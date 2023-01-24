ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

247Sports

Oregon State QB Signee Aidan Chiles Gets Big Ranking Boost

247Sports released their final rankings for the 2023 class and Oregon State signee Aidan Chiles received a big boost to his final ranking. Chiles, who is already on the Oregon State campus and participating in winter conditioning jumped from a 93 ranking to a 96, narrowly missing the cut for five-star status. Overall, he is the #58th ranked prospect in the class, almost 100 spots higher than his previous ranking of 150.
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

Oregon commits see changes in final release of the Top 247

The final rankings for the 2023 recruiting class are in for the Top 247, and the Oregon Ducks have seen plenty of movement. Here is a recap of the big moves for the Ducks. Oregon saw one of its two 5-star commits in the 247Sports Ranking drop to a 4-star. Matayo Uiagalelei dropped from No. 17 overall to No. 47 overall. Oregon's other 5-star commit Jurrion Dickey landed at No. 18 overall and retained his 5-star status.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon State baseball has new lineup and new pitching rotation, but same old championship expectations

The painful memory hangs in Garret Forrester’s locker, offering a daily dose of motivation and an agonizing reminder of how close he came to living out his dream. It’s a photo of the Auburn Tigers baseball team, stacked high in a massive dogpile on the infield at Goss Stadium, celebrating a dramatic victory over the Oregon State Beavers in the 2022 Corvallis Super Regional. The Tigers stunned the Beavers 4-3 to steal a ticket to Omaha and the College World Series. And while many might want to forget such a heartbreaking moment, Forrester prefers to embrace the pain and use it as fuel for the upcoming season.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Can Oregon men’s basketball avenge its dreadful loss at Colorado, contain Tristan da Silva?

Absolutely nothing went right for Oregon in its first meeting with Colorado this season, so tonight’s rematch can only go in one direction for the Ducks. Whether UO can avenge its dreadful 68-41 loss in Boulder, in which it scored the fewest points with the least assists (three) and shot lowest from the field (26.9%) during Dana Altman’s tenure is another matter. If the Ducks (11-9, 5-4 Pac-12) are going to start a critical six-game stretch, which will go a long way in determining their postseason viability, with a win tonight (6 p.m., Pac-12 Network) at Matthew Knight Arena they’ll need to make drastic improvements in their offensive play and also contain CU’s Tristan da Silva, who had a career game with 30 points and seven rebounds against UO.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon men’s basketball center N’Faly Dante misses Colorado game due to left knee injury

Oregon center N’Faly Dante was a late scratch from the starting lineup and did not play in Thursday’s game against Colorado due to an apparent left knee injury. Ducks coach Dana Altman said Dante twisted his knee during pregame warmups and couldn’t play in the 75-69 win, but it’s not believed to be a long-term injury to the same knee he tore his anterior cruciate ligament in Dec. 2020.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon men’s basketball avenges loss to Colorado, Nate Bittle notches 1st career double-double

Oregon assembled a workmanlike performance that stayed true to its identity under Dana Altman and avenged its loss to Colorado earlier this month. Quincy Guerrier scored 16 points, Keeshawn Barthelemy added 13 against his former team and Nate Bittle had his first career double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Ducks to a 75-69 win over the Buffaloes on Thursday night at Matthew Knight Arena.
EUGENE, OR
lanecc.edu

Lane Titans' Bella Hamel announces commitment to University of Oregon Basketball

EUGENE, Ore. — Lane Titan Bella Hamel will be trading in her blue uniform for green next season as she has committed to transfer to the University of Oregon and play basketball for the 2023-24 season. The 5’9” guard is a graduate of Liberty High School in Hillsboro, Oregon, and is in her second season at Lane Community College.
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Construction set to start for 12-story student housing building

EUGENE, Ore. — Construction is set to start next month for a 12-story apartment building near the University of Oregon. It's going up on 13th between Hilyard and Alder Street, less than two blocks away from the UO campus. Developer CRG says the building will have 302 beds for...
EUGENE, OR
thatoregonlife.com

You’ve For Sure Driven Past This Hidden Bakery On The Oregon Coast

Tucked away in the small coastal town of Reedsport, Oregon, there’s a little bakery you have probably driven by 100 times and may not even have noticed! Reedsport is at the heart of the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area, and is said to be the largest expanse of coastal sand dunes in the United States.
REEDSPORT, OR
klcc.org

LRAPA discourages wood-burning fires for three Lane County cities

Burning wood for heat and other purposes is being strongly discouraged between now 4:00pm today (1/24) and 4:00pm Thursday (1/26.) The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has issued its so-called yellow home wood heating days advisory for Eugene, Springfield, and Oakridge, due to a high-pressure front over the Pacific Northwest.
LANE COUNTY, OR
eugeneweekly.com

Local Beer, Exotic Brats

Bratwurst is an American staple when it comes to cookouts and pregame tailgates, yet restaurants that serve brats exclusively seem almost unheard of. At least they were until Bangers & Brews came to Eugene. Bangers & Brews Eugene is a locally owned restaurant that recently opened a second location near...
EUGENE, OR
