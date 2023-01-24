ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
European Markets Close Lower Even as Flash PMI Data Shows Return to Growth for Euro Zone

By Holly Ellyatt,CNBC, Elliot Smith,CNBC
 3 days ago
msn.com

The Fed delivered a message to the stock market: Big rallies will prolong pain

It was a “don’t make me come back there” moment from the Federal Reserve. A line from the minutes of the central bank’s December policy meeting released Wednesday afternoon was taken by analysts and economists as a warning to financial market participants that bets on a policy pivot in 2023 aren’t welcome. And, to the extent that equity rallies and other financial market developments loosen overall financial conditions, those wagers will only force the Fed’s policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee to prolong the pain necessary to bring down inflation.
investing.com

Stock market today: Dow and Nasdaq notch gains on tech-led rally

Investing.com -- Stocks got a jolt from tech stocks after Tesla beat expectations and investors got a better than expected reading of fourth-quarter economic output. At 16:01 ET (21:01 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 205 points or 0.6%, while the S&P 500 was up 1.1%, and the NASDAQ Composite was up 1.7%.
NBC Chicago

European Markets Muted After U.S. GDP Beat Expectations

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were cautiously higher Friday, after U.S. economic data came in stronger than expected, and with a slew of rate hike decisions due next week. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.1% in early afternoon trade, with all major bourses...
CNBC

Nasdaq closes slightly lower for a second day as earnings season rolls on

The Nasdaq closed lower Wednesday for a second day as investors studied the latest batch of corporate earnings, and assessed how the largest companies are faring amid rising rates and mounting recession fears. The tech-heavy index dipped 0.18% to close at 11,313.36, while the S&P 500 dipped 0.02% to settle...
KRMG

Global stocks higher on hopes for avoiding recession

BEIJING — (AP) — Global stock markets rose Thursday amid hopes Western economies can avoid a recession despite higher interest rates to cool inflation. London, Frankfurt and Hong Kong advanced. Tokyo declined. Markets in China, India and Australia were closed for holidays. Wall Street futures were higher after...
Benzinga

S&P 500 Could Rally Over 20% In 2023, Says Market Strategist: 'Akin To 1982 When Stocks Went Nearly Vertical'

The stock market has started off 2023 on a positive note, raising hopes of a revival after 2022's dismal showing. What Happened: The S&P 500 Index could rise over 20% this year, going by the rule of first five days, Fundstrat’s head of research Tom Lee tweeted on Tuesday. When the S&P 500 Index is negative the previous year and gains over 1.4% for the first five days of the following year, the average annual return is about 26.4%, he noted.
NBC Chicago

Treasury Yields Rise as Investors Await Key Inflation Report

Treasury yields climbed on Friday as investors awaited key inflation figures and assessed the outlook for the U.S. economy after Thursday's gross domestic product report came in better than expected. At 4:35 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury was up by over four basis points to 3.5367%....
WHIO Dayton

US inflation and consumer spending cooled in December

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge eased further in December, and consumer spending fell — the latest evidence that the Fed's series of interest rate hikes are slowing the economy. Friday’s report from the Commerce Department showed that prices rose 5% last month...
WASHINGTON STATE
Benzinga

Taiwan Semiconductor, Disney And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Infosys Limited INFY to post quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $4.69 billion before the opening bell. Infosys shares gained 0.2% to $18.15 in after-hours trading.
investing.com

Stock market today: Dow losses accelerate, closes down more than 600 points

Investing.com -- U.S. stocks accelerated losses heading into the close of trading on Wednesday as investors studied data that showed the economy was cooling. At 16:01 ET (21:01 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 614 points or 1.8%, while the S&P 500 was down 1.6% and the NASDAQ Composite was down 1.2%. All three indexes rose to start the day.
NASDAQ

Stock Market News for Jan 25, 2023

Wall Street closed mixed on Tuesday as investors digested the latest batch of corporate earnings reports and gauged the state of the economy. The Dow ended in positive territory, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed lower. How Did The Benchmarks Perform?. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) rose 0.3%...
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

