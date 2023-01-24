Read full article on original website
TXO Energy Partners, L.P. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
MorningStar Partners, L.P., which will be renamed “TXO Energy Partners, L.P.” (“TXO”), announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 5,000,000 common units representing limited partner interests in TXO (the “common units”) at price to the public of $20.00 per common unit. TXO has granted the underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 750,000 common units at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. TXO’s common units are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “TXO.” The offering is expected to close on January 31, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.
Spain Construction Industry Report 2022: Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Size, Trends and Forecasts to 2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Spain Construction Market Size, Trends and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis, 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The construction industry in Spain is expected to expand by 3.5% in real terms this year, supported by a favourable...
Freedom Holdings Signs Definitive Agreement with MEDcann Industries, Inc.
MCapMediaWire -- Freedom Holdings, Inc. (OTC: FHLD) (“FHLD” or the "Company”), is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Definitive Agreement that will change the control and operations of the Company to MEDcann Industries, Inc. MEDcann is going to modify the forward direction of Freedom to include topical and organic natural Marijuana plant-based products (OTC) “over the counter” entering the Cannabis health care products market in which the Company management believes will boost shareholder value.
Cascade Asset Management Releases its 9th Annual IT Asset Disposition Benchmarking Report
The annual publication highlights the latest trends in customer service, managing assets for a remote workforce, and equipment resale prices. MADISON, Wis. & ORLANDO, Fla. - Jan. 26, 2023 - PRLog -- Cascade Asset Management (Cascade), a national leader in information technology (IT) retirement solutions, has published its ninth annual benchmarking report. New observations in this year's report include the rising importance of customer service when choosing an IT asset disposition (ITAD) partner, followed closely by managing environmental risks. Those companies surveyed for the report stated the remote workforce trend continues to affect their IT management programs, especially in terms of returning used assets. The publication also addresses how economic changes are lowering the resale prices for used IT equipment and mobile devices to pre-pandemic levels.
$1.4 Billion Worldwide Calcium Stearate Industry to 2027 - Featuring CellMark, Hummel Croton, Dover Chemical and Ferro Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Calcium Stearate Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global calcium stearate market size reached US$ 1.0 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 1.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.77% during 2021-2027.
Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals Market Report 2022: Large Global Base of Vehicle Fleet & Projected Rise in New Auto Sales Offers Potential for Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals Market to Reach $5.2 Billion by 2030. In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals estimated at US$4.4 Billion in the...
FiscalNote Announces Acquisition of Dragonfly, a Leading Geopolitical Data and Security Intelligence Company for Business Risk Decision-Makers at Blue-Chip Organizations Around the World
Known for its Subscription Security Intelligence and Analysis Service SaaS Platform, Dragonfly Empowers Its Expansive, Diverse Base of Customers with Actionable Intelligence, Data, and Advisory for Mission-Critical Solutions. Dragonfly Broadens FiscalNote’s Geopolitical & Marketplace Portfolio, Provides High-Growth Annual Recurring Revenue, & Expands Global Customer Footprint. FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:...
Tech Investment Show 2023: Asia Pacific’s Premier Tech Investment Platform for Leading Web 2.0 and Web 3.0 Opportunities
Bangkok, Thailand, 26th January 2023, ZEXPRWIRE, Staying on top of the Tech industry and emerging ideas worldwide has never been more important for the best investors. With strong economic growth and maturing tech ecosystems, Southeast Asia’s long-term prospects give investors the confidence to invest heavily in the most creative, passionate technologists and builders. Capturing these opportunities from the most recent technological advancements like Generative AI, Web 3.0, and Deep Tech is crucial to maximizing the returns.
Global Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabric Market to Grow by $14.93 Billion During 2023-2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabric Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The polypropylene nonwoven fabric market is forecasted to grow by $14932.45 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. Our report on the polypropylene nonwoven fabric market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
CDI Global guides successful acquisition of OGiTiX Software AG by Imprivata Inc
ANTWERP, Belgium - Jan. 26, 2023 - PRLog -- CDI Global, an International M&A advisory and Corporate Finance firm, is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of OGiTiX Software AG by Imprivata Inc. Imprivata Inc, the digital identity company for mission- and life-critical industries, has entered the German market and...
Kodo Assets Spearheads To Revive The Once Popular Security Token Investment In Turbulent Market.
The crypto market has long been blamed for its volatility and uncertainty, driving many away as a result. The recent market crash led investors to lose millions of dollars, worsening things. That’s when many started looking for more stable options, particularly tokens/coins with real-life value. And security tokens became the primary choice for investors.
The BuildESG Membership Expands Features to Include Benchmarking of Private Equity and Venture Capital Firms’ ESG Programs
The BuildESG Index provides members with proprietary data, research and recommendations to benchmark the ESG performance of private equity and venture capital firms relative to peers and the BuildESG Asset Manager Maturity Framework. BuildESG, the leading ESG insights platform and trusted ESG partner, has launched its Asset Manager benchmarking and...
The Worldwide Smart Watch Industry is Projected to Reach $168.9 Million by 2027 at a 17.1% CAGR - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Smart Watch: Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global market for Smart Watch estimated at US$56.1 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$168.9 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Smart Locks Global Market Report 2022: Increasing Safety and Security Concerns Bolsters Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Smart Locks Market by Lock Type (Deadbolt, Lever Handles, Others), Connectivity, Operating Mode, Application (Access Control & Authentication, Asset Control), End User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial) and Geography - Global Forecasts to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global smart locks market is projected to reach $5.53...
WISeKey Takes Steps to Implement its Semiconductors Quantum Technology
GENEVA – January 26, 2023: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, AI, Blockchain, and IoT company, today announced that it has incorporated a new company with the name SEALSQ Corp. to lodge project QUASARS. WISeKey, through SEALSQ Corp (www.SEALSQ.com), has...
Global OTT TV and Video Market Forecasts Report 2023: OTT TV Episode and Movie Revenues will Reach $243 Billion in 2028; Up by $86 Billion from $157 Billion in 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global OTT TV and Video Forecasts 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global OTT TV episode and movie revenues will reach $243 billion in 2028; up by $86 billion from $157 billion in 2022. About $17 billion will be added in 2023 alone. Simon Murray, the Principal...
J:COM Deploys Qwilt’s Open Caching Solution to Deliver Superior Digital Experiences Across Japan
Expanded partnership will enable Japan’s largest cable provider to boost network capacity and enhance the quality of streaming video for millions of households in Japan. Qwilt today announced that J:COM, Japan’s leading cable broadband and multi-channel video provider, has transformed its video delivery network using Qwilt’s Open Caching solution, boosting its network capacity and enhancing the quality of live streaming, VoD and media applications delivered throughout its network. The deployment brings streaming content closer to J:COM’s 5.62 million subscribing households than ever before, enabling a superior over-the-top (OTT) streaming experience for J:COM customers.
