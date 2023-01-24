The annual publication highlights the latest trends in customer service, managing assets for a remote workforce, and equipment resale prices. MADISON, Wis. & ORLANDO, Fla. - Jan. 26, 2023 - PRLog -- Cascade Asset Management (Cascade), a national leader in information technology (IT) retirement solutions, has published its ninth annual benchmarking report. New observations in this year's report include the rising importance of customer service when choosing an IT asset disposition (ITAD) partner, followed closely by managing environmental risks. Those companies surveyed for the report stated the remote workforce trend continues to affect their IT management programs, especially in terms of returning used assets. The publication also addresses how economic changes are lowering the resale prices for used IT equipment and mobile devices to pre-pandemic levels.

