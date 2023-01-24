Absolutely nothing went right for Oregon in its first meeting with Colorado this season, so tonight’s rematch can only go in one direction for the Ducks. Whether UO can avenge its dreadful 68-41 loss in Boulder, in which it scored the fewest points with the least assists (three) and shot lowest from the field (26.9%) during Dana Altman’s tenure is another matter. If the Ducks (11-9, 5-4 Pac-12) are going to start a critical six-game stretch, which will go a long way in determining their postseason viability, with a win tonight (6 p.m., Pac-12 Network) at Matthew Knight Arena they’ll need to make drastic improvements in their offensive play and also contain CU’s Tristan da Silva, who had a career game with 30 points and seven rebounds against UO.

EUGENE, OR ・ 20 HOURS AGO