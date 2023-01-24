ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Gen Z yellow: will young people ever embrace the new ‘it’ color?

By Alaina Demopoulos
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V0ju2_0kP2Q5VN00
Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae at this year’s Golden Globes.

Instagram-famous skincare packaging, designer runways, and red carpet gowns have moved on from millennial pink, the hue that captivated and coddled “girlbosses” through the late 2010s. Instead, make way for Gen Z yellow. But can a generation famous for its fractured individualism really unite behind the color of caution tape?

Gen Z yellow is similar to one of Pantone’s Colors of the Year for 2021, “illuminating,” a dose of canary meant to herald brighter, post-pandemic days. So it makes sense spring 2023 runways such as Alexander McQueen and Moschino featured the color. (Although the history of Gen Z yellow goes all the way back to 2017, when the writer Haley Nahman coined it in an essay on the now defunct blog Man Repeller.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ta6RH_0kP2Q5VN00
Mohammed Hadban and Humaid Hadban wear yellow Loewe jackets during Paris fashion week. Photograph: Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images

Still, you will not find Gen Z yellow infiltrating every facet of design in the same way that millennial pink once did. Blame it on the shade being rather “bold”, as the Business of Fashion euphemistically puts it. Millennial pink won fans for its calming nature; its successor is less easy on the eyes. Gen Z’s “individualistic attitudes” also do not do any favors for its namesake color; young people prefer to tout their own unique style, not follow trends.

Véronique Hyland is the fashion features director of Elle magazine and the author of Dress Code: Unlocking Fashion from the New Look to Millennial Pink. She’s also the first person who put “millennial” in front of pink for a 2016 piece in the Cut – which she now has some regrets about. She’s not buying the idea that yellow is the official color of Gen Z – or that young people need any official color at all.

“This feels like a manufactured marketing thing to me,” Hyland told the Guardian. Of course, the same could be said for millennial pink, though Hyland notes the color was in the ether before brands picked up on it. “I think there’s been a push to make various Gen Z colors happen – à la ‘fetch’ from Mean Girls – that I’ve been seeing since at least 2017, but it has not reached the same kind of ubiquity,” she said.

Millennial pink thrived in a sense because its eponymous generation wanted to fit in; Hyland doesn’t think Gen Z has the same desire. “Millennials in the 2010s were trying to adapt to an existing culture, and Gen Z is more willing to question the prevailing culture,” she said. “Even if you look at their response to the climate crisis, there’s an understanding of urgency and need to make themselves heard without timidity.”

Martin Kesselman, an interior designer and owner of the high-end New York paint shop Incolour, said he still regularly gets inquiries about millennial pink, even seven years after its supposed peak. “It gets more attention and translates to interiors more so than this Gen Z yellow does,” he said. “This isn’t my first time hearing about yellow, but it doesn’t come up in conversation as much.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M24b7_0kP2Q5VN00
Beyoncé performs in Dubai this month. Photograph: Mason Poole/Parkwood Media/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal

Read about Gen Z yellow, and you’re bound to learn a few tropes: the color represents hopefulness and optimism, two feelings that young people are desperate for in a precarious reality. “It spurs excitement, creativity, and stimulation,” Kesselman said.

For Peggy Van Allen, a designer and president of the trade association Color Marketing Group, this presents an opportunity for branding experts to align their products with customers’ emotions. “The younger generation is drawn to yellow because of its expressive and hopeful qualities,” she said. “Marketers use the color to speak to a consumer who is looking to be empowered.”

But they’re also speaking to a consumer who knows all of these branding tricks. If Gen Z yellow feels too forced, its target demographic just might shun it. “When older generations see this popularity and use the color more, Gen Z yellow becomes too saturated,” said Nick Kolenda, who studies the psychology of marketing. “So now Gen Z might need to search for new, uncharted territory when it comes to finding their own shade.”

Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

Gina Lollobrigida obituary

The actor Gina Lollobrigida, who has died aged 95, was one of the great film stars of the 1950s and 60s, and an icon of Italian cinema who became known as “the most beautiful woman in the world”. The movie that launched her as a sex symbol was...
hypebeast.com

Acne Studios FW23 Codifies New Dimensions of Masculinity

Over the past several years in fashion, there has been a growing conversation surrounding the expansion of gendered dress notes. But what makes the fused designs particularly interesting is that each designer, brand or house has their unique way of approaching the creative task at hand. For the Fall/Winter 2023 season, Acne Studios makes this matter a core collection driver instead of a peripheral detail – all with its signature cadence of fused fabric wonder.
Byrdie

Ugg Is Bringing Back Its Viral Ultra-Mini Boots in Fun New Colors

It’s been a minute since Bella Hadid re-popularized Uggs, a Y2K footwear staple, back in September 2022, when she wore the Classic Mini Platforms ($150) on repeat with her various off-duty looks. The boots caught on like wildfire, and whether they loved Uggs before Hadid or not, Bella Bots all over the internet showed their stamp of approval for Bella’s fashion choices and ordered their own Ugg mini platforms almost immediately, causing resellers to sell out of the shoe in the process. The style comes in about five different shades, but if none spoke to your heart back when they debuted, perhaps Ugg’s new collab will. On January 19, the brand reveals its Spring/Summer 2023 collaboration with Madhappy, which features two new Madhappy-exclusive shades.
Hypebae

Paris Hilton Revealed the Gender of Her Baby With a Symbolic Nail Color

Paris Hilton has officially let the world know that she’s a mother. Sharing a snap of her new baby’s mini fingers wrapped around her thumb, in true icon fashion, Hilton made a significant statement with her manicure during the precious moment. The star opted for a chic, almond...
Tyla

Women are only just finding out why underwear has a bow on the front

It's something we've never thought about before, but now we come to think about it, so much of women's underwear has a little bow on the front, right?. Well, apparently, there's a couple of reasons why. Taking to Reddit, one person opened the debate to try and get to the...
Simplemost

Put Vaseline Under Your Eyes To Get In On This Inexpensive Beauty Hack

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Petroleum jelly-based Vaseline is a cost-effective way to lock moisture into the skin. It’s...
shefinds

We Asked A Stylist: This Is The Most Flattering Hair Length For Women Over 40

Although makeup and skincare are some of the most effective methods for hiding your age and smoothing out wrinkles (read about skincare ingredients that reduce wrinkles!), getting the proper haircut to flatter your features is just as effective. A good haircut can have people guessing how old you are. So, treat yourself and get a new cut for the new year!
In Style

Margot Robbie Wore a Vest With Nothing Underneath and the Shoe That Hasn’t Been on Our Mind in Months

There’s a lot that probably hasn’t been on your mind recently, like ice cream, because when the temperatures dip into the low 30s, who would want to eat frozen dessert? (Me, that’s who, but I’m from Minnesota, so I’m a different type of winter breed!) Short-shorts, sandals, and more summer-leaning attire also hasn’t really been a priority for most people, so when we saw Margot Robbie wearing the footwear style we haven't thought of in approximately four months, we were intrigued.
MINNESOTA STATE
shefinds

A Makeup Artist Tells Us The Best Eyeshadow For Women Over 50

As we age, the delicate skin around our eyes can be the first place that shows signs like fine lines, wrinkles, and a loss of skin laxity as a result of diminished collagen and elastin. You may also be experiencing dry skin and lids as a result of no...
POPSUGAR

Kendall Jenner Wore a Purse as a Dress and Still Looked Chic

Why hold a purse when you can wear one? Kendall Jenner arrived at the Atlantis The Royal opening celebration in Dubai on Jan. 21 dressed in an avant-garde Schiaparelli dress. Designed by Daniel Roseberry, the chocolate-brown satin slip featured a thigh-high leg slit and a figure-hugging silhouette. More importantly, however, the gold hardware at the neckline made it seem as though the model was wearing a handbag around her neck.
shefinds

MUAs Agree: This Is The Most Unflattering Lipstick Color For Women Over 40

As much as we love a great foundation, bronzer, liquid eyeliner, or even blush, you have to admit there’s sometimes a steep learning curve with these products. But while you’re working on perfecting your cat’s eye or contouring skills, one makeup product is always there for you to provide an instant glow: lipstick. Lipstick is neither difficult to master nor does it require shelling out more than a few dollars to procure a really great shade that works for you. But therein lies the challenge: not all shades will give you a pick-me-up and some can actually make you look like you missed a few zzz’s last night. And if you’re more conscious of dark shadows and circles on your skin that may be appearing as a result of age (or simply because sleep is hard to come by at times), choosing the right lipstick shade is more important than ever.
The Guardian

The Guardian

561K+
Followers
129K+
Post
275M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy