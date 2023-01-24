A rooftop restaurant from San Miguel de Allende, Mexico is coming to Austin this year. Quince is set to open somewhere in the city in 2023. While a Quince rep wouldn’t confirm the intended Austin address, it seems as though the restaurant will be taking over the now-closed Abel’s on the Lake location at 3825 Lake Austin Boulevard in Tarrytown. Abel’s co-owner Ellis Winstanley confirmed the restaurant’s closure over email, writing that he decided against renewing the lease which ended at the end of December 2022. He also shared that “a restaurant called Quince” is taking over the space. The imagery on Quince’s Austin page looks like Abel’s on the Lake too.

