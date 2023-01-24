Read full article on original website
An accident in a lab experiment may revolutionize quantum computers
Researchers may have made a massive breakthrough in quantum computing. According to a new study published in Nature Nanotechnology, researchers may have discovered a cheaper way to push large-scale quantum computers. Quantum computing is an intriguing field that has seen quite a bit of growth over the past several years....
TechCrunch
Crowdbotics raises $40M to help devs build apps from modular code
Kulkarni founded Crowdbotics in 2017 after launching LeadGenius, which used AI to crawl the web and discover sales leads. With Crowdbotics, he sought to create a catalog of reusable modules of code to simplify the process of planning and deploying software. “Because up to 80% of requirements are similar between...
Machine translation startup predicts humanity's impending obsolescence
The rate at which machine translation improves is used to predict when the technological singularity will happen.
scitechdaily.com
Superconducting Nanowire Photon Detector Could Enable High-Speed Quantum Communication
Researchers use a superconducting nanowire design for fast and precise photon counting. Researchers have developed a new detector that can precisely measure single photons at very high rates. The new device could help make high-speed quantum communication practical. Quantum communication uses light at the single photon level to send encoded...
TechCrunch
When it comes to large language models, should you build or buy?
Companies of all shapes and sizes across industries are rushing to figure out how to incorporate and extract value from this new technology. But OpenAI’s business model has been no less transformative than its contributions to natural language processing. Unlike almost every previous release of a flagship model, this one does not come with open-source pretrained weights — that is, machine learning teams cannot simply download the models and fine-tune them for their own use cases.
Scientists in China Create World's First Human-Monkey Hybrid in Laboratory, Sparking Ethical Debate
The world's first human-monkey hybrid has been successfully created in a laboratory, according to shocking research from Chinese scientists. This horrifying development occurred in 2021, after a team of researchers from the United States and Spain traveled to China in order to get around regulations that forbade this kind of research in their own nations.
Meet the Female AI Robot, Xoxe, Who is Predicting the End of the World
As technology continues to speed forward, new advances seem to come into public view daily. Every year, the annual Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas, Nevada is home to some breathtaking displays of science and ingenuity.
Researchers recently discover that the human body can be used as a receiver for new 6G wireless technology
Researchers at the University of Massachusetts (UMASS) recently announced their invention of "a low-cost, innovative way to harvest the waste energy from Visible Light Communication (VLC) by using the human body as an antenna. This waste energy can be recycled to power an array of wearable devices, or even, perhaps, larger electronics." [i]
Artificial Intelligence Robot Says It Does Not Like Humans
AI-powered robots have spent years learning about humans. The information gathered is enough for them to deliver speeches without a script. A robot named Ameca, with a human-like design gave a Christmas Day speech on Channel 4. It said one line that intrigued many. Engineered Arts, a Cornwall-based British company, created Ameca.
msn.com
Humanity May Reach Singularity Within Just 7 Years, Trend Shows
By one unique metric, we could approach technological singularity by the end of this decade, if not sooner. A translation company developed a metric, Time to Edit (TTE), to calculate the time it takes for professional human editors to fix AI-generated translations compared to human ones. This may help quantify the speed toward singularity.
Lockheed Martin achieves first flight of its 50kW laser-powered weapon
It could be part of the U.S. Army's operations next year.
Scientists in Canada detected an 8 billion-year-old radio signal in a distant galaxy
Scientists have detected a record-breaking radio signal from atomic hydrogen in a very distant galaxy. The galaxy that the signal originated from is believed to have come from a galaxy at redshift z=1.29. Because of the galaxy’s immense distance, the emission line had shifted to a 48 cm line from the 21 cm line they had expected.
We Exist Inside a Giant Space Bubble, And Scientists Have Finally Mapped It
You may not realize it in your day-to-day life, but we are all enveloped by a giant “superbubble” that was blown into space by the explosive deaths of a dozen-odd stars. Known as the Local Bubble, this structure extends for about 1,000 light years around the solar system, and is one of countless similar bubbles in our galaxy that are produced by the fallout of supernovas.
US Army's high-power microwave weapon can take down swarms of drones
Technology company Epirus acquired on Monday a $66.1 million contract from the U.S. Army’s Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office (RCCTO) in support of the Indirect Fire Protection Capability-High-Power Microwave Program, according to a press release by the company. The program will see the development of a new microwave...
Freethink
Brain experiment suggests that consciousness relies on quantum entanglement
Supercomputers can beat us at chess and perform more calculations per second than the human brain. But there are other tasks our brains perform routinely that computers simply cannot match — interpreting events and situations and using imagination, creativity, and problem-solving skills. Our brains are amazingly powerful computers, using not just neurons but the connections between the neurons to process and interpret information.
Futurism
Scientists Say New Brain-Computer Interface Lets Users Transmit 62 Words Per Minute
A team of Stanford scientists claims to have tested a new brain-computer interface (BCI) that can decode speech at up to 62 words per minute, improving the previous record by 3.4 times. That'd be a massive step towards real-time speech conversion at the pace of natural human conversation. Max Hodak,...
The world is one step closer to making a business out of vacuuming carbon dioxide from the sky
Climeworks, which makes technology for pulling carbon dioxide from the air, hit a milestone when a third-party auditor verified the company's process.
Scientists Have a Plan to Turn Earth Into a Giant Observatory
Fiber-optic cables stretch across oceans and wind their way underground to handle our communications systems, and scientists think that this vast network of infrastructure could be put to another use: observing Earth's surface from below. Specifically, the 1.2 million kilometers (more than 745,000 miles) of existing fiber-optic cable could be combined with satellites and other remote sensing instruments to monitor the entire globe in real time. Storms and earthquakes could be tracked in this way, the team behind the idea suggests, as well as ships and whales passing through the seas. The network might even have the potential to be used to...
Futurism
Experts Worried Elderly Billionaires Will Become Immortal, Compounding Wealth Forever
Let's be clear: modern science has done a lot of incredible things for human health. We live way longer than we used to, and quality of life is remaining far better, for far longer, than at any other point in history. But there are a lot of wealthy people out...
Elon Musk Claims a Letter From Cathie Wood Drastically Altered Tesla's Future
The Tesla CEO invokes the name of Ark Investment's Cathie Wood in the lawsuit about a controversial tweet.
