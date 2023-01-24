Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Well-known restaurant chain opens another new location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersEden Prairie, MN
Update on an armed robbery that occurred at Tobacco Valley in Apple Valley, one suspect connected to armed bank robberyLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Jack "Tiger Jack" Rosenbloom (1907 - 2001)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
From Rock Salt to Beet Juice: How Some American Cities Use Beet Juice to Fight Snow During WinterNew York CultureMinneapolis, MN
Related
Breaking: Packers Make Significant Aaron Rodgers Trade Decision
Following the Green Bay Packers' elimination from postseason contention, Aaron Rodgers made it clear he intended to play in 2023. What was less clear was which team he'd play for. Yesterday, fans learned from Ian Rapoport that a trade involving Rodgers was looking plausible. ESPN's Adam ...
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
49ers make decision on Charles Omenihu after domestic violence arrest
San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Charles Omenihu was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence Monday, but the alleged incident will not impact his status for the NFC Championship Game. The San Jose Police Department said in a press release that Omenihu was arrested on Monday following an alleged incident with his girlfriend. The woman... The post 49ers make decision on Charles Omenihu after domestic violence arrest appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Panthers Hire Cowboys Coach Kellen Moore? 'No Way In Hell!' Says Steve Smith
Coach Kellen Moore has completed his interview with the Panthers. Steve Smith does not support the idea of a second visit.
Vikings Should Say ‘No Thanks’ to 1 of Their Free Agents
Seventeen Vikings players enter free agency when the new league year starts on March 15, and their 2022 contracts expire. General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah should keep some of them on the team while others should depart. Dalvin Tomlinson is one of the former. He is one of the most consistent...
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Ex-Vikings Coach Interviews with Buccaneers for OC Job
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers cut ties with offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich last week, aren’t sure about the identity of their 2023 QB1, and are now interviewing a former Minnesota Vikings coach for the OC position. That’s Klint Kubiak, who offensively coordinated the Vikings in 2021 before jettisoning to the...
New England Patriots Make Terrific Signing
After a miserable offensive season for the New England Patriots and 2nd-year quarterback Mac Jones, the New England Patriots announced they were going to conduct a search for a new offensive coordinator. This morning it appears they have found their new offensive coordinator.
Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave Team
The Golden State Warriors dynasty has been ongoing for years and has been one of the most successful dynasties in the history of American sports. Now, the main architect of that team that shaped it into what it has been may be on his way out. The Athletic is reporting that Warriors’ General Manager Bob Myers may leave the Warriors when his contract expires this summer. There have been limited negotiations between the Warriors and Meyers, and he is “highly in demand” across the league.
Former Vikings DC Won’t Return to Cowboys in 2023
The Dallas Cowboys fell to the NFC Championship-bound San Francisco 49ers in last weekend’s Divisional Round showdown, 19-12, and head coach Mike McCarthy is evidently making some changes. McCarthy, who is sometimes the butt of jokes via game management, couldn’t end Dallas’ 27-year conference championship appearance drought and apparently...
Cowboys Assistant Head Coach Among 5 Fired from Mike McCarthy Staff
Updated by the minute, our Cowboys NFL Moves, Free Agency and Trade Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort
Former Vikings WR Signs with Steelers
The Minnesota Vikings lost seven players off their practice squad this week as contracts expired without Minnesota offering them ‘futures’ deals. With that, one of these former Vikings has already found a new team. On Monday evening, news broke that former Vikings WR Dan Chisena had signed a futures deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Once Promising Viking Appears to Say Goodbye
The Minnesota Vikings have 17 free agents set to hit the open market on March 15th, and one popular player appeared to say goodbye via social media this week. That’s tight end Irv Smith, a playmaker from the University of Alabama selected by the Vikings in Round 2 of the 2019 NFL Draft. Smith is a free agent and can probably draw more money in free agency than the Vikings are willing to offer.
The Vikings Biggest Free Agent Decision from a National Lens
The 2023 Minnesota Vikings will have significant changes from the 2022 roster as such is life in the NFL for any team — but may be supersized for the 2022 NFC North winner. These players are slated to hit free agency in March:. Kris Boyd (CB) Garrett Bradbury (C)
Mike Zimmer Reemerges for Prominent Gig
Mike Zimmer is credited with reestablishing the Minnesota Vikings winning ways after the franchise encountered a dark stretch from 2010 to 2013. Zimmer reigned in Minnesota for eight seasons, tallying the NFL’s 10th-best record on his watch from 2014 to 2021. But after back-to-back mediocre and losing seasons in 2020 and 2021, Minnesota veered in a different direction, firing Zimmer and hiring Kevin O’Connell from the Los Angeles Rams.
List of 2023 Seattle Seahawks Free Agents
The offseason is quickly approaching for all 32 teams, and most are already looking ahead at in-house and outside talent to improve their team. Here is a full list of 2023 Seattle Seahawks free agents, just ahead of the offseason and the beginning of the free agency period, beginning on March 15.
San Francisco 49ers Lineman Charles Omenihu Arrested After Woman Claims He Pushed Her to the Ground
Omenihu is accused of pushing the woman during an argument on Monday afternoon, a day after the team beat the Dallas Cowboys in the playoffs San Francisco 49ers player Charles Omenihu was arrested by police in Northern California this week, a day after his team cemented their spot in the NFC Championship Game. Omenihu, 25, was arrested after San Jose police received a report of a domestic violence incident on Monday afternoon. When officers arrived at the location of the alleged incident, an adult woman claiming to be...
Vikings Eyeing Pettine a Bit Too Late
Since the offseason has started for the Minnesota Vikings, the most substantial change made has been in relieving former defensive coordinator Ed Donatell of his duties. That was the right move, but looking internally at Mike Pettine at this juncture seems a bit misguided. During the season it was clear...
NFL Coaching Legend Has Helpful Advice for Vikings
A mentor to former Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer, Bill Parcells has some advice for the purple and gold team — and the 13 other squads that reached the 2022 postseason. Parcells, a two-time Super Bowl champion and two-time AP Coach of the Year, contributes to The 33rd Team...
VikingsTerritory
Minneapolis, MN
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
VikingsTerritory.com is, alongside its partner site purplePTSD.com, the largest local and independent source for Minnesota Vikings news in the game!http://Https://Www.vikingsterritory.com
Comments / 0