Tennessee State

The Center Square

Proposed bills would make all Tennessee local elections partisan

(The Center Square) – Two proposed Tennessee bills would add to the partisan nature of all of the state’s elections, including local and judge races. One of the bills would require all races, including local and state elections, to be partisan with candidates declaring a political party. Another would require all voters to declare a party and only vote in that party’s primary elections. Companion bills SB 405 and HB...
TENNESSEE STATE
tri-statedefender.com

Gov. Lee’s second term must be better than first, House Democrats say

Tennessee Democratic Leaders say Governor Bill Lee’s second term needs to improve in order for Tennessee to live up to its full potential. Lee was sworn in Saturday outside the State Capitol on the Legislative Plaza in Nashville. The theme of the Inaugural was “Tennessee: Leading the Nation.” However,...
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Juvenile justice recommendations from legislature lean heavily on institutions

A legislative committee charged with reviewing the state’s troubled juvenile justice system made more than a dozen recommendations on Wednesday that are expected to serve as a blueprint for General Assembly action this year.  Among the recommendations from the Ad Hoc Committee on Juvenile Justice: constructing a new secure lockup for youth, adding mental health […] The post Juvenile justice recommendations from legislature lean heavily on institutions appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee House Speaker lays out legislative priorities in Nashville speech

Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton outlined his top legislative priorities for 2023 during a speech in Nashville Tuesday, among which were further reducing taxes on businesses, implementing toll lanes to mitigate the state’s traffic congestion issues, and integrating charter schools into the state’s education system. A guest speaker at the weekly meeting of the Economic Club of Nashville, […] The post Tennessee House Speaker lays out legislative priorities in Nashville speech appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Child restraint legislation in Tennessee

Lawmakers filed a new bill allowing school security guards to put students receiving special education in handcuffs. Currently, that authority only exists for school resource officers. Child restraint legislation in Tennessee. Lawmakers filed a new bill allowing school security guards to put students receiving special education in handcuffs. Currently, that...
TENNESSEE STATE
wpln.org

Criminalizing drag shows would target LGBTQ Tennesseans on and off the stage, advocates warn

The statehouse is on track to limit LGBTQ rights in Tennessee for the third year in a row. The first bill proposed for this legislative session would ban gender-affirming health care for minors, including hormone therapy. Henry Seaton from the ACLU of Tennessee says that he knows from personal experience that this will devastate the mental health of trans youth.
TENNESSEE STATE
mymix1041.com

Tennessee establishes first farmer-owned cooperative in 50 years

From Local 3 News: The Washington County Commission voted unanimously to grant $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for a proposed meat processing facility Monday, providing a much-needed solution to the logistical challenges faced by East Tennessee farmers. The plant will have the capacity to process up to...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
vanderbiltpoliticalreview.com

Op-Ed: Reparations In California And What It Could Mean For Tennessee

The subject of reparations for African Americans has been a polarizing issue in American discourse for decades. Since 1989, Bill H.R.40 – the “Commission to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African-Americans Act” – has lingered on the House floor, never reaching the Senate. The bill would identify the federal and state government’s former role in supporting chattel slavery, study its lasting harms, and devise avenues for appropriate remedies. With the federal government unlikely to consider a reparations program, California has taken it upon itself to consider the subject.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WBIR

Mental health experts and lawmakers react to 40 mass shootings in 26 days

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — At only 26 days into 2023, the U.S. has seen 40 mass shootings nationwide, according to a report from Gun Violence Archive. The impact of gun violence is visible from coast to coast, and it can be felt in East Tennessee communities. Many people are searching for a way to cope after seven people died in Califonia in a shooting during Lunar New Year celebrations, following other shootings at Uvalde, Highland Park, and many others.
TENNESSEE STATE
actionnews5.com

US attorney holds press conference concerning Tyre Nichols case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The United States Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee provided a statement about the Tyre Nichols investigation. It was held by Kevin Ritz on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. at the U.S. attorney’s office on North Main Street. The US attorney’s office has opened a...
TENNESSEE STATE
ucbjournal.com

Interest rate set at 11.50%

Rate is based on a ceiling of 4% over the weekly average prime loan rate. Nashville – Tennessee Department of Financial Institutions Commissioner Greg Gonzales announced the maximum effective formula interest rate, or the rate on which the actual return on investment and rate of interest on a loan is calculated, considering compounding over a period, in Tennessee is 11.50%. The rate is based on a ceiling of 4% over the weekly average prime loan rate of 7.50% as published by the Federal Reserve on January 23, 2023.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Connection

HOA addresses Tanasi, Village future

A large group of Tellico Village residents were updated Thursday on a variety of pending and potential projects in the community. The HomeOwners Association of Tellico Village held an open, or State of the Village, meeting at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Community Church at Tellico Village. The church sanctuary was nearly full of residents who got information about the rebuilding of the Tanasi Golf Course Clubhouse and future goals...
TELLICO VILLAGE, TN

