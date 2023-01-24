Read full article on original website
Court dismisses Gooldy murder case over lack of documents
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — Charges are being dropped against 56-year-old Joe Cruz-Garza relating to the murder of 24-year-old Breanna Gooldy, according to Franklin County Court documents. The case was dismissed “without prejudice” on January 26, 2023 due to the lack of final autopsy and toxicology reports. This means the case can be re-filed, allowing for further legal proceedings.
RPD to host basic crime prevention course
RICHLAND, Wash.- The Richland Police Department will host a Basic Crime Prevention Course from June 19-23. The 40-hour course in partnership with the Washington State Crime Prevention Association (WSCPA) is open to the public and the in-depth training is ideal for those in the property management, workplace safety, loss prevention or security industries, according to the RPD.
Longtime RPD officer fondly remembered
RICHLAND, Wash.- The Richland Police Department announced the recent death of retired Sergeant Kent Hoover. Sergeant Hoover worked with the RPD from 1979-2005, serving in many roles including Corporal, Sergeant and firearms instructor. Richland Police remember Sergeant Hoover's life and honor his work, writing in a social media post that...
Washington man sentenced to 33 months in prison for trafficking meth, fentanyl to Rocky Boy’s Indian Reservation
GREAT FALLS — A Washington man who admitted to bringing methamphetamine and fentanyl pills to the Rocky Boy’s Indian Reservation for distribution was sentenced today to 33 months in prison, to be followed by four years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said. Hugo Gutierrez Rodriguez, aka...
Local community reacts to deadly shooting in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. - Businesses return to normal at the intersection of E Nob Hill Boulevard and 18th Street following the shooting that left three dead on Tuesday morning. Many of the managers of the gas stations and convenient stores in the area opened their doors later that same day after.
Regional leaders and politicians react to Yakima shooting
YAKIMA, Wash.- Regional politicians are making statements following a shooting that left three people dead and the suspect in a SWAT standoff in Yakima. Statement from Senator Murray (D-Wash.) on Twitter:. "This is heartbreaking and infuriating. Gun violence is an epidemic—it's happening in every community. My heart is with the...
Roy Knoeb III
YAKIMA, Wash. - A moment of blessing was held at the Nob Hill Blvd. Circle K to honor the li…
Crews respond to house fire in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash. - Fire crews responded to a house fire on the 600 block of Marysville Way around 5:45 p.m. on January 25. A NonStop Local reporter on scene says the Richland Fire Department, Kennewick Fire Department and Benton County Fire District 1 responded. The fire had been isolated to...
Afternoon news update January 26: Moments of blessing for Yakima shooting victims, Boeing arraigned for crashes and more
A Moments of Blessing event was held in honor of the shooting victims in Yakima. Boeing executives were arraigned in court after crashes of the company's max jets and a roundtable in Spokane addressed social media's role in the ongoing opioid epidemic.
Two-car collision blocks SR 22 near Toppenish
TOPPENISH, Wash. - State Route 22 is completely blocked headed west at milepost 2.3, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. A two-car collision is reportedly blocking the lanes about two miles west of Toppenish. A detour is in place.
N. 1st St in Yakima reopened after suspicious object cleared
YAKIMA, Wash.- UPDATE: 1:48 p.m. N. 1st Street is reopened and the suspicious object situation has been resolved according to the Yvette Inzunza of the YPD. The object was found to be inert by the Army firing center explosive ordinance disposal team (EOD). JANUARY 24, 2023 11:52 a.m. According to...
OSP investigates suspicious devices found during Pendleton eviction
PENDLETON, Ore. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO) called the Oregon State Police Explosives Unit on January 25 after “suspicious devices” were found in a home being cleared under court-ordered eviction, according to a press release from UCSO. Deputies responded to a home on Brower...
Arrest made in Pendleton shooting
PENDLETON, Ore.- Detectives with the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office (UCSO) have arrested a suspect in connection to a shooting on January 6. A 35-year-old Pendleton man was arrested around 6:25 p.m. on January 24. According to the UCSO the investigation began at 4:14 on the morning of January 6 when...
Teenager arrested for pointing a gun at group near Lampson Stadium
KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Kennewick Police Department arrested a 16-year-old male for aiming a dangerous weapon after witnesses reported he had pointed a handgun toward a group of teenagers near Lampson Stadium. KPD reports it was first called to the weapons complaint at 12:30 p.m. at Kennewick High School, which caused a brief lockdown.
K-9 handlers now carry first aid kits
K-9 officers with the Kennewick Police are now equipped with first aid kits. Supplies for the kits were donated by the Kennewick Fire Department.
Yakima shooting suspect standoff ongoing
The law enforcement standoff with the suspect believed to be involved in an early morning shooting in Yakima is still going. Images of the suspect have been released.
Deadly crash near Vernita Bridge
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers responded to a two car crash early on the morning of January 26 about 20 miles west of West Richland. According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson one person was killed in the crash on SR 24 near milepost 43 just east of the Vernita Bridge.
National Ozempic shortage making a local impact in the Tri-Cities
RICHLAND, Wash. --- Nationally, pharmacies are seeing a lack of the drug Ozempic, which is prescribed to treat people who have Type 2 diabetes. According to NBC, the recent shortage comes from a surge of people obtaining the drug for it's weight loss benefits and not rising rates of diabetes.
Prosser police look for suspect connected to shooting
PROSSSER, Wash. - The Prosser Police Department is trying to locate a first-degree assault suspect named Emmanuel Munoz, pictured above, according to a post from PPD. A warrant is out for Munoz' arrest in connection to a January 18 shooting. Munoz was reportedly last seen driving a blue 2017 Subaru...
Morning news and weather update January 26: Deadly crash near the Vernita Bridge, arrest made in Pendleton shooting, fog giving way to sun breaks today and more
One person is dead after an early morning crash just east of the Vernita Bridge. The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in connection to a January 6 shooting that led to the victim's arm being partially amputated and morning fog should give way to scattered sun breaks.
