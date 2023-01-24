MURRAY — Against one of the best girls basketball teams in Region 1, Calloway County’s defense was good enough to pull an upset Tuesday night. The problem was, while the Lady Lakers were frustrating a high-powered Graves County team with that defense, they were not scoring enough points to have a chance to win. And while the Lady Eagles could never show their true power, Calloway’s inability to score was the difference in Graves’ 45-34 win at Jeffrey Gymnasium.

MURRAY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO