b1047.com
Crews making significant progress on the city’s levee system
Improvements to Manhattan’s levee system are more visible as the project nears the one year mark of construction. A temporary levee was recently constructed near Hayes Drive and Casement Road as a new box gets installed. City Manager Ron Fehr tells KMAN plans are in the works to elevate that intersection and eventually install a traffic signal there.
K-177 reconstruction proceeds forward
Wildcat Construction Co., Inc. has completed phase 1 of the K-177 reconstruction between Alta Vista and Council Grove. Here’s a look at the improvements for phase 1, located south K-4. Roadwork for phase 2 of K-177 reconstruction between I-70 and Alta Vista will begin in March.
WIBW
SNCO Solid Waste gives Commission updates on recycling efforts
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Solid Waste continues efforts to keep recycling within the region smart. Director Bill Sutton provided several updates to Commissioners at Monday’s meeting. Sutton says 1,949 customers have opted out of the recycling program since given the option earlier this month. Most of those...
b1047.com
KSU Foundation to receive economic incentives from the city
After tabling the KSU Foundation’s first tax abatement and bond request in December, the city and foundation worked to appease the board’s concerns about the initial ask of a ten year, 100% abatement. The new request, presented to commissioners at their meeting Tuesday, asks that the first 5...
KVOE
Water service restored following water main break in west Emporia
Water service has been restored following an early morning water main break in a portion of west Emporia. The break was reported just before 8 am Thursday morning on Stanton Street. Repairs were completed just before 2 pm, however, the exact size of the line and the cause of the break have not been divulged.
KVOE
Feral hogs reported between Emporia and John Redmond Reservoir
Domesticated hogs are great for pork, ham and bacon. Feral hogs, on the other hand, can be extremely harmful in several ways — which makes a recent discovery of wild hogs east of Emporia a concern to state and federal officials. Lyon County Game Warden Aaron Scheve says it’s...
Swaths of Kansas lack written policies on exculpatory evidence, law enforcement dishonesty
Leslie Mayer of Hutchinson is convinced the Lyon County Attorney’s Office withheld evidence that would have helped her late son Travis avoid at least some of the 56 months in prison he served after being found guilty of aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer at a 2017 trial. The withheld evidence, she believes, included […] The post Swaths of Kansas lack written policies on exculpatory evidence, law enforcement dishonesty appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks catch and remove 80-pound blue catfish from Kansas River
The Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks Fisheries Division posted on Facebook Wednesday that they caught and removed an 80-pound blue catfish from the Kansas River.
1350kman.com
Manhattan City Commission to consider new “Reddi rule” ordinance
The Manhattan City Commission tonight will consider an ordinance on first reading that would prohibit a sitting commissioner from holding a dual office. The move is a direct response to current commissioner Usha Reddi’s recent appointment to the Kansas Senate, to fill out the remainder of former Sen. Tom Hawk’s term. State law doesn’t currently prohibit someone from holding two offices simultaneously. According to the Kansas League of Municipalities, if the ordinance were passed, Manhattan would be the only known city in Kansas with such a restriction.
WIBW
HAMM awarded on efforts to reclaim old mining land in Onaga
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - HAMM Companies has been awarded by the Kansas Governor for its successful efforts to reclaim 40 acres of old mining land in Onaga. The Kansas Department of Agriculture announced on Tuesday, Jan. 24, that HAMM Companies has been honored with the 2022 Governor’s Mined Reclamation Award during the Kansas Aggregate Producers Association meeting in Lenexa earlier this month.
Topekans weigh in on new alcohol bill
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The City of Topeka has requested the Kansas legislature expand the state’s common consumption bill. If passed, it would modify the current law to allow more flexibility in the community. When putting together the 2023 agenda, members of the public suggested common consumption of alcohol would attract more young people to events […]
WIBW
Clay Co. Health Dept. warns residents of new scam
CLAY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Clay County Health officials have warned residents of a scam in which a man calls and claims to be from the agency. The Clay County Health Department took to Facebook on Wednesday, Jan. 25, to warn residents of a new scam that has been circulating the area and involves its name.
1350kman.com
Kyle withdraws name from consideration to fill district magistrate vacancy
A former Riley County Police Department Administrative Captain has withdrawn his name from consideration for a district magistrate vacancy. Josh Kyle had been one of three nominated to fill the seat vacated by James Kepple in November in the 21st Judicial District, composed of Riley and Clay counties. Kepple is now the municipal court judge for the City of Manhattan.
WIBW
North Topeka police traffic stop ends in northern Douglas County arrest
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says a man who fled from deputies in North Topeka ended up in handcuffs in Douglas Co. The Sheriff’s Office says deputies tried to stop Mitchell Glynn, 61, around 10 a.m. near NW Topeka Blvd. and NW Paramore St. Glynn refused to stop, speeding off from the area.
WIBW
At least one in custody after stolen van, motorcycle found in southwest Topeka park
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - At least one person was in custody Thursday morning after a van and a motorcycle that had been reported stolen were recovered in a southwest Topeka park, authorities said. Police around 7:45 a.m. Thursday were at Clarion Woods Park, just southwest of S.W. 37th and Fairlawn,...
Deputies arrest Topeka man on numerous charges
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man is in custody and facing charges after fleeing from law enforcement in North Topeka. Abigail Christian, a spokeswoman for the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, reports that deputies tried to pull a vehicle over around 10 a.m. on Jan. 24 near the intersection of Northwest Topeka Boulevard and Northwest Paramore Street […]
Key Leaders Named at Stormont Vail Health Flint Hills Campus
(TOPEKA, Kan., Jan. 20, 2023) — Two key leaders for the Stormont Vail Health Flint Hills Campus have been named and will help guide the Junction City hospital and regional health care clinic recently acquired by Stormont Vail. Timothy Bergeron, MBA, MHA, FACHE, has accepted the position of Regional...
New bill could change laws on where you can drink alcohol in Kansas
A new bill introduced in the Kansas Legislature may change laws on common consumption areas across the state.
National retail store moving back to Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A national retail chain is set to return to the capital city after packing up shop more than five years ago. Burlington Coat Factory will be setting up in west Topeka July 7, 2023 at 1800 Southwest Wanamaker Rd. in the Wanamaker Hills shopping area, according to Burlington’s website. Burlington Coat Factory […]
Topeka family files lawsuit against rideshare company, driver over human trafficking claims
Editor’s Note: 27 News is not naming the rideshare company involved in the lawsuit to give them time to issue a response to our questions. TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka family is suing a rideshare company over allegations that it failed to protect a 13-year-old girl from being harmed by a registered sex offender in […]
