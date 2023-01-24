Read full article on original website
Who Are the Living Relatives of Adolf Hitler?
It must be quite tough to live in the present while people are aware that you are a relative of one of the most terrible persons to have ever lived since the number of lives lost as a result of his ideals will never be forgotten.
Putin’s Favorite Neighbor Whips Out the Big Guns in New Warning
Belarus’ army has begun removing armored vehicles from long-term storage to contribute to the joint regional grouping of Russian and Belarusian fighting forces, according to the Belarusian Ministry of Defense.The decision was made in order to facilitate “interoperability measures” for the battlegroups, which have been conducting joint drills since October in Belarus, according to TASS.It’s just the latest sign that Belarus could be gearing up for military action—or that it might be preparing to serve as a launchpad for Russian assaults on Ukraine.Last fall, Russia sent tens of thousands of troops and armored vehicles into Belarus to conduct live fire...
Russian warship with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles ‘sails towards US and will soon be in strike range’
A RUSSIAN warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles is sailing towards the US coast in a show of strength, reports claim. The guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov has been closely monitored by Nato navies on its maiden voyage armed with 6,670mph Zircon weapons. An unconfirmed Russian Telegram channel...
CDI Global guides successful acquisition of OGiTiX Software AG by Imprivata Inc
ANTWERP, Belgium - Jan. 26, 2023 - PRLog -- CDI Global, an International M&A advisory and Corporate Finance firm, is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of OGiTiX Software AG by Imprivata Inc. Imprivata Inc, the digital identity company for mission- and life-critical industries, has entered the German market and...
Spain Construction Industry Report 2022: Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Size, Trends and Forecasts to 2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Spain Construction Market Size, Trends and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis, 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The construction industry in Spain is expected to expand by 3.5% in real terms this year, supported by a favourable...
The Worldwide Smart Watch Industry is Projected to Reach $168.9 Million by 2027 at a 17.1% CAGR - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Smart Watch: Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global market for Smart Watch estimated at US$56.1 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$168.9 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Global OTT TV and Video Market Forecasts Report 2023: OTT TV Episode and Movie Revenues will Reach $243 Billion in 2028; Up by $86 Billion from $157 Billion in 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global OTT TV and Video Forecasts 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global OTT TV episode and movie revenues will reach $243 billion in 2028; up by $86 billion from $157 billion in 2022. About $17 billion will be added in 2023 alone. Simon Murray, the Principal...
Ipsen Receives CHMP Negative Opinion for Palovarotene as a Treatment for Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva in E.U.
Ipsen to request re-examination of CHMP opinion on palovarotene as a potential treatment for fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva in E.U. FOP is an ultra-rare disease that continuously and permanently causes abnormal bone formation.1 There are currently no disease-modifying treatment options available in E.U. Regulatory processes are continuing in other countries including...
