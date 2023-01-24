NBC News President Noah Oppenheim is reportedly leaving his position after five years in the role, as the news giant continues to shake up their structure. Oppenheim will reportedly be leaving the role to take over a new spot with NBCUniversal, where he will have a role in movie and TV production. Rebecca Blumenstein will be replacing him as president, overseeing editorial, newsgathering, booking, and bureaus around the world. She will also be responsible for the "Dateline" and "Meet the Press" franchises, as well as NBC News Studios.

