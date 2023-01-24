Read full article on original website
Popular local restaurant chain opening new location in Oregon this monthKristen WaltersEugene, OR
Oregon witness says triangle-shaped craft was 100 feet longRoger MarshOregon State
Save the Date for the Next Great Junk HuntMaria Shimizu ChristensenMonroe, OR
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Oregon State QB Signee Aidan Chiles Gets Big Ranking Boost
247Sports released their final rankings for the 2023 class and Oregon State signee Aidan Chiles received a big boost to his final ranking. Chiles, who is already on the Oregon State campus and participating in winter conditioning jumped from a 93 ranking to a 96, narrowly missing the cut for five-star status. Overall, he is the #58th ranked prospect in the class, almost 100 spots higher than his previous ranking of 150.
Oregon commits see changes in final release of the Top 247
The final rankings for the 2023 recruiting class are in for the Top 247, and the Oregon Ducks have seen plenty of movement. Here is a recap of the big moves for the Ducks. Oregon saw one of its two 5-star commits in the 247Sports Ranking drop to a 4-star. Matayo Uiagalelei dropped from No. 17 overall to No. 47 overall. Oregon's other 5-star commit Jurrion Dickey landed at No. 18 overall and retained his 5-star status.
Oregon State baseball has new lineup and new pitching rotation, but same old championship expectations
The painful memory hangs in Garret Forrester’s locker, offering a daily dose of motivation and an agonizing reminder of how close he came to living out his dream. It’s a photo of the Auburn Tigers baseball team, stacked high in a massive dogpile on the infield at Goss Stadium, celebrating a dramatic victory over the Oregon State Beavers in the 2022 Corvallis Super Regional. The Tigers stunned the Beavers 4-3 to steal a ticket to Omaha and the College World Series. And while many might want to forget such a heartbreaking moment, Forrester prefers to embrace the pain and use it as fuel for the upcoming season.
Can Oregon men’s basketball avenge its dreadful loss at Colorado, contain Tristan da Silva?
Absolutely nothing went right for Oregon in its first meeting with Colorado this season, so tonight’s rematch can only go in one direction for the Ducks. Whether UO can avenge its dreadful 68-41 loss in Boulder, in which it scored the fewest points with the least assists (three) and shot lowest from the field (26.9%) during Dana Altman’s tenure is another matter. If the Ducks (11-9, 5-4 Pac-12) are going to start a critical six-game stretch, which will go a long way in determining their postseason viability, with a win tonight (6 p.m., Pac-12 Network) at Matthew Knight Arena they’ll need to make drastic improvements in their offensive play and also contain CU’s Tristan da Silva, who had a career game with 30 points and seven rebounds against UO.
Oregon men’s basketball center N’Faly Dante misses Colorado game due to left knee injury
Oregon center N’Faly Dante was a late scratch from the starting lineup and did not play in Thursday’s game against Colorado due to an apparent left knee injury. Ducks coach Dana Altman said Dante twisted his knee during pregame warmups and couldn’t play in the 75-69 win, but it’s not believed to be a long-term injury to the same knee he tore his anterior cruciate ligament in Dec. 2020.
Bill Oram: The Oregon men’s basketball whiplash season continues with subtle signs of improvement
At the start of January, Dana Altman’s Oregon Ducks got drilled by 25 at Colorado. Near the end of the month, they handled the Buffaloes at home. “Different team tonight,” Altman said Thursday after a 75-69 win over the Buffs. Isn’t it every night with the Oregon men’s...
Oregon Ducks officially announce hiring of Chris Hampton as co-defensive coordinator, safeties coach
Oregon officially has its new safeties coach. Chris Hampton, whose hiring from Tulane was reported on Jan. 15 and has already been recruiting for the Ducks, was officially announced as UO’s new co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach on Wednesday. “We are thrilled to welcome Chris to the Oregon family,”...
Rewinding Oregon men’s basketball’s 75-69 win over Colorado
We were live from Matthew Knight Arena for tonight’s game between Oregon and Colorado. The Ducks (12-9, 6-4 Pac-12) got 16 points from Quincy Guerrier to avenge a loss at CU earlier this month. The Buffaloes (12-10, 4-7) lost their fourth in five games. Oregon was a 6.5-point favorite,...
Oregon State hires Penn State assistant Greg Dalby as men’s soccer coach, replacing Terry Boss
Greg Dalby attempts to continue Oregon State’s rise as a national men’s soccer power, as the Penn State assistant replaces Terry Boss as Beavers’ head coach. OSU announced the hire of Dalby, a Nittany Lions assistant since 2018, on Thursday. Boss resigned in early December to become an assistant coach at FC Austin of Major League Soccer.
Oregon men’s basketball avenges loss to Colorado, Nate Bittle notches 1st career double-double
Oregon assembled a workmanlike performance that stayed true to its identity under Dana Altman and avenged its loss to Colorado earlier this month. Quincy Guerrier scored 16 points, Keeshawn Barthelemy added 13 against his former team and Nate Bittle had his first career double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Ducks to a 75-69 win over the Buffaloes on Thursday night at Matthew Knight Arena.
Oregon State Beavers vs. Utah Utes, men’s basketball score updates, live stream, odds, TV channel, (1/26/23)
Oregon State, fresh off a runaway win at California, looks to make it two consecutive victories when the Beavers play Utah at 8 p.m. Thursday in Gill Coliseum. Utah heads into Thursday game in sole possession of second place, 1 ½ games behind Pac-12 leader UCLA. Scroll down to...
lanecc.edu
Lane Titans' Bella Hamel announces commitment to University of Oregon Basketball
EUGENE, Ore. — Lane Titan Bella Hamel will be trading in her blue uniform for green next season as she has committed to transfer to the University of Oregon and play basketball for the 2023-24 season. The 5’9” guard is a graduate of Liberty High School in Hillsboro, Oregon, and is in her second season at Lane Community College.
Chris Hummer believes Oregon 'has done a really good job' in the portal this offseason
Not many schools in the country have done better in the transfer portal this offseason than the Oregon Ducks. Dan Lanning and company have added nine players through the portal to date, and that collection of talent ranks 12th nationally among team transfer classes. On Wednesday's Autzen Audibles podcast episode,...
The Ducks make a good impression on QB Luke Moga's Junior Day visit
The Oregon Ducks are tracking one of the state of Arizona's top prospects on the offensive side of the football for the class of 2024. Recently, the 3-star quarterback was on.
nbc16.com
Construction set to start for 12-story student housing building
EUGENE, Ore. — Construction is set to start next month for a 12-story apartment building near the University of Oregon. It's going up on 13th between Hilyard and Alder Street, less than two blocks away from the UO campus. Developer CRG says the building will have 302 beds for...
thatoregonlife.com
You’ve For Sure Driven Past This Hidden Bakery On The Oregon Coast
Tucked away in the small coastal town of Reedsport, Oregon, there’s a little bakery you have probably driven by 100 times and may not even have noticed! Reedsport is at the heart of the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area, and is said to be the largest expanse of coastal sand dunes in the United States.
klcc.org
LRAPA discourages wood-burning fires for three Lane County cities
Burning wood for heat and other purposes is being strongly discouraged between now 4:00pm today (1/24) and 4:00pm Thursday (1/26.) The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has issued its so-called yellow home wood heating days advisory for Eugene, Springfield, and Oakridge, due to a high-pressure front over the Pacific Northwest.
eugeneweekly.com
Local Beer, Exotic Brats
Bratwurst is an American staple when it comes to cookouts and pregame tailgates, yet restaurants that serve brats exclusively seem almost unheard of. At least they were until Bangers & Brews came to Eugene. Bangers & Brews Eugene is a locally owned restaurant that recently opened a second location near...
Dirtiest Cities in America-Who in Northwest Made The List?
Lists are sometimes like political polls. The results can depend on the responses, data, and other factors. But with this one, there's quite a bit of information that went into it. Portland, Seattle, Tacoma, Spokane all make 'Top' 150 list. According to a study released by LawnStarter.com, we have a...
klcc.org
Eugene amends its industrial noise ordinance with one processing plant in mind
For years, residents in some north Eugene neighborhoods have complained about a disturbing buzzing noise coming from a wood laminating plant. On Monday, the City Council voted to amend the code for commercial and industrial noise to include low-frequency sounds. Angelique Orman lives on Park Avenue near River Road, a...
