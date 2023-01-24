Read full article on original website
Related
kentuckytoday.com
Family of Ky. Baptist pastor brewing up an expanding business
HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (KT) — A family-owned coffee business in western Kentucky has continually grown since a modest beginning in 2017. Founded by Madisonville First Baptist Pastor Kevin Maples and his family, the operation of the business is transitioning to the children of Kevin and his wife, Suzanne. Daughter Anna...
wkdzradio.com
Man Rushed To Nashville Hospital With Hand Injuries
A man was rushed to a Nashville hospital after having his hand stuck in a machine at Hampton Meats in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say a man around 50-years-old got his hand stuck in a meat tenderizer. The man was taken by Hopkinsville EMS to Vanderbilt University...
whopam.com
Man flown to Vanderbilt after hand caught in machine
A man was taken to a Nashville hospital after his hand was caught in a machine Wednesday morning at Hampton Meats on Pembroke Road. Hopkinsville Fire and EMS Lt. Payton Rogers says the male employee’s hand was caught in a meat tenderizer just before 9:30 a.m. EMS crews stabilized...
Murray Ledger & Times
Justin Riley
MURRAY – The Calloway County Sheriff's Office says it is looking for a man in connection wit…
thunderboltradio.com
Jessica McElrath – 40 – Union City
Funeral services will be held for Jessica McElrath, age 40, of Union City. Services will take place at 2:00 on Saturday, January 28th of 2023, at the Vine Street Church of Christ. Burial will follow in the East View Cemetery. Rawls Funeral Home is in charge of services.
Murray Ledger & Times
Hospitals executives highlight achievements in 2022
MURRAY – Murray-Calloway County Hospital hosted its annual City-County Meeting Tuesday. The meeting is an opportunity for hospital executives to share with city and county officials as well as the community at large how the hospital performed over the prior year. COO John Wilson provided an update on MCCH’s...
Murray Ledger & Times
Lt. Gov. Coleman presents checks at Thursday ceremony
MURRAY – After having to delay her trip three times in the last couple of months because of weather-related travel risks, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman finally made her way to Murray Thursday to formally present state grants to the Dexter-Almo Heights Water District and the Murray Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Murray Ledger & Times
Kentucky All ‘A’ State Boys Basketball Tournament; Evangel’s size, turnovers doom Tigers
RICHMOND — The opportunity for the Murray High Tigers to bring home their first-ever Kentucky All “A” Classic state championship ended almost as early as it began Thursday morning at Baptist Health Arena on the campus of Eastern Kentucky University. The Tigers fell behind late in the...
Nicole Kidman is Filming a Movie in Middle Tennessee – Here’s How to be an Extra
Actress Nicole Kidman will be filming an upcoming feature for Amazon Studios called Holland, Michigan. The feature, based on Andrew Sodroski’s (Manhunt) script involves secrets that lurk beneath a Midwestern town with a Hitchcock bent. Kidman will star and produce with Per Saari under her Blossom Films, reported Deadline. Filming will take place in the […] The post Nicole Kidman is Filming a Movie in Middle Tennessee – Here’s How to be an Extra appeared first on Sumner County Source.
Murray Ledger & Times
MISD reports another ‘threatening statement’
MURRAY – Murray Independent School District Superintendent Coy Samons said Thursday evening the district had once again investigated a threatening statement, this time at Murray Middle School. “The Murray Independent School District is committed to the safety and education of all of our students,” Samons said. “We also want...
Murray Ledger & Times
Our Readers Write
Thank you to the Tennessee Valley Authority for its decision to build a 100-megawatt, 309-acre solar farm on top of a coal ash landfill at the Shawnee Fossil Plant in Paducah, Kentucky. The rolling blackouts TVA instituted around Christmas time due to the extreme cold snap are a perfect example of the challenges our power grid faces. Increased weather extremes in both summer and winter due to climate change as well as increased demand from population growth and more and more electrification of the things we use daily (like vehicles and stoves) are two of these challenges.
whopam.com
Ground Broken On Clarksville Development
A new development is coming to downtown Clarksville. Ground was broken Wednesday by both city and county leaders for the development called Riverview Square. A 156-room hotel is being built along with 55-thousand square feet of retail and entertainment space. Construction is expected to be complete by the end of this year and it is projected to open at some point in 2024.
Murray Ledger & Times
Gov. Beshear’s desperate political calculations
A Republican majority continues to grow in Kentucky. Now even Marshall County in western Kentucky, known as a Democratic stronghold, has a Republican majority. In fact, as the 2023 gubernatorial election looms ever closer, a number of counties traditionally thick with Democrats teeter toward GOP majorities. All this surely has...
wkdzradio.com
Two Rail Cars Overturn In Pembroke
Two rail cars overturned near Main Street in Pembroke after a brake problem Monday night. Christian County emergency personnel say two cars being stored in the area had a brake issue and the derailer kept them off the main track near the intersection of Main Street in Pembroke. No roadways...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Identified As Tuesday Stabbing Victim
Police have released the name of a man who was severely injured in a stabbing on West 13th Street in Hopkinsville Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 20-year-old Lorentez Sherrill, of Hopkinsville, was stabbed in the roadway on West 13th Street and taken to the hospital by private vehicle. He was treated at Jennie Stuart Health and then flown to another hospital due to his injuries.
WBKO
Western Kentucky man sentenced for drug trafficking and firearms offenses
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Princeton man was sentenced to eight years and nine months in prison, followed by a four-year term of supervised release, for drug trafficking and firearms offenses. U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett of the Western District of Kentucky, Special Agent in Charge R. Shawn Morrow...
Murray Ledger & Times
Lady Tigers lose control in 2nd quarter, fall on road
SMITHLAND — Murray High seemed to have things going well early in its girls basketball contest Tuesday night at Livingston Central. The Lady Tigers had taken a five-point lead and, with Livingston’s offense struggling, the lead seemed destined to grow. Then, the host Lady Cardinals began finding the range and soon had taken a lead that would grow to as many as seven points in the third quarter, which was too many points to overcome on this night as Livingston, coached by former Lady Tiger standout Lisa Corley (formerly Thurman), broke a four-game losing streak with a 35-30 win.
Murray Ledger & Times
Election board votes to establish Kirksey voting center
MURRAY – The Calloway County Board of Elections voted Tuesday to add Kirksey Baptist Church to its list of voting centers for Kentucky’s May 16 primary. After long lines for last November’s general election, Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams, county clerks and election boards all across the state have been discussing how to best mitigate that problem to help future elections run more smoothly. Calloway County had six voting centers in November, which included the CFSB Center, New Concord Church of Christ, Elm Grove Baptist Church, Hazel Baptist Church, Southwest Calloway Elementary and North Calloway Elementary.
whopam.com
Two arrested following early morning traffic stop
A traffic stop on Fort Campbell Boulevard Wednesday morning led to the arrests of two suspects on felony drug trafficking charges. Hopkinsville police stopped 25-year old Servelia Bibbs of Hopkinsville for speeding just after 4 a.m. and an arrest citation says the officer detected an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Marijuana was reportedly in plain view and Bibbs admitted to smoking it earlier in the day, according to the report.
Murray Ledger & Times
City of Murray waiting on next round of Business Loop funding
MURRAY – A few months after completing utility relocation for the Murray Business Loop project, city administrators say they are waiting to hear from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet on when the project can move to the next phase. The City of Murray has been working with the Kentucky Transportation...
Comments / 0