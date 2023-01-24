ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BGR.com

An accident in a lab experiment may revolutionize quantum computers

Researchers may have made a massive breakthrough in quantum computing. According to a new study published in Nature Nanotechnology, researchers may have discovered a cheaper way to push large-scale quantum computers. Quantum computing is an intriguing field that has seen quite a bit of growth over the past several years....
TechCrunch

Crowdbotics raises $40M to help devs build apps from modular code

Kulkarni founded Crowdbotics in 2017 after launching LeadGenius, which used AI to crawl the web and discover sales leads. With Crowdbotics, he sought to create a catalog of reusable modules of code to simplify the process of planning and deploying software. “Because up to 80% of requirements are similar between...
scitechdaily.com

Superconducting Nanowire Photon Detector Could Enable High-Speed Quantum Communication

Researchers use a superconducting nanowire design for fast and precise photon counting. Researchers have developed a new detector that can precisely measure single photons at very high rates. The new device could help make high-speed quantum communication practical. Quantum communication uses light at the single photon level to send encoded...
TechCrunch

When it comes to large language models, should you build or buy?

Companies of all shapes and sizes across industries are rushing to figure out how to incorporate and extract value from this new technology. But OpenAI’s business model has been no less transformative than its contributions to natural language processing. Unlike almost every previous release of a flagship model, this one does not come with open-source pretrained weights — that is, machine learning teams cannot simply download the models and fine-tune them for their own use cases.
C. Heslop

Artificial Intelligence Robot Says It Does Not Like Humans

AI-powered robots have spent years learning about humans. The information gathered is enough for them to deliver speeches without a script. A robot named Ameca, with a human-like design gave a Christmas Day speech on Channel 4. It said one line that intrigued many. Engineered Arts, a Cornwall-based British company, created Ameca.
msn.com

Humanity May Reach Singularity Within Just 7 Years, Trend Shows

By one unique metric, we could approach technological singularity by the end of this decade, if not sooner. A translation company developed a metric, Time to Edit (TTE), to calculate the time it takes for professional human editors to fix AI-generated translations compared to human ones. This may help quantify the speed toward singularity.
Vice

We Exist Inside a Giant Space Bubble, And Scientists Have Finally Mapped It

You may not realize it in your day-to-day life, but we are all enveloped by a giant “superbubble” that was blown into space by the explosive deaths of a dozen-odd stars. Known as the Local Bubble, this structure extends for about 1,000 light years around the solar system, and is one of countless similar bubbles in our galaxy that are produced by the fallout of supernovas.
Freethink

Brain experiment suggests that consciousness relies on quantum entanglement

Supercomputers can beat us at chess and perform more calculations per second than the human brain. But there are other tasks our brains perform routinely that computers simply cannot match — interpreting events and situations and using imagination, creativity, and problem-solving skills. Our brains are amazingly powerful computers, using not just neurons but the connections between the neurons to process and interpret information.
ScienceAlert

Scientists Have a Plan to Turn Earth Into a Giant Observatory

Fiber-optic cables stretch across oceans and wind their way underground to handle our communications systems, and scientists think that this vast network of infrastructure could be put to another use: observing Earth's surface from below. Specifically, the 1.2 million kilometers (more than 745,000 miles) of existing fiber-optic cable could be combined with satellites and other remote sensing instruments to monitor the entire globe in real time. Storms and earthquakes could be tracked in this way, the team behind the idea suggests, as well as ships and whales passing through the seas. The network might even have the potential to be used to...

