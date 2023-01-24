NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are off to a weak start on Wall Street, but they’re still headed for their third weekly gain in the last four. Major indexes were slightly lower in the early going Friday, even as several stocks made big moves after announcing their latest results and forecasts. American Express jumped almost 9% after releasing a forecast that was well ahead of what analysts were expecting, while chipmaker Intel sank after reporting results that fell far short of forecasts. The Federal Reserve’s preferred gauge of inflation cooled again in December. The S&P 500 slipped 0.1% early Friday.

5 HOURS AGO