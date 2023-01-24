ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pflugerville, TX

Austin Monitor

BoA ponders term limit enforcement for boards and commissions

As the new mayor and City Council members settle into their roles, one task is appointing dozens of volunteers to serve on boards and commissions. A discussion earlier this month at the Board of Adjustment highlighted some challenges involved in appointing and retaining volunteer members. At the board’s Jan. 9...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

County funds $1.2 million probate court

The Travis County Commissioners Court unanimously voted for the creation of a new probate courthouse, taking the total number up to two, in line with other large counties in Texas. When the item was brought up in court two weeks ago, it raised questions of affordability and shared costs with the state.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
KVUE

Proposed tallest skyscraper in Texas fails to receive approval

AUSTIN, Texas — What would be the tallest building in Texas has failed to receive approval to start construction. In an article from the Austin Business Journal (ABJ), the skyscraper's developer, Wilson Capital, failed to gain approval from the City of Austin's Design Commission on Jan. 23. The denial...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

TipSheet: Austin City Council, 1.26.23

Despite the excitement of having a new mayor and several new City Council members on the dais for the first regular meeting this year, this meeting looks … pretty boring. Though there are several familiar issues and zoning cases on the agenda from last year, it’s anticipated the bulk of the interesting ones will be postponed as the new Council continues to get its bearings.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Could State Employees Get First Cost-of-Living Raise in 21 years?

Austin’s own Rep. John Bucy has filed a bill to do just that. Last Wednesday, state employees rallied at the Capitol for pay raises and pension increases, which they haven't seen since 2015. That last raise was designed to absorb the increase to their pension contribution; there has not been a true cost-of-living adjustment since 2002. "Over the last seven years, I've seen dozens of qualified, experienced workers leave the state because of low pay and unmanageable workloads," said San Antonio employee Sabrina Bedford in a Texas State Employees Union press release. "We're here to help our communities, but we have to be able to support our own families, as well."
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

New developments will be required to pay water, wastewater impact fees in Georgetown

Water Utility Director Chelsea Solomon provided a presentation on water and wastewater Impact fees Jan. 24. (Tekima Johnson/Community Impact) Georgetown City Council approved the maximum allowable fees after a review of Georgetown Utilities' water and wastewater impact fees. “Impact fees allow the local government to recover infrastructure costs associated with...
GEORGETOWN, TX
Austin Monitor

Bill to curb compatibility filed at the state Legislature

A bill filed last week at the Texas Legislature would significantly curtail compatibility, a rule in Austin that restricts the height of buildings near single-family homes. Senate Bill 491, filed by state Sen. Bryan Hughes (R-Mineola), would in effect allow taller buildings to be built closer to single-family homes. If the bill passes, compatibility height limits would only apply within 50 feet of single-family homes, compared to the current limits in Austin that extend 540 feet from most single-family homes.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Williamson County raises corrections officer salaries to highest in state

The Williamson County Commissioners Court approved pay raises for sheriff's office personnel Jan. 24. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) The Williamson County Commissioners Court approved pay-scale increases for sheriff’s office personnel Jan. 24, raising wages to the highest starting salary for corrections officers in the state. County Judge Bill Gravell called...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
proclaimerscv.com

Finally, Texas May Legalize Over Three Marijuana Dispensaries

Texas might have more than three authorized marijuana dispensaries shortly. While not legalized marijuana, Texas does have compassionate use legislation that permits some individuals to purchase and use “medical” marijuana. However, the conditions are somewhat strict. Texas now only has 3 dispensaries, which offers some huge commercial prospects...
TEXAS STATE
Austin Monitor

Permit to relocate home prevails over proposal to renovate

The Historic Landmark Commission voted unanimously at its regular meeting Jan. 11 to permit the relocation of a house at 2203 E. Cesar Chavez St., which was initially proposed for reuse and rehabilitation. The owner of the property, Myung Lemond, was a major contributor to this decision. Her request to...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Round Rock officials discuss possibility of sprinkler, monitoring requirements for pet boarding facilities

Animal boarding businesses in Round Rock may soon be subject to additional safety requirements pending action of city officials. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Animal boarding businesses in Round Rock may soon be subject to additional safety requirements pending action of city officials. In response to a November 2021 fire at the...
ROUND ROCK, TX
