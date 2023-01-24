Read full article on original website
Local mail delivery like the old gray mare "ain't what she used to be"Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Recipients of Section 8 Housing Choice Vouchers are unable to find affordable housing in RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Pulaski Free Clinic expands services to fill a growing needCheryl E PrestonPulaski, VA
After the new Eureka Park Recreation Center is complete there needs to be community cooperation to make it a successCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Opinion: Missing elements in the Roanoke Valley will have an impact on gun violenceCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
nsjonline.com
Home sweet home: Why are host teams winning more than ever?
On Monday night, Duke’s attempt at a buzzer-beater to tie the score in Blacksburg resulted in a turnover, and the Blue Devils lost to Virginia Tech on the road. That’s not a shocking result. Duke is just 4-6 away from Cameron Indoor Stadium this season, although the Blue Devils are a perfect 10-0 at home.
nsjonline.com
College Basketball Roundup: Smith plays as NC State tops Irish
RALEIGH — Jarkel Joiner scored 28 points to lead NC State to an 85-82 victory over Notre Dame on Tuesday night. Cormac Ryan’s 3-pointer pulled Notre Dame within 69-68 with 4:59 remaining, but the Wolfpack answered with 7-1 spurt for a 76-69 lead. Joiner also made all eight of his free throws, including six inside the final minute as the Wolfpack built a six-point lead with five seconds left.
College Hoops World Reacts To Jon Scheyer's Announcement
Duke basketball appears to have caught a break regarding one of its freshmen starters. Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer told reporters today that first-year guard Dariq Whitehead did not suffer a season-ending injury in Monday night's loss at Virginia Tech. Whitehead landed awkwardly after ...
nsjonline.com
College Basketball Roundup: Hinson 8 3-pointers lifts Pitt past Wake Forest
PITTSBURGH — Blake Hinson scored 24 points on a program-record tying eight 3-pointers and Pittsburgh held on to defeat Wake Forest 81-79 on Wednesday night after blowing a 13-point second-half lead. After Wake Forest took its only lead of the second half at 74-73 with 4:34 remaining, Pitt got...
UNC WR Signee Chris Culliver Makes Massive Jump in Final 247Sports Rankings
Class of 2023 North Carolina wide receiver signee Chris Culliver is now UNC's highest-ranked signee in the 2023 class and has entered the 247Sports Top247. On Thursday, Culliver, a 6-foot-3, 174-pound wide receiver from Maiden, N.C., moved from outside the Top247 all the way to No. 117 in the 247Sports rankings.
nsjonline.com
Deacons, Wolfpack prepare for key ACC showdown
The next big intrastate ACC matchup is just around the corner, with NC State set to travel to Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Saturday for a game with conference and NCAA Tournament implications. While the Wolfpack (15-5, 5-4 in the ACC ahead of their home matchup against Notre Dame...
Virginia Tech Guard's Celebratory Fist Pump Goes Very Wrong
The end of the controversial Virginia Tech-Duke game on Monday night, Jan. 24, had a little bit of everything for college basketball fans. Things started off with less than 20 seconds left in the game, when Hokies guard MJ Collins gave Virginia Tech a 77-75 lead, though his celebration added insul…
Virginia Tech WR Coach Fontel Mines Receives New Contract
Virginia Tech wide receivers coach Fontel Mines played a key role in building the Hokies’ 2023 recruiting class. And for that, Brent Pry rewarded him with a contract extension. Mines’ salary is now $425,000, according to a copy of his new contract obtained via a Freedom of Information Act...
Highland Springs ATH Jakyre Henley returns to Virginia Tech
Highland Springs (VA) has been one of the most dominant programs in the state of Virginia over the past few years, winning multiple state championships and sending a pile of former players to Power Five programs. In the 2024 class, the Springers already have a few players on college radars,...
nsjonline.com
KREST: Carolina fans forget who the building was named after
According to legend, early in Dean Smith’s tenure as UNC head coach, the Carolina student section stood and waved their arms in an effort to distract an opposing player from shooting a free throw. Smith stepped out onto the court and demanded that the students stop. “We don’t do...
In-state QB Jackson Sigler accepts at PWO at Virginia Tech
Stafford (VA) Mountain View quarterback Jackson Sigler grew up a Virginia Tech fan. On Sunday night, he announced his commitment to Brent Pry and the Hokies after accepting a preferred walk-on opportunity. “Virginia Tech has been my school since I was four,” Sigler said. “My family has gone there, and...
The No. 2 recruit from the Bronx in the 2024 class, Ian Jackson, chooses UNC
Ian Jackson, a five-star shooting guard in the class of 2024, committed to the University of North Carolina. Jackson is one of the top offensive players in high school basketball because of his driving ability, which is where any scouting report on him should start. He attacks the rim with lightning speed and, at 6-foot-5, has the size to finish there. Jackson is becoming more and more at ease shooting, particularly from midrange, but North Carolina will want to surround him with shooters to create clear driving lanes.
James Brown Interview: UNC Commitment Dishes on Recruitment, Ian Jackson, and the 2024 Class
Class of 2024 four-star big man James Brown pledged to North Carolina on Jan. 2 and became the third commitment in the Tar Heels' top-ranked 2024 class that features four-star wing Drake Powell, five-star point guard Elliot Cadeau and now five-star shooting guard Ian Jackson. On Monday, Brown joined Inside Carolina recruiting analysts Sherrell McMillan and Sean Moran and host Joey Powell on the Coast to Coast podcast to discuss a variety of topics, including an in-depth breakdown of his recruitment, his reaction to Jackson's commitment, thoughts on UNC's 2024 class and his all-time favorite Tar Heels.
thestokesnews.com
Bennett signs with Ferrum College
DANBURY – North Stokes’ senior Bryson Bennett’s choice to attend Ferrum College and play baseball was a pretty easy decision for him after speaking with the coaches at the school and him figuring out what going to college was all about. “I’m feeling really excited and it’s...
Gifted freshman cousins Harrison and Neal could start a new dynasty at Reidsville
Reidsville, N.C. — Reidsville High School has seen a plethora of gifted athletes come through its doors, but the star power the Rams gained in 2022 is something completely unique. Freshman cousins Dionte Neal and Kendre' Harrison have set the NCHSAA 2A classification ablaze both on the football field and on the basketball court.
Freshman found dead in his dorm room at NC State University
RALEIGH, N.C. — A student was found dead in a dorm room at North Carolina State University, according to CBS affiliate WNCN. Police are investigating the death of a freshman found in his room at Wood Hall, according to WNCN. A school spokesperson said Adam Fawcett's death was being...
WXII 12
North Carolina trash truck overturns on I-40
DURHAM, N.C. — Trash truck overturns on I-40 in Durham. The NC Department of Transportation has not said if anyone was injured or how the truck overturned at this time. The area was closed for cleanup.
caswellmessenger.com
Caswell Chairman of Commissioners passes away
Caswell County citizens were saddened by the passing of Caswell County Board of Commissioners Chairman Nathaniel “Nate” Hall on January 16. He was a citizen of Yanceyville and a member of the board for 27 years. Hall was lying in repose at the Caswell Civic Center on January...
nsjonline.com
Local Government Commission approves financial requests for Asheville, Chapel Hill, Cornelius
RALEIGH — At its Jan. 10 meeting, the N.C. Local Government Commission (LGC) approved financial requests made by Asheville, Chapel Hill, and the town of Cornelius. The LGC is the statutory body that examines town finances, debt and borrowing ability for over 1,100 local government units. If the need arises, the LGC as the authority to assume control of a local governing unit’s finances. The LGC is chaired by State Treasurer Dale Folwell and staffed by the Department of State Treasurer.
WBTM
Griffin Named Danville Public Schools Teacher of the Year
On Monday, school and district leaders announced George Washington High School Orchestra Conductor Mrs. Frenita Griffin as the Danville Public Schools (DPS) Teacher of the Year. Griffin, a native of Danville and a product of DPS, holds a Bachelor’s Degree from James Madison University and a Master’s Degree from the...
