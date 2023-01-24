Read full article on original website
Murray Ledger & Times
Kentucky All ‘A’ State Boys Basketball Tournament; Evangel’s size, turnovers doom Tigers
RICHMOND — The opportunity for the Murray High Tigers to bring home their first-ever Kentucky All “A” Classic state championship ended almost as early as it began Thursday morning at Baptist Health Arena on the campus of Eastern Kentucky University. The Tigers fell behind late in the...
Murray Ledger & Times
Lakers have to dig down deep to survive Eagles slow-down tactic
MURRAY — Early in Tuesday night’s boys basketball contest between Region 1 neighbors Graves County and Calloway County, the game seemed to be going a lot like their first meeting this season,. Calloway ripped its way to a big early lead and seemed on the verge of running...
Murray Ledger & Times
Racers take painful loss at SIU
CARBONDALE, Ill. — The frustration was obvious inside Murray State Head Coach Steve Prohm Tuesday night in the minutes after a painful 68-64 loss to Missouri Valley Conference co-leader Southern Illinois at the Banterra Center in Carbondale. “We needed this one man! We needed this one for a lot...
Murray Ledger & Times
Lady Tigers lose control in 2nd quarter, fall on road
SMITHLAND — Murray High seemed to have things going well early in its girls basketball contest Tuesday night at Livingston Central. The Lady Tigers had taken a five-point lead and, with Livingston’s offense struggling, the lead seemed destined to grow. Then, the host Lady Cardinals began finding the range and soon had taken a lead that would grow to as many as seven points in the third quarter, which was too many points to overcome on this night as Livingston, coached by former Lady Tiger standout Lisa Corley (formerly Thurman), broke a four-game losing streak with a 35-30 win.
Murray Ledger & Times
Calloway Middle School has big day at Region 1 Wrestling Meet
HENDERSON — On Saturday, the Calloway County Middle School wrestling team traveled to Henderson County for the Kentucky Region 1 Middle School Meet. Head Coach Michael Adams said that the Laker wrestlers were in the best shape they have been all season and were prepared for a challenging day of facing the best opponents from across the region. The event attracted athletes from 14 other schools from throughout western Kentucky.
whvoradio.com
Man Rushed To Nashville Hospital With Hand Injuries
A man was rushed to a Nashville hospital after having his hand stuck in a machine at Hampton Meats in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say a man around 50-years-old got his hand stuck in a meat tenderizer. The man was taken by Hopkinsville EMS to Vanderbilt University...
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Jan. 26, 2023
Kelsie Reed Hooks, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray. Born September 23, 1934, in Golden Pond, Kentucky, he was the son of Stanton Reeves and Melissia “Lissie” Hudson Hooks. He worked at Murray Tappan and retired from Murray...
Murray Ledger & Times
Justin Riley
MURRAY – The Calloway County Sheriff's Office says it is looking for a man in connection wit…
Murray Ledger & Times
Liles honored for 32 years with Murray Police Department
MURRAY – Before his final Murray City Council meeting as chief of the Murray Police Department, council members, city employees and many others came to wish Jeff Liles a happy retirement. Liles is originally from Florence, Alabama, and came to Murray State University after he was recruited by the...
Murray Ledger & Times
Lt. Gov. Coleman presents checks at Thursday ceremony
MURRAY – After having to delay her trip three times in the last couple of months because of weather-related travel risks, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman finally made her way to Murray Thursday to formally present state grants to the Dexter-Almo Heights Water District and the Murray Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Murray Ledger & Times
Hospitals executives highlight achievements in 2022
MURRAY – Murray-Calloway County Hospital hosted its annual City-County Meeting Tuesday. The meeting is an opportunity for hospital executives to share with city and county officials as well as the community at large how the hospital performed over the prior year. COO John Wilson provided an update on MCCH’s...
Murray Ledger & Times
Hutson School of Agriculture hosts 18th annual Soybean Promotion Day
MURRAY – Farmers from around the region gathered once again at Murray State University Tuesday to learn more about their trade during the 18th annual Soybean Promotion Day. The event is hosted every year by Murray State’s Hutson School of Agriculture and the Kentucky Soybean Board and Association, which is based in Princeton.
KFVS12
Lt. Gov. Coleman visits western Ky., announces $15M in funding for tourism, infrastructure
WESTERN KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman was in western Kentucky to announce more than $15 million in funding for tourism and infrastructure. Coleman announced $15,095,059 in funding for Calloway, Graves and Marshall Counties. It will be used to improve vocational education, provide clean water, improve roadways and increase tourism funding.
wpsdlocal6.com
Racist flyers defending David Guess hung on downtown businesses
PADUCAH — Racist flyers were hung outside downtown Paducah businesses overnight. On those flyers was a poem titled "Paducah: Making Lynching Great Again." The flyers defend former city commissioner David Guess, who was recently removed from office. The Paducah Police Department and Paducah Mayor George Bray confirm a local...
wpsdlocal6.com
Lane restriction lifted following morning semi crash on I-24
TRIGG County, KY — A crash involving two semi trucks has blocked one lane of Interstate 24 eastbound near the 68 mile marker in Trigg County, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. According to an early morning release, the crash site is near the Trigg and Christian County line. The...
wpsdlocal6.com
Possible changes at Carson Park
McCracken County leaders looking to make new additions at Carson Park. Changes are coming to Carson Park in Paducah. McCracken County leaders are working to decide what additions could benefit visitors and the community. Changes can already be seen at the park. Floral Hall was renovated, and county leaders put up new horse gates.
Murray Ledger & Times
MISD reports another ‘threatening statement’
MURRAY – Murray Independent School District Superintendent Coy Samons said Thursday evening the district had once again investigated a threatening statement, this time at Murray Middle School. “The Murray Independent School District is committed to the safety and education of all of our students,” Samons said. “We also want...
westkentuckystar.com
Hunter returning home triggers brief lockdown of Mayfield schools
Mayfield Schools put three campuses on lockdown for a brief time on Wednesday after police were called about a suspicious person. Mayfield Police were called about a man near Mayfield Middle School that was allegedly dressed in camouflage and carrying a rifle. Police communicated with school resource officers, and the...
wpsdlocal6.com
Utility contractor temporarily closes section of road in McCracken County
REIDLAND, KY — A utility contractor has closed a section of Sheehan Bridge Road to replace poles near the Holmes Drive intersection, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. According to a Thursday release, crews expect the closure to last until about 3 p.m. The KYTC says the only practical detour...
fox17.com
Two train cars overturn in Christian County
Two train cars have derailed in Pembroke, Kentucky late Monday night. The Pembroke Fire Department reports it happened near Main Street but there are no road closures because of it. CSX is on the scene and handling the situation. Pembroke Fire says there's no immediate danger, they're just asking everyone...
