Tinuiti Acquires Ampush, Social Marketing Agency
Tinuiti said it acquired Ampush, a marketing agency that focuses on social platforms and provides end-to-end performance creative and customer-acquisition capabilities. For Tinuiti, which offers performance marketing across streaming TV, Google, Meta and Amazon, the deal expands its capabilities, enabling it to provide social best practices, campaigns, creative and data.
Alan Komissaroff, Fox News SVP of News and Politics, Dies Following Heart Attack
Alan Komissaroff, a Fox News senior vice president who supervised the cable-news outlet’s political-news coverage, has died following a heart attack. He was 47 years old. “This is an extremely difficult day for all of us who worked closely with Alan, and we are completely heartbroken,” said Suzanne Scott and Jay Wallace, Fox News Media’s CEO and Fox News Media’s president of news, in a statement. “Alan was a leader and mentor throughout Fox News Media who was integral to our daily news operations and played an indispensable role in every election cycle. The recent midterm election coverage was easily one...
How Bad Was It? NBC Lost 7% of Its Primetime Viewers in 2021-22, and Still Led Linear (Chart of the Day)
As media conglomerates led by Warner Bros. Discovery conduct terrorized, ashen-faced retreats from the free-flowing red ink of the Streaming Wars, they should keep this in mind: Linear will provide them no safe quarterly shelter. The latest distillation of 2021-22 primetime average audiences by major broadcast and cable networks, assembled...
Fox's (FOXA) Fox News Ends 2022 as the Number One News Channel
Fox Corporation FOXA recently announced that Fox News Digital has finished 2022 as the top-performing new channel. It secured more than 18 billion multiplatform views, over 34 billion multiplatform minutes and averaged 82.7 million monthly multiplatform unique visitors in 2022. Per Emplifi, Fox News Digital was also recorded as the...
Brendan Hanson-Kelly, Television Executive, Dies at 54
Brendan Hanson-Kelly, a longtime television executive who worked for New Line Cinema, Relativity Media and others, died Dec. 18 of appendix cancer in New York City. He was 54. Hanson-Kelly’s 30-plus year career in the entertainment Industry spanned executive positions across multiple companies. He began at New Line Cinema in 1994, eventually rising to the position of executive vicepresident of business affairs, where he created a rights management system that was implemented at each subsequent studio he worked at. He moved on to Relativity Media in 2010, serving as senior vice president, television business administration and was most recently with STX, joining...
YouTube TV adds more channels we didn't ask for
YouTube TV has announced that it has added three more channels from E.W. Scripps, which includes Ion, Bounce TV and Scripps News. These channels are only on one other competitor right now, that being fuboTV, which starts at $75 per month. So this is the cheapest way to get these channels, if you really wanted them.
NBC News President Steps Down Amid Major Shakeup at Network
NBC News President Noah Oppenheim is reportedly leaving his position after five years in the role, as the news giant continues to shake up their structure. Oppenheim will reportedly be leaving the role to take over a new spot with NBCUniversal, where he will have a role in movie and TV production. Rebecca Blumenstein will be replacing him as president, overseeing editorial, newsgathering, booking, and bureaus around the world. She will also be responsible for the "Dateline" and "Meet the Press" franchises, as well as NBC News Studios.
Comcast Cord-Cutting Accelerated to Record High 11.2% in 2022
That moment we all talked about, where the polar ice caps underpinning the pay TV ecosystem melt into the sea, slowly at first then all at once? It's here. Comcast, the top provider of linear pay TV service in America, lost 440,000 traditional video customers in the fourth quarter of 2022, a significant acceleration over the 227,000 bled out in the last three months of 2021.
MediaRadar Sees Advertiser Rebound At Twitter in Q4
The number of advertisers on Twitter has rebounded from the early days after Elon Musk’s takeover of the social media platform, according to a report by advertising intelligence company MediaRadar. In the second quarter, Twitter had an average of 3,740 advertisers per month, according to MediaRadar. That dropped 3,000...
The streaming boom is over
Here’s a standard streaming TV joke/complaint: There are so many different services that someone should just put them all together, and then you’d just pay one monthly fee for everything. You know, just like cable TV!. Ho ho ho. The thing is, none of the people running streaming...
Syndication, Station Group Execs Gather at The Summit in Los Angeles
In the wake of the third year without a NATPE Market and Conference, syndicators and station groups gathered at the Fox lot in Los Angeles last week at an event initiated by Fox. The off-the-record two-day event, called The Summit, was supported by other major distributors, including Debmar-Mercury, CBS Media...
Disney Engages EDO to Measure Impact of Streaming Ad Campaigns
Disney Advertising said it reached an agreement with measurement company EDO, which will provide outcome measurement for streaming campaigns. EDO’s engagement metrics will first be used with advertising on Hulu. The new agreement was announced by actor Edward Norton, co-founder and chairman of EDO, at Disney’s Tech and Data...
Standard General-Tegna Merger Offers New Ideas, Needed Diversity
As chairman and CEO of the Chamber of the Americas, I proudly support our organization’s mission to facilitate trade and investment that strengthens local economies and fosters a spirit of harmony, social and economic justice in the international community, creating a society for the greater good of all humanity. But none of this is possible without well-informed citizens.
Fox Nation Streams ‘The MisEducation of America 2: Live Summit’ January 26
Fox Nation streams The MisEducation of America 2: Live Summit, hosted by Pete Hegseth, Thursday, January 26 at 7 p.m. ET. The forum will examine issues facing the education system in America, including sex education, the transgender youth movement, schools’ declining academic standards, and teachers' unions and their impact on families. The event happens at The Factory at Franklin in Franklin, Tennessee.
Syndication Ratings: Entertainment Magazines Bask in Glow of Awards Season
The start of awards season saw season highs for entertainment magazines ‘Entertainment Tonight,’ ‘Extra’ in the week ended January 15. Entertainment magazines benefited from the start of awards season, which launched with the January 10 return of the Golden Globes on NBC and the Critics’ Choice Awards on January 15 on The CW.
‘The Lazarus Project’ Premiere on TNT Delayed
British action thriller The Lazarus Project was to debut on TNT Monday, January 23, but the premiere has been postponed. No premiere date has been shared by TNT. The scheduling shift allows TNT to better support the series later in the year, according to a spokesperson. The Lazarus Project is...
It's On: Bally Sports RSNs Headed for Bankruptcy
Restructuring of Sinclair Broadcast's floundering Diamond Sports Group will see its largest creditors become owners ... and the RSNs' pro team partners bracing for a huge financial hit. Culminating perhaps the biggest financial disaster in sports media history, Diamond Sports Group, the heavily indebted subsidiary that manages Sinclair Broadcast Group's...
Delta, Finish, Ritz, Saratoga Join ‘Top Chef’ Sponsors for Season 20
Season 20 of Bravo’s Top Chef has attracted Delta Airlines, Finish dishwasher detergent and additives, Ritz Crackers and Saratoga Spring Water as new sponsors for the cooking competition series. Anolon Cookware, BMW of North America, Mastercard, Morton Salt, Universal Pictures and Vrbo return as sponsors for what is billed...
FOX & MarVista’s Fernando Szew Talks AVOD & Distribution Opportunities
Fernando Szew, the CEO of FOX Entertainment Global and MarVista Entertainment, spoke at Content Americas about new opportunities in the AVOD space, what the companies are looking for in co-production partners and the challenges for content distribution in an increasingly competitive landscape. The conversation started with Szew speaking about FOX...
Fine With Flat? Comcast Lost 26K Broadband Subscribers in Q4 ... Why Investors Are OK With That
For the first time ever, Comcast reported a quarterly customer loss for its core wireline connectivity business. Wall Street's surprising reaction? Meh. Sometime around late 2021, when investors started to suspect that Comcast and Charter couldn't maintain the incendiary paces of their pandemic-era broadband growth, the share prices of the two cable companies started to crater.
