Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
J:COM Deploys Qwilt’s Open Caching Solution to Deliver Superior Digital Experiences Across Japan
Expanded partnership will enable Japan’s largest cable provider to boost network capacity and enhance the quality of streaming video for millions of households in Japan. Qwilt today announced that J:COM, Japan’s leading cable broadband and multi-channel video provider, has transformed its video delivery network using Qwilt’s Open Caching solution, boosting its network capacity and enhancing the quality of live streaming, VoD and media applications delivered throughout its network. The deployment brings streaming content closer to J:COM’s 5.62 million subscribing households than ever before, enabling a superior over-the-top (OTT) streaming experience for J:COM customers.
Russian warship with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles ‘sails towards US and will soon be in strike range’
A RUSSIAN warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles is sailing towards the US coast in a show of strength, reports claim. The guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov has been closely monitored by Nato navies on its maiden voyage armed with 6,670mph Zircon weapons. An unconfirmed Russian Telegram channel...
Woonsocket Call
Kodo Assets Spearheads To Revive The Once Popular Security Token Investment In Turbulent Market.
The crypto market has long been blamed for its volatility and uncertainty, driving many away as a result. The recent market crash led investors to lose millions of dollars, worsening things. That’s when many started looking for more stable options, particularly tokens/coins with real-life value. And security tokens became the primary choice for investors.
Woonsocket Call
Massman Companies Acquires Ultra Packaging
Massman Companies, a worldwide leader in packaging machinery, announces today the acquisition of Ultra Packaging Inc., a privately held company based in Chicago, IL. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230126005032/en/. Ultra Packaging, Inc. (UPI) is a leading designer of robust vertical and horizontal automated cartoning...
Woonsocket Call
FiscalNote Announces Acquisition of Dragonfly, a Leading Geopolitical Data and Security Intelligence Company for Business Risk Decision-Makers at Blue-Chip Organizations Around the World
Known for its Subscription Security Intelligence and Analysis Service SaaS Platform, Dragonfly Empowers Its Expansive, Diverse Base of Customers with Actionable Intelligence, Data, and Advisory for Mission-Critical Solutions. Dragonfly Broadens FiscalNote’s Geopolitical & Marketplace Portfolio, Provides High-Growth Annual Recurring Revenue, & Expands Global Customer Footprint. FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:...
Woonsocket Call
Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals Market Report 2022: Large Global Base of Vehicle Fleet & Projected Rise in New Auto Sales Offers Potential for Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals Market to Reach $5.2 Billion by 2030. In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals estimated at US$4.4 Billion in the...
Woonsocket Call
Tech Investment Show 2023: Asia Pacific’s Premier Tech Investment Platform for Leading Web 2.0 and Web 3.0 Opportunities
Bangkok, Thailand, 26th January 2023, ZEXPRWIRE, Staying on top of the Tech industry and emerging ideas worldwide has never been more important for the best investors. With strong economic growth and maturing tech ecosystems, Southeast Asia’s long-term prospects give investors the confidence to invest heavily in the most creative, passionate technologists and builders. Capturing these opportunities from the most recent technological advancements like Generative AI, Web 3.0, and Deep Tech is crucial to maximizing the returns.
Woonsocket Call
New-Zealand-Visa committed to providing a hassle-free online visa service to their clients.
New Zealand Visa Launches New Online Application Systemnew-zealand-visa, the online application system for New Zealand visas, has launched a new and improved online application system.The new system is designed to make applying for a New Zealand visa easier and faster than ever before.Some of the key features of the new system include:- A streamlined and intuitive application process- The ability to save and resume your application at any time- A dedicated customer support team to answer any questions you may haveWhether you're applying for a tourist visa, a business visa, or any other type of New Zealand visa, we encourage you to try our new online application system. We're confident you'll find it simpler and easier to use than anything else out there.
Woonsocket Call
AmzDoge Financial landed on the NASDAQ screen in Times Square, New York
New York - With the development of the digital economy and the intensification of global brand competition, Web3.0 digital financial companies are also facing more and more competition and opportunities from around the world. January 22, 2023 14:30 PM, AmzDoge Financial (AD for short), which has received much attention, landed on the NASDAQ big screen in Times Square, New York. At the "crossroads of the world", it is announced to the world that it will change the quantitative trading mode of digital assets and create a new ecology of the global digital economy.
Woonsocket Call
India-Visa-Online enables foreign nationals to apply for an Indian visa online.
The india-visa-online website makes it easy and convenient for travelers to obtain a visa to India. The website provides all the necessary information and forms needed to apply for a visa, and the process is simple and straightforward. Travelers can apply for a visa online, and the website also offers customer support in case any questions arise. With india-visa-online, getting a visa to India has never been easier.
Woonsocket Call
The Worldwide Smart Watch Industry is Projected to Reach $168.9 Million by 2027 at a 17.1% CAGR - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Smart Watch: Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global market for Smart Watch estimated at US$56.1 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$168.9 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Woonsocket Call
Elliptic Labs Signs First Chromebook Proof of Concept Contract with Existing Laptop Customer
Elliptic Labs (OSE: ELABS), a global AI software company and the world leader in AI Virtual Smart Sensors™, has signed its first Chromebook proof of concept agreement with an existing PC/laptop customer. This agreement will cover the implementation of Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Human Presence Sensor™ to provide human presence detection for potential use on the PC/laptop customer’s future Chromebook laptops, tablets and PCs. Chromebooks run Google’s ChromeOS as its operating system, instead of Microsoft Windows operating system. According to a Statista report from February 2022, Chromebooks were projected to make up 12.5% of all laptops shipped for the year.
Woonsocket Call
Transaction in Own Shares
• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •. Shell plc (the "Company") announces that on 26 January 2023 it purchased the following number of Shares for cancellation. Aggregated...
Woonsocket Call
Smart Locks Global Market Report 2022: Increasing Safety and Security Concerns Bolsters Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Smart Locks Market by Lock Type (Deadbolt, Lever Handles, Others), Connectivity, Operating Mode, Application (Access Control & Authentication, Asset Control), End User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial) and Geography - Global Forecasts to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global smart locks market is projected to reach $5.53...
Woonsocket Call
Global OTT TV and Video Market Forecasts Report 2023: OTT TV Episode and Movie Revenues will Reach $243 Billion in 2028; Up by $86 Billion from $157 Billion in 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global OTT TV and Video Forecasts 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global OTT TV episode and movie revenues will reach $243 billion in 2028; up by $86 billion from $157 billion in 2022. About $17 billion will be added in 2023 alone. Simon Murray, the Principal...
Woonsocket Call
Shannon Pattillo is Featured in the Inspirational #1 International Best-Selling Book, “Up Until Now”
ROSWELL, GA - Up Until Now: Inspired Stories from Real People on How to Embrace Your Fear, Move Forward and Transform Your Life rocketed to the top of the best seller lists in a number of categories in multiple countries including the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, France, Australia and more.
Woonsocket Call
US Metro Bancorp Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results
US Metro Bancorp (OTCQX: USMT): Mr. Dong Il Kim, President and CEO, announced US Metro Bancorp and US Metro Bank’s financial results for the fourth quarter 2022. US Metro Bancorp (“Bancorp”) is a bank holding company (BHC), with a single subsidiary, US Metro Bank. On a consolidated basis the Bancorp earned $4,463,000 in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $4,076,000 in the third quarter of 2022. For the twelve months ending December 31, 2022, the consolidated Bancorp earned $16,439,000 compared to $15,705,000 for the twelve months ending December 31, 2021. On a year-to-date basis the Bancorp recorded an annualized return on average assets (“ROAA”) of 1.98% and an annualized return on average equity (“ROAE”) of 26.54%. With 16,360,000 shares outstanding, earnings per share (“EPS”) for the fourth quarter 2022 was $0.27 compared to $0.25 in the third quarter 2022. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, EPS was $1.01 compared to $0.97 for the twelve months ending December 31, 2021. On December 31, 2022, the Bancorp’s Book Value was $5.17 compared to $4.72 per share a year earlier.
Woonsocket Call
Ipsen Receives CHMP Negative Opinion for Palovarotene as a Treatment for Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva in E.U.
Ipsen to request re-examination of CHMP opinion on palovarotene as a potential treatment for fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva in E.U. FOP is an ultra-rare disease that continuously and permanently causes abnormal bone formation.1 There are currently no disease-modifying treatment options available in E.U. Regulatory processes are continuing in other countries including...
Comments / 0