Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
b1047.com
Crews making significant progress on the city’s levee system
Improvements to Manhattan’s levee system are more visible as the project nears the one year mark of construction. A temporary levee was recently constructed near Hayes Drive and Casement Road as a new box gets installed. City Manager Ron Fehr tells KMAN plans are in the works to elevate that intersection and eventually install a traffic signal there.
b1047.com
Manhattan man charged for threatening woman with baseball bat
A Manhattan man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after police say he threatened a woman with a baseball bat. According to the Riley County Police Department, 31-year-old Dakotah Garner was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and criminal threat. Garner and the 34-year-old victim reportedly got into an argument at a home in the 1400 block of Houston Street.
Riley County Arrest Report January 21
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. EMILY ALEXANDRA HENRY, 24, Wamego, Driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol; 1st conv.; blood/breath .08 or >; Bond $750. COLE MICHAEL SWEARINGEN, 22,...
Comments / 0