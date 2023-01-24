MURRAY – The Calloway County Sheriff's Office says it is looking for a man in connection with a possible burglary and sexual assault. On Wednesday, CCSO announced that it was seeking the public’s assistance in locating Justin Riley, 40, in connection with a possible burglary and sexual assault that occurred earlier this month with a known individual. Riley is known to frequent locations in Calloway, Graves and Hickman counties, CCSO said. He is described as a white male, approximately 6’1” tall, weighing approximately 160 pounds with long brown hair. He also has what appears to be a birth mark on the left portion of his forehead, CCSO said.

