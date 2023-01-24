Read full article on original website
Related
Proposed bills would make all Tennessee local elections partisan
(The Center Square) – Two proposed Tennessee bills would add to the partisan nature of all of the state’s elections, including local and judge races. One of the bills would require all races, including local and state elections, to be partisan with candidates declaring a political party. Another would require all voters to declare a party and only vote in that party’s primary elections. Companion bills SB 405 and HB...
tri-statedefender.com
Gov. Lee’s second term must be better than first, House Democrats say
Tennessee Democratic Leaders say Governor Bill Lee’s second term needs to improve in order for Tennessee to live up to its full potential. Lee was sworn in Saturday outside the State Capitol on the Legislative Plaza in Nashville. The theme of the Inaugural was “Tennessee: Leading the Nation.” However,...
A committee recommended a dozen ideas to help DCS. Here's what they suggested.
Creating new beds and transitioning youth to adult court for escaping a juvenile facility are just a couple of recommendations the Ad Hoc Committee on Juvenile Justice.
TN lawmakers introduce differing legislation on gun violence, public safety
On Capitol Hill in Tennessee, two parties are introducing two very different ways to pull the trigger on keeping Tennesseans safe.
Juvenile justice recommendations from legislature lean heavily on institutions
A legislative committee charged with reviewing the state’s troubled juvenile justice system made more than a dozen recommendations on Wednesday that are expected to serve as a blueprint for General Assembly action this year. Among the recommendations from the Ad Hoc Committee on Juvenile Justice: constructing a new secure lockup for youth, adding mental health […] The post Juvenile justice recommendations from legislature lean heavily on institutions appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Tennessee House Speaker lays out legislative priorities in Nashville speech
Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton outlined his top legislative priorities for 2023 during a speech in Nashville Tuesday, among which were further reducing taxes on businesses, implementing toll lanes to mitigate the state’s traffic congestion issues, and integrating charter schools into the state’s education system. A guest speaker at the weekly meeting of the Economic Club of Nashville, […] The post Tennessee House Speaker lays out legislative priorities in Nashville speech appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
WATE
Child restraint legislation in Tennessee
Lawmakers filed a new bill allowing school security guards to put students receiving special education in handcuffs. Currently, that authority only exists for school resource officers. Child restraint legislation in Tennessee. Lawmakers filed a new bill allowing school security guards to put students receiving special education in handcuffs. Currently, that...
Instead of a ban, lawmakers now want to regulate Tennessee's Delta 8 industry
A new version of the bill this year would ban the sale of hemp-derived products to anyone under the age of 21 and create rules and oversight for how it's developed and packaged.
wpln.org
Here are the bills that gun control advocates are watching during this Tennessee legislative session
Every year, dozens of bills related to guns are introduced in Tennessee’s legislature. Here are the bills that gun control advocates are looking out for in the upcoming session. Republican Rep. Jay Reedy filed a House bill that would allow local directors of schools to essentially deputize certain employees,...
wpln.org
Criminalizing drag shows would target LGBTQ Tennesseans on and off the stage, advocates warn
The statehouse is on track to limit LGBTQ rights in Tennessee for the third year in a row. The first bill proposed for this legislative session would ban gender-affirming health care for minors, including hormone therapy. Henry Seaton from the ACLU of Tennessee says that he knows from personal experience that this will devastate the mental health of trans youth.
mymix1041.com
Tennessee establishes first farmer-owned cooperative in 50 years
From Local 3 News: The Washington County Commission voted unanimously to grant $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for a proposed meat processing facility Monday, providing a much-needed solution to the logistical challenges faced by East Tennessee farmers. The plant will have the capacity to process up to...
Jezebel
Tennessee Refuses Federal Money for HIV Testing Because Planned Parenthood Would Get Some of It
Tennessee health officials tried to kick Planned Parenthood out of a grant program for HIV testing and treatment before deciding to refuse the federal funds altogether, according to the Associated Press and the Memphis Commercial Appeal. NBC News reported that the state could be rejecting as much as $10 million...
bbbtv12.com
147 Tennessee Volunteer Fire Departments Chosen to Receive Equipment Grants
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (“TDCI”) and the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office (“SFMO”) proudly announce that 147 Tennessee volunteer fire departments will receive grants in 2023 as part of the historic $5 million Volunteer Firefighter Equipment and Training Grant Program.
vanderbiltpoliticalreview.com
Op-Ed: Reparations In California And What It Could Mean For Tennessee
The subject of reparations for African Americans has been a polarizing issue in American discourse for decades. Since 1989, Bill H.R.40 – the “Commission to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African-Americans Act” – has lingered on the House floor, never reaching the Senate. The bill would identify the federal and state government’s former role in supporting chattel slavery, study its lasting harms, and devise avenues for appropriate remedies. With the federal government unlikely to consider a reparations program, California has taken it upon itself to consider the subject.
Mental health experts and lawmakers react to 40 mass shootings in 26 days
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — At only 26 days into 2023, the U.S. has seen 40 mass shootings nationwide, according to a report from Gun Violence Archive. The impact of gun violence is visible from coast to coast, and it can be felt in East Tennessee communities. Many people are searching for a way to cope after seven people died in Califonia in a shooting during Lunar New Year celebrations, following other shootings at Uvalde, Highland Park, and many others.
actionnews5.com
US attorney holds press conference concerning Tyre Nichols case
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The United States Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee provided a statement about the Tyre Nichols investigation. It was held by Kevin Ritz on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. at the U.S. attorney’s office on North Main Street. The US attorney’s office has opened a...
ucbjournal.com
Interest rate set at 11.50%
Rate is based on a ceiling of 4% over the weekly average prime loan rate. Nashville – Tennessee Department of Financial Institutions Commissioner Greg Gonzales announced the maximum effective formula interest rate, or the rate on which the actual return on investment and rate of interest on a loan is calculated, considering compounding over a period, in Tennessee is 11.50%. The rate is based on a ceiling of 4% over the weekly average prime loan rate of 7.50% as published by the Federal Reserve on January 23, 2023.
HOA addresses Tanasi, Village future
A large group of Tellico Village residents were updated Thursday on a variety of pending and potential projects in the community. The HomeOwners Association of Tellico Village held an open, or State of the Village, meeting at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Community Church at Tellico Village. The church sanctuary was nearly full of residents who got information about the rebuilding of the Tanasi Golf Course Clubhouse and future goals...
State of Tennessee Interviewing for Jobs at Montgomery Bell State Park
Parks department has vacancies across the state, seeking to fill openings at Montgomery Bell. The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) has announced a round of open interviews to fill staffing positions at Montgomery Bell State Park.
Tennessee Physicians Speak Out on Cuts to HIV Prevention Funding
Doctors' group calls on Gov. Lee to restore funding for critical medical treatment. A group of Tennessee physicians affiliated with the healthcare advocacy group Protect My Care is calling on Gov. Bill Lee to reverse a decision to cut funding for HIV prevention programs.
Comments / 1