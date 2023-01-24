ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Page Six

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
Larry Brown Sports

49ers make decision on Charles Omenihu after domestic violence arrest

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Charles Omenihu was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence Monday, but the alleged incident will not impact his status for the NFC Championship Game. The San Jose Police Department said in a press release that Omenihu was arrested on Monday following an alleged incident with his girlfriend. The woman... The post 49ers make decision on Charles Omenihu after domestic violence arrest appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CALIFORNIA STATE
OnlyHomers

Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead

In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
VikingsTerritory

Ex-Vikings Coach Interviews with Buccaneers for OC Job

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers cut ties with offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich last week, aren’t sure about the identity of their 2023 QB1, and are now interviewing a former Minnesota Vikings coach for the OC position. That’s Klint Kubiak, who offensively coordinated the Vikings in 2021 before jettisoning to the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
OnlyHomers

New England Patriots Make Terrific Signing

After a miserable offensive season for the New England Patriots and 2nd-year quarterback Mac Jones, the New England Patriots announced they were going to conduct a search for a new offensive coordinator. This morning it appears they have found their new offensive coordinator.
OnlyHomers

Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave Team

The Golden State Warriors dynasty has been ongoing for years and has been one of the most successful dynasties in the history of American sports. Now, the main architect of that team that shaped it into what it has been may be on his way out. The Athletic is reporting that Warriors’ General Manager Bob Myers may leave the Warriors when his contract expires this summer. There have been limited negotiations between the Warriors and Meyers, and he is “highly in demand” across the league.
LOS ANGELES, CA
VikingsTerritory

Former Vikings DC Won’t Return to Cowboys in 2023

The Dallas Cowboys fell to the NFC Championship-bound San Francisco 49ers in last weekend’s Divisional Round showdown, 19-12, and head coach Mike McCarthy is evidently making some changes. McCarthy, who is sometimes the butt of jokes via game management, couldn’t end Dallas’ 27-year conference championship appearance drought and apparently...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Former Vikings WR Signs with Steelers

The Minnesota Vikings lost seven players off their practice squad this week as contracts expired without Minnesota offering them ‘futures’ deals. With that, one of these former Vikings has already found a new team. On Monday evening, news broke that former Vikings WR Dan Chisena had signed a futures deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Once Promising Viking Appears to Say Goodbye

The Minnesota Vikings have 17 free agents set to hit the open market on March 15th, and one popular player appeared to say goodbye via social media this week. That’s tight end Irv Smith, a playmaker from the University of Alabama selected by the Vikings in Round 2 of the 2019 NFL Draft. Smith is a free agent and can probably draw more money in free agency than the Vikings are willing to offer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Mike Zimmer Reemerges for Prominent Gig

Mike Zimmer is credited with reestablishing the Minnesota Vikings winning ways after the franchise encountered a dark stretch from 2010 to 2013. Zimmer reigned in Minnesota for eight seasons, tallying the NFL’s 10th-best record on his watch from 2014 to 2021. But after back-to-back mediocre and losing seasons in 2020 and 2021, Minnesota veered in a different direction, firing Zimmer and hiring Kevin O’Connell from the Los Angeles Rams.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Game Haus

List of 2023 Seattle Seahawks Free Agents

The offseason is quickly approaching for all 32 teams, and most are already looking ahead at in-house and outside talent to improve their team. Here is a full list of 2023 Seattle Seahawks free agents, just ahead of the offseason and the beginning of the free agency period, beginning on March 15.
SEATTLE, WA
People

San Francisco 49ers Lineman Charles Omenihu Arrested After Woman Claims He Pushed Her to the Ground

Omenihu is accused of pushing the woman during an argument on Monday afternoon, a day after the team beat the Dallas Cowboys in the playoffs San Francisco 49ers player Charles Omenihu was arrested by police in Northern California this week, a day after his team cemented their spot in the NFC Championship Game. Omenihu, 25, was arrested after San Jose police received a report of a domestic violence incident on Monday afternoon. When officers arrived at the location of the alleged incident, an adult woman claiming to be...
SAN JOSE, CA
purplePTSD.com

Vikings Eyeing Pettine a Bit Too Late

Since the offseason has started for the Minnesota Vikings, the most substantial change made has been in relieving former defensive coordinator Ed Donatell of his duties. That was the right move, but looking internally at Mike Pettine at this juncture seems a bit misguided. During the season it was clear...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

VikingsTerritory

Minneapolis, MN
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VikingsTerritory.com is, alongside its partner site purplePTSD.com, the largest local and independent source for Minnesota Vikings news in the game!

 http://Https://Www.vikingsterritory.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy