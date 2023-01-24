ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, WA

KOMO News

Bellevue schools choose new superintendent ahead of closures, reorganization

BELLEVUE, Wash. — After eight months of searching, the Bellevue School District said its new superintendent is already on its executive leadership team. "He's a former student, a former teacher, principal, and administrator," said school board president Sima Sarrafan. Dr. Kelly Aramaki will be moving from Assistant Superintendent to...
BELLEVUE, WA
bsd405.org

Bellevue School District Announces Dr. Kelly Aramaki as Incoming Superintendent

On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the Bellevue School District Board of Directors announced that Dr. Kelly Aramaki has been selected as the new superintendent of Bellevue School District. Dr. Aramaki will begin the role as superintendent on July 1, after spending the next five months transitioning into the role with the support of Interim Superintendent, Dr. Art Jarvis and BSD’s executive team.
BELLEVUE, WA
isd411.org

Message from the School Nurse

How to have safe meals and snacks for Students with food allergies:. • Do not trade food with others. • Do not eat anything with unknown ingredients or known to contain any allergen. • Notify an adult immediately if they eat something they believe may contain the food to which...
KING COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

WA Dept. of Health approves license for controversial Lynnwood opioid clinic

LYNNWOOD, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Health on Thursday approved the license for a controversial opioid treatment facility in Lynnwood. The DOH issued a behavioral health agency license for Acadia Health to operate the treatment clinic, which opens Jan. 30. Locals were up in arms over the clinic, citing issues of transparency, its location and safety concerns, as the proposed site sits in a residential area and near the Alderwood Boys & Girls Club.
LYNNWOOD, WA
q13fox.com

Tacoma PD launches Safe Place initiative program

TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma police are launching a Safe Place initiative to encourage local businesses, schools and organizations to provide a safe location for victims of crime. The program, which first started with the Seattle Police Department, is designed to address all hate crimes, including crimes committed because of :
TACOMA, WA
arlnow.com

Police investigating after student attacked by group outside of Kenmore Middle School

(Updated at 2:05 p.m.) A group of Kenmore Middle School students allegedly attacked a student from another school after a basketball game yesterday. Police were flagged down around 4:55 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of S. Carlin Springs Road and 2nd Street S. for a report of a fight. They found a student bleeding from the nose, according to scanner traffic, and were told by witnesses that he was assaulted by a group of Kenmore students.
KENMORE, WA
q13fox.com

10 people sickened with gastrointestinal illness from Seattle restaurant

SEATTLE - Public Health Seattle-King County is investigating an outbreak of a gastrointestinal illness that was contracted at an International District neighborhood restaurant. According to the health department, 10 people from three separate groups reported getting gastrointestinal illnesses after eating food at the Tamarind Tree Restaurant between Jan. 15 and...
SEATTLE, WA
ifiberone.com

CWU student found dead in dorm shower identified

ELLENSBURG - Kittitas County Coroner Nick Henderson has released more info about the Central Washington University student who died in an on-campus dorm over the weekend. Following a Tuesday autopsy, Bergman identified the deceased student as 20-year-old Gabriel Jungmann of Bellevue. Henderson says Jungman was found dead in the shower...
ELLENSBURG, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

More than 10K Seattle Housing Authority residents will receive free unlimited-fare ORCA cards

SEATTLE — Residents living in Seattle Housing Authority-owned and managed housing will now have an easier time getting around the Puget Sound region. On Tuesday, Mayor Bruce Harrell and the Seattle Department of Transportation announced a new partnership with SHA to distribute free unlimited-use ORCA cards to more than 10,000 residents in affordable housing.
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Ethics investigation launched against Lynnwood Councilman Josh Binda

LYNNWOOD, Wash., January 25, 2023—Lynnwood residents again brought up concerns with the proposed opioid treatment center during public comments, but Councilmember Josh Binda was a major focus during the council meeting on January 23 for alleged ethics violations. After a long discussion of possible ethics violations by fellow Councilman...
LYNNWOOD, WA
KOMO News

Safety concerns grow over encampment along I-5 express lanes in Seattle

SEATTLE — There is a new safety concern over a homeless encampment along the I-5 express lanes in Seattle. The encampment sits just north of the Ship Canal Bridge on Washington State Department of Transportation's (WSDOT) right-of-way property. Drivers and residents said people living in the encampments are crossing...
SEATTLE, WA
KGMI

Woman tests positive for measles after trip to SeaTac baggage claim

SEATTLE, Wash. – Recent Seattle-Tacoma International Airport travelers might need to check on themselves after an unvaccinated person tested positive for a highly contagious virus. Seattle and King County officials say an unvaccinated woman tested positive for the measles after visiting the airport on Wednesday afternoon, January 18th. The...
SEATTLE, WA
newsnationnow.com

Seattle morgues at capacity amid record overdoses: Official

SEATTLE (NewsNation) — King County is running low on storage space for bodies amid an overdose crisis, according to the county medical examiner’s office. A recent report from the county found 70% of fatal overdoses in Seattle are fentanyl-related. Between 2012 and 2019, Seattle and King County saw a 6% increase each year. In 2020, that number jumped by 20%. The following year, it jumped an additional 39%.
SEATTLE, WA
southseattleemerald.com

NEWS GLEAMS | Sawant Proposes Legislation Against Caste Discrimination; Spokane Street Low Bridge Reopens but Delays Remain

A roundup of news and announcements we don’t want to get lost in the fast-churning news cycle!. Councilmember Sawant Proposes Legislation Against Caste Discrimination. Councilmember Kshama Sawant (District 3, Central Seattle), chair of the Seattle City Council’s Sustainability and Renters’ Rights Committee, has proposed City legislation aimed at fighting caste discrimination. The bill — which is the first of its kind in the nation — is primarily focused on the 167,000 people from South Asia who live in Washington State, especially those located in the Seattle area and focused around the tech sector.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Mother and daughter arrested for carjacking in Renton parking lot

RENTON, Wash. - A mother and daughter were arrested for carjacking, attempted kidnapping and attempted assault in a Renton parking lot on Tuesday. According to the Renton Police Department (RPD), at around 9:00 p.m. Monday night, police were dispatched to the parking lot near the Fred Meyer’s on Renton Center Way SW for reports of a carjacking.
RENTON, WA

