Carthage Police were asked to check out some suspicious vehicles at Wal-Mart. 4:16 p.m. – Carthage Police were sent to an...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Holmes County Sheriff’s Office Asking Public For Help With Information In Recent Shootings
The Holmes County Sheriff’s Department is requesting help from the public regarding recent shootings that have occurred throughout the Holmes County area. These shootings have resulted in deaths in some cases. They have also caused serious bodily injuries and damage to homes and vehicles in the area. Anyone with...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Man arrested in Jackson for 2022 domestic assault
A Jackson man is behind bars, charged in an alleged assault on his former girlfriend. Jackson Police Department said in a release that on June 22, 2022, Zaccheus McLaurin assaulted his ex-girlfriend with a firearm at 2840 Robinson Street. McLaurin was arrested by JPD on Tuesday. He was charged with...
kicks96news.com
Pain at the Gas Pumps With No Relief in Sight
It’s costing you an extra 28-cents a gallon—or more– to fill up your car compared to two weeks ago. That’s how much the average price for gas has risen across Mississippi. AAA says we’re now back near the price we were paying in mid-November with the statewide average at $3.16. In Neshoba County, prices have jumped about 35 cents in the past two weeks with the average price up about 33 cents in Leake County and about 30 cents in Attala County. Despite the increases, the auto club says Texas is the only state with cheaper gas prices right now.
WAPT
MBI investigates deputy-involved shooting in Rankin County
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Rankin County. According to MBI, deputies were conducting a narcotics investigation on 135 Conerly Road in Braxton. Once they reached the scene around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, a suspect pointed a gun toward the deputies before being shot. The suspect...
kicks96news.com
Multiple Aggravated Assault and Domestic Violence Arrests in Attala and Leake
ANGELA BRAZIL, 33, of Carthage, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, LCSO. Bond $10,000. KENDRICK D FICKLIN, 36, of Lena, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, LCSO. Bond N/A. KORY M GIBSON, 29, of Carthage, Public Drunk, CPD. Bond $239.25. LANDON N GRIGGS, 18, of Kosciusko, Felony Bond Surrender –...
WLBT
Second 15-year-old tied to Jackson crime spree arrested on separate charges
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A fourth suspect believed to be involved in a violent crime spree that has already landed three people, including one 15-year-old, in jail is currently being held at the Henley-Young Patton Juvenile Justice Center. That suspect, Robert Smith, 15, was arrested last week by the Byram...
kicks96news.com
Aggravated Assault and Domestic Violence in Neshoba
LINDA BELL, 42, of Philadelphia, Possession of Paraphernalia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $1,000, $0. JEREMY BREWER, 35, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO. Bond $600. JUSTICE DOWD, 40, of Louisville, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0. MARIO ALCIDES ESPINOZA, 485, of Union, Drug Court Violation, MDOC. Bond $0. WILLIE HARRISON,...
