Kentucky All ‘A’ State Boys Basketball Tournament; Evangel’s size, turnovers doom Tigers
RICHMOND — The opportunity for the Murray High Tigers to bring home their first-ever Kentucky All “A” Classic state championship ended almost as early as it began Thursday morning at Baptist Health Arena on the campus of Eastern Kentucky University. The Tigers fell behind late in the...
Lakers have to dig down deep to survive Eagles slow-down tactic
MURRAY — Early in Tuesday night’s boys basketball contest between Region 1 neighbors Graves County and Calloway County, the game seemed to be going a lot like their first meeting this season,. Calloway ripped its way to a big early lead and seemed on the verge of running...
Racers take painful loss at SIU
CARBONDALE, Ill. — The frustration was obvious inside Murray State Head Coach Steve Prohm Tuesday night in the minutes after a painful 68-64 loss to Missouri Valley Conference co-leader Southern Illinois at the Banterra Center in Carbondale. “We needed this one man! We needed this one for a lot...
Lady Lakers play solid defense, can’t capitalize on offensive side
MURRAY — Against one of the best girls basketball teams in Region 1, Calloway County’s defense was good enough to pull an upset Tuesday night. The problem was, while the Lady Lakers were frustrating a high-powered Graves County team with that defense, they were not scoring enough points to have a chance to win. And while the Lady Eagles could never show their true power, Calloway’s inability to score was the difference in Graves’ 45-34 win at Jeffrey Gymnasium.
Lady Tigers lose control in 2nd quarter, fall on road
SMITHLAND — Murray High seemed to have things going well early in its girls basketball contest Tuesday night at Livingston Central. The Lady Tigers had taken a five-point lead and, with Livingston’s offense struggling, the lead seemed destined to grow. Then, the host Lady Cardinals began finding the range and soon had taken a lead that would grow to as many as seven points in the third quarter, which was too many points to overcome on this night as Livingston, coached by former Lady Tiger standout Lisa Corley (formerly Thurman), broke a four-game losing streak with a 35-30 win.
Calloway Middle School has big day at Region 1 Wrestling Meet
HENDERSON — On Saturday, the Calloway County Middle School wrestling team traveled to Henderson County for the Kentucky Region 1 Middle School Meet. Head Coach Michael Adams said that the Laker wrestlers were in the best shape they have been all season and were prepared for a challenging day of facing the best opponents from across the region. The event attracted athletes from 14 other schools from throughout western Kentucky.
Justin Riley
MURRAY – The Calloway County Sheriff's Office says it is looking for a man in connection wit…
Hutson School of Agriculture hosts 18th annual Soybean Promotion Day
MURRAY – Farmers from around the region gathered once again at Murray State University Tuesday to learn more about their trade during the 18th annual Soybean Promotion Day. The event is hosted every year by Murray State’s Hutson School of Agriculture and the Kentucky Soybean Board and Association, which is based in Princeton.
Lt. Gov. Coleman presents checks at Thursday ceremony
MURRAY – After having to delay her trip three times in the last couple of months because of weather-related travel risks, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman finally made her way to Murray Thursday to formally present state grants to the Dexter-Almo Heights Water District and the Murray Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Liles honored for 32 years with Murray Police Department
MURRAY – Before his final Murray City Council meeting as chief of the Murray Police Department, council members, city employees and many others came to wish Jeff Liles a happy retirement. Liles is originally from Florence, Alabama, and came to Murray State University after he was recruited by the...
Hospitals executives highlight achievements in 2022
MURRAY – Murray-Calloway County Hospital hosted its annual City-County Meeting Tuesday. The meeting is an opportunity for hospital executives to share with city and county officials as well as the community at large how the hospital performed over the prior year. COO John Wilson provided an update on MCCH’s...
Obituaries Jan. 26, 2023
Kelsie Reed Hooks, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray. Born September 23, 1934, in Golden Pond, Kentucky, he was the son of Stanton Reeves and Melissia “Lissie” Hudson Hooks. He worked at Murray Tappan and retired from Murray...
MISD reports another ‘threatening statement’
MURRAY – Murray Independent School District Superintendent Coy Samons said Thursday evening the district had once again investigated a threatening statement, this time at Murray Middle School. “The Murray Independent School District is committed to the safety and education of all of our students,” Samons said. “We also want...
Election board votes to establish Kirksey voting center
MURRAY – The Calloway County Board of Elections voted Tuesday to add Kirksey Baptist Church to its list of voting centers for Kentucky’s May 16 primary. After long lines for last November’s general election, Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams, county clerks and election boards all across the state have been discussing how to best mitigate that problem to help future elections run more smoothly. Calloway County had six voting centers in November, which included the CFSB Center, New Concord Church of Christ, Elm Grove Baptist Church, Hazel Baptist Church, Southwest Calloway Elementary and North Calloway Elementary.
City of Murray waiting on next round of Business Loop funding
MURRAY – A few months after completing utility relocation for the Murray Business Loop project, city administrators say they are waiting to hear from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet on when the project can move to the next phase. The City of Murray has been working with the Kentucky Transportation...
CCSO requests help finding suspect
MURRAY – The Calloway County Sheriff's Office says it is looking for a man in connection with a possible burglary and sexual assault. On Wednesday, CCSO announced that it was seeking the public’s assistance in locating Justin Riley, 40, in connection with a possible burglary and sexual assault that occurred earlier this month with a known individual. Riley is known to frequent locations in Calloway, Graves and Hickman counties, CCSO said. He is described as a white male, approximately 6’1” tall, weighing approximately 160 pounds with long brown hair. He also has what appears to be a birth mark on the left portion of his forehead, CCSO said.
Murray City Council approves changes to human rights ordinance
MURRAY – The Murray City Council voted 7-5 Thursday to approve changes to the city’s Human Rights Commission ordinance. The ordinance says that the purpose of amending the ordinance is to clarify the purpose of the HRC and bring the ordinance into compliance with current Kentucky statutes. HRC Chair S.G. Carthell said the ordinance that established the commission has not been changed since 1978.
Gov. Beshear’s desperate political calculations
A Republican majority continues to grow in Kentucky. Now even Marshall County in western Kentucky, known as a Democratic stronghold, has a Republican majority. In fact, as the 2023 gubernatorial election looms ever closer, a number of counties traditionally thick with Democrats teeter toward GOP majorities. All this surely has...
Our Readers Write
Thank you to the Tennessee Valley Authority for its decision to build a 100-megawatt, 309-acre solar farm on top of a coal ash landfill at the Shawnee Fossil Plant in Paducah, Kentucky. The rolling blackouts TVA instituted around Christmas time due to the extreme cold snap are a perfect example of the challenges our power grid faces. Increased weather extremes in both summer and winter due to climate change as well as increased demand from population growth and more and more electrification of the things we use daily (like vehicles and stoves) are two of these challenges.
Princeton man sentenced to 8 years, 9 months in federal prison for meth trafficking, firearms offenses
BOWLING GREEN – A Princeton man was sentenced today to 8 years and 9 months in prison, followed by a 4-year term of supervised release, for drug trafficking and firearms offenses. U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett of the Western District of Kentucky, Special Agent in Charge R. Shawn Morrow...
