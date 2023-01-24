Read full article on original website
Council OKs zoning for massive redevelopment of far South Congress area
City Council on Thursday unanimously approved Community Commercial, Mixed Use and General Commercial Services zoning that will allow the site of a Southeast Austin auto salvage yard to become a vertical mixed-use development with more than 1200 multifamily units and 210,000 square feet of office, as well as a 136,000-square-foot shopping center.
BoA ponders term limit enforcement for boards and commissions
As the new mayor and City Council members settle into their roles, one task is appointing dozens of volunteers to serve on boards and commissions. A discussion earlier this month at the Board of Adjustment highlighted some challenges involved in appointing and retaining volunteer members. At the board’s Jan. 9...
County funds $1.2 million probate court
The Travis County Commissioners Court unanimously voted for the creation of a new probate courthouse, taking the total number up to two, in line with other large counties in Texas. When the item was brought up in court two weeks ago, it raised questions of affordability and shared costs with the state.
Proposed tallest skyscraper in Texas fails to receive approval
AUSTIN, Texas — What would be the tallest building in Texas has failed to receive approval to start construction. In an article from the Austin Business Journal (ABJ), the skyscraper's developer, Wilson Capital, failed to gain approval from the City of Austin's Design Commission on Jan. 23. The denial...
TipSheet: Austin City Council, 1.26.23
Despite the excitement of having a new mayor and several new City Council members on the dais for the first regular meeting this year, this meeting looks … pretty boring. Though there are several familiar issues and zoning cases on the agenda from last year, it’s anticipated the bulk of the interesting ones will be postponed as the new Council continues to get its bearings.
hellogeorgetown.com
UPDATE: Former McCoy Elementary Site to be Developed into Retail and Multi-Family Residential
Plans to develop the former McCoy Elementary School into a mixed commercial and residential project are still underway as Partners Development, a commercial real estate firm based in Houston, received a zoning map amendment providing approval for planned unit development zoning from City Council at the Oct. 11 meeting. According...
Austin Chronicle
Could State Employees Get First Cost-of-Living Raise in 21 years?
Austin’s own Rep. John Bucy has filed a bill to do just that. Last Wednesday, state employees rallied at the Capitol for pay raises and pension increases, which they haven't seen since 2015. That last raise was designed to absorb the increase to their pension contribution; there has not been a true cost-of-living adjustment since 2002. "Over the last seven years, I've seen dozens of qualified, experienced workers leave the state because of low pay and unmanageable workloads," said San Antonio employee Sabrina Bedford in a Texas State Employees Union press release. "We're here to help our communities, but we have to be able to support our own families, as well."
New developments will be required to pay water, wastewater impact fees in Georgetown
Water Utility Director Chelsea Solomon provided a presentation on water and wastewater Impact fees Jan. 24. (Tekima Johnson/Community Impact) Georgetown City Council approved the maximum allowable fees after a review of Georgetown Utilities' water and wastewater impact fees. “Impact fees allow the local government to recover infrastructure costs associated with...
Bill to curb compatibility filed at the state Legislature
A bill filed last week at the Texas Legislature would significantly curtail compatibility, a rule in Austin that restricts the height of buildings near single-family homes. Senate Bill 491, filed by state Sen. Bryan Hughes (R-Mineola), would in effect allow taller buildings to be built closer to single-family homes. If the bill passes, compatibility height limits would only apply within 50 feet of single-family homes, compared to the current limits in Austin that extend 540 feet from most single-family homes.
New homes for Elon Musk’s workforce planned in Bastrop County
There could soon be a new housing development in Bastrop County for part of Elon Musk's Central Texas workforce.
Williamson County raises corrections officer salaries to highest in state
The Williamson County Commissioners Court approved pay raises for sheriff's office personnel Jan. 24. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) The Williamson County Commissioners Court approved pay-scale increases for sheriff’s office personnel Jan. 24, raising wages to the highest starting salary for corrections officers in the state. County Judge Bill Gravell called...
Former East Austin tank farm site could see more development
Additional sections of the former East Austin tank farm site at Airport Boulevard and Springdale Road may be redeveloped, according to a zoning change request heard by the Planning Commission Tuesday. Two pieces of the former tank farm totaling nearly 10 acres could be developed into a mix of uses...
New Costco coming to Kyle in March
Costco Wholesale Corp. plans to open its location in Kyle in March.
proclaimerscv.com
Finally, Texas May Legalize Over Three Marijuana Dispensaries
Texas might have more than three authorized marijuana dispensaries shortly. While not legalized marijuana, Texas does have compassionate use legislation that permits some individuals to purchase and use “medical” marijuana. However, the conditions are somewhat strict. Texas now only has 3 dispensaries, which offers some huge commercial prospects...
Permit to relocate home prevails over proposal to renovate
The Historic Landmark Commission voted unanimously at its regular meeting Jan. 11 to permit the relocation of a house at 2203 E. Cesar Chavez St., which was initially proposed for reuse and rehabilitation. The owner of the property, Myung Lemond, was a major contributor to this decision. Her request to...
KWTX
Killeen cracks down on vacant property owners; could face a fine up to $2,000 a day
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Vacant building owners in downtown Killeen will pay a hefty fine of up to $2,000 a day if they don’t register them soon. City council is cracking down on these owners so they city can move forward with revitalizing the area. The “no trespassing” signs...
Public Safety Commission calls out APD’s resistance to training academy reform
The city’s Public Safety Commission criticized the Austin Police Department for stonewalling a committee formed by City Council in 2021 to review the police training academy curriculum as part of a broader push to “reimagine” public safety. “Just to summarize, two years ago, maybe longer, the City...
Austin airport workers get bump in minimum wage
The City of Austin recently raised its minimum wage from $15 to $20 an hour.
Round Rock officials discuss possibility of sprinkler, monitoring requirements for pet boarding facilities
Animal boarding businesses in Round Rock may soon be subject to additional safety requirements pending action of city officials. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Animal boarding businesses in Round Rock may soon be subject to additional safety requirements pending action of city officials. In response to a November 2021 fire at the...
Ascension Seton nurses say hospitals unsafely staffed, hospital calls it ‘bargaining tactic’
A vigil Thursday evening will highlight hundreds of complaints from nurses in the newly formed Ascension-Seton chapter of National Nurses United.
