ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

Former Trail Blazer Mychal Thompson on Bill Schonely, Damian Lillard and why he hates talking about the 1978 NBA Draft: Sports by Northwest podcast

Bill Schonely was already a legend in Portland by the time the Trail Blazers selected Mychal Thompson with the first overall pick in 1978. Over the next 40-plus years, Thompson forged a friendship with the legendary radio play-by-play announcer, including a stretch when they were both part of the Blazers broadcast crew in the ‘90s.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Bill Oram: Can the Trail Blazers build a winning team around Damian Lillard before it’s too late?

It was one of the most sublime performances of Damian Lillard’s career. One of the most effortless 60-point outings in NBA history. Enjoy it. Marvel at it. But also understand that while Portland is reaping the benefits of the greatest individual player in 53 years of Trail Blazers basketball, the franchise has never surrounded him with anything close to the best team.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Portland Timbers veteran Sebastián Blanco finds joy in offseason after ‘difficult’ injury hinders 2022

In the dizzying December moment after Argentina secured its first World Cup since 1986, Portland Timbers midfielder Sebastián Blanco ran out on the deck of his apartment in Buenos Aires with phone in hand. His family screaming for joy in front of the television inside, Blanco filmed the streets below as car horns honked, pans clanged out of windows and voices shouted in a chorus of sports-fueled euphoria.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Caesars promo code offer: Get up to $1,250 in bonuses on ESPN NBA Wednesday

Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to OregonLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. NBA Wednesday on ESPN showcases a pair of top-tier matchups, and new users can sign up with Caesars promo code MYBETFULL to receive...
The Oregonian

LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo chosen as captains for NBA All-Star Game 2023

LeBron James is closing in on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA career scoring record. And now, he has caught Abdul-Jabbar on another page of the All-Star record book. James was announced Thursday as an NBA All-Star for the 19th time, the Los Angeles Lakers’ star tying Abdul-Jabbar for the most selections in league history. James — the leading overall vote-getter — will be the captain of one of the teams for the Feb. 19 All-Star Game in Salt Lake City, while Eastern Conference voting leader Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks will captain the other side.
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
90K+
Followers
55K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy