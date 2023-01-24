Read full article on original website
KOMO News
Bellevue schools choose new superintendent ahead of closures, reorganization
bsd405.org
Bellevue School District Announces Dr. Kelly Aramaki as Incoming Superintendent
On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the Bellevue School District Board of Directors announced that Dr. Kelly Aramaki has been selected as the new superintendent of Bellevue School District. Dr. Aramaki will begin the role as superintendent on July 1, after spending the next five months transitioning into the role with the support of Interim Superintendent, Dr. Art Jarvis and BSD’s executive team.
Bellevue parents, students await district’s decision on consolidating 3 elementary schools
isd411.org
Message from the School Nurse
How to have safe meals and snacks for Students with food allergies:. • Do not trade food with others. • Do not eat anything with unknown ingredients or known to contain any allergen. • Notify an adult immediately if they eat something they believe may contain the food to which...
q13fox.com
WA Dept. of Health approves license for controversial Lynnwood opioid clinic
LYNNWOOD, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Health on Thursday approved the license for a controversial opioid treatment facility in Lynnwood. The DOH issued a behavioral health agency license for Acadia Health to operate the treatment clinic, which opens Jan. 30. Locals were up in arms over the clinic, citing issues of transparency, its location and safety concerns, as the proposed site sits in a residential area and near the Alderwood Boys & Girls Club.
q13fox.com
Tacoma PD launches Safe Place initiative program
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma police are launching a Safe Place initiative to encourage local businesses, schools and organizations to provide a safe location for victims of crime. The program, which first started with the Seattle Police Department, is designed to address all hate crimes, including crimes committed because of :
arlnow.com
Police investigating after student attacked by group outside of Kenmore Middle School
(Updated at 2:05 p.m.) A group of Kenmore Middle School students allegedly attacked a student from another school after a basketball game yesterday. Police were flagged down around 4:55 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of S. Carlin Springs Road and 2nd Street S. for a report of a fight. They found a student bleeding from the nose, according to scanner traffic, and were told by witnesses that he was assaulted by a group of Kenmore students.
q13fox.com
10 people sickened with gastrointestinal illness from Seattle restaurant
Gastrointestinal illness outbreak at Seattle restaurant Tamarind Tree under investigation
ifiberone.com
CWU student found dead in dorm shower identified
ELLENSBURG - Kittitas County Coroner Nick Henderson has released more info about the Central Washington University student who died in an on-campus dorm over the weekend. Following a Tuesday autopsy, Bergman identified the deceased student as 20-year-old Gabriel Jungmann of Bellevue. Henderson says Jungman was found dead in the shower...
This Is Washington's Most Expensive College
24/7 Wall St. found every state's most pricey college.
More than 10K Seattle Housing Authority residents will receive free unlimited-fare ORCA cards
SEATTLE — Residents living in Seattle Housing Authority-owned and managed housing will now have an easier time getting around the Puget Sound region. On Tuesday, Mayor Bruce Harrell and the Seattle Department of Transportation announced a new partnership with SHA to distribute free unlimited-use ORCA cards to more than 10,000 residents in affordable housing.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Ethics investigation launched against Lynnwood Councilman Josh Binda
LYNNWOOD, Wash., January 25, 2023—Lynnwood residents again brought up concerns with the proposed opioid treatment center during public comments, but Councilmember Josh Binda was a major focus during the council meeting on January 23 for alleged ethics violations. After a long discussion of possible ethics violations by fellow Councilman...
KLEWTV
'We need action': Wash. state governor reacts to family's encampment house near on-ramp
KOMO News
Safety concerns grow over encampment along I-5 express lanes in Seattle
KGMI
Woman tests positive for measles after trip to SeaTac baggage claim
SEATTLE, Wash. – Recent Seattle-Tacoma International Airport travelers might need to check on themselves after an unvaccinated person tested positive for a highly contagious virus. Seattle and King County officials say an unvaccinated woman tested positive for the measles after visiting the airport on Wednesday afternoon, January 18th. The...
newsnationnow.com
Seattle morgues at capacity amid record overdoses: Official
SEATTLE (NewsNation) — King County is running low on storage space for bodies amid an overdose crisis, according to the county medical examiner’s office. A recent report from the county found 70% of fatal overdoses in Seattle are fentanyl-related. Between 2012 and 2019, Seattle and King County saw a 6% increase each year. In 2020, that number jumped by 20%. The following year, it jumped an additional 39%.
southseattleemerald.com
NEWS GLEAMS | Sawant Proposes Legislation Against Caste Discrimination; Spokane Street Low Bridge Reopens but Delays Remain
A roundup of news and announcements we don’t want to get lost in the fast-churning news cycle!. Councilmember Sawant Proposes Legislation Against Caste Discrimination. Councilmember Kshama Sawant (District 3, Central Seattle), chair of the Seattle City Council’s Sustainability and Renters’ Rights Committee, has proposed City legislation aimed at fighting caste discrimination. The bill — which is the first of its kind in the nation — is primarily focused on the 167,000 people from South Asia who live in Washington State, especially those located in the Seattle area and focused around the tech sector.
q13fox.com
Mother and daughter arrested for carjacking in Renton parking lot
RENTON, Wash. - A mother and daughter were arrested for carjacking, attempted kidnapping and attempted assault in a Renton parking lot on Tuesday. According to the Renton Police Department (RPD), at around 9:00 p.m. Monday night, police were dispatched to the parking lot near the Fred Meyer’s on Renton Center Way SW for reports of a carjacking.
Dirtiest Cities in America-Who in Northwest Made The List?
Lists are sometimes like political polls. The results can depend on the responses, data, and other factors. But with this one, there's quite a bit of information that went into it. Portland, Seattle, Tacoma, Spokane all make 'Top' 150 list. According to a study released by LawnStarter.com, we have a...
