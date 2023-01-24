Read full article on original website
The richest person in Portland is giving away billionsAsh JurbergPortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Rainbow fentanyl, guns seized in federal drug trafficking stingEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Popular Guided Sight-Seeing Tours and Day TripTravel the Oregon Coast and MorePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Search continues for 8-year-old missing from Vancouver since June, family has 'not provided' infoEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Damian Lillard continued to carry the Blazers by himself with a 60-point performance against the Jazz.FYF Sports Debates PodcastPortland, OR
Trail Blazers community remembers John Curry, longtime camera operator who died at 65: ‘A joyous, loving, thoughtful, caring human being’
It’s been a rough few days for the Trail Blazers community, which lost two legends. One, former announcer Bill Schonely, a face of the franchise for decades. The other, a man whose name you probably won’t recognize but who brought you scenes from Blazers games for nearly 40 years.
Former Trail Blazer Mychal Thompson on Bill Schonely, Damian Lillard and why he hates talking about the 1978 NBA Draft: Sports by Northwest podcast
Bill Schonely was already a legend in Portland by the time the Trail Blazers selected Mychal Thompson with the first overall pick in 1978. Over the next 40-plus years, Thompson forged a friendship with the legendary radio play-by-play announcer, including a stretch when they were both part of the Blazers broadcast crew in the ‘90s.
Damian Lillard scores season-high 60 points, Trail Blazers win 134-124 over Utah Jazz: At the buzzer
Damian Lillard scored a season-high 60 points Wednesday night to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to a 134-124 victory over the Utah Jazz at the Moda Center. Lillard came one point shy of matching his career high of 61, which he has done twice in his career. Lillard made two...
Bill Oram: Can the Trail Blazers build a winning team around Damian Lillard before it’s too late?
It was one of the most sublime performances of Damian Lillard’s career. One of the most effortless 60-point outings in NBA history. Enjoy it. Marvel at it. But also understand that while Portland is reaping the benefits of the greatest individual player in 53 years of Trail Blazers basketball, the franchise has never surrounded him with anything close to the best team.
Remembering Bill Schonely and John Curry, plus some trade talk: Blazer Focused podcast
The Portland Trail Blazers picked up a huge win Monday night over the Gregg Popovich-led San Antonio Spurs, 147-127. Is this the return to the glory days of November? Yeah, not so sure about that. On the latest Blazer Focused podcast, Aaron Fentress and Craig Birnbach talk about the latest...
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Utah Jazz: Live updates, time, TV channel, how to watch free live stream online
--- The Portland Trail Blazers will be looking for only their second set of consecutive victories since mid-December Wednesday night against the Utah Jazz. The Blazers, who defeated the San Antonio Spurs on Monday, enter the night in 12th place in the Western Conference. Be sure to check back later...
Portland Timbers veteran Sebastián Blanco finds joy in offseason after ‘difficult’ injury hinders 2022
In the dizzying December moment after Argentina secured its first World Cup since 1986, Portland Timbers midfielder Sebastián Blanco ran out on the deck of his apartment in Buenos Aires with phone in hand. His family screaming for joy in front of the television inside, Blanco filmed the streets below as car horns honked, pans clanged out of windows and voices shouted in a chorus of sports-fueled euphoria.
LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo chosen as captains for NBA All-Star Game 2023
LeBron James is closing in on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA career scoring record. And now, he has caught Abdul-Jabbar on another page of the All-Star record book. James was announced Thursday as an NBA All-Star for the 19th time, the Los Angeles Lakers’ star tying Abdul-Jabbar for the most selections in league history. James — the leading overall vote-getter — will be the captain of one of the teams for the Feb. 19 All-Star Game in Salt Lake City, while Eastern Conference voting leader Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks will captain the other side.
What TV channel is Portland State vs Montana State men’s college basketball game on today? Live stream, odds, time, how to watch online (1/26/2023)
MSU -5.5 | PSU +5.5. • Check the latest sports betting offers, promo codes for this week’s games. What: The Portland State Vikings welcome the Montana State Bobcats in men’s college basketball. When: Thursday, January 26 at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET. Where: Viking Pavilion | Portland, Oregon.
Swift Current Broncos at Portland Winterhawks: Preview, updates, chat, how to listen and watch the stream
What: The Portland Winterhawks (31-8-2-1) take on the Swift Current Broncos (22-18-0-2) in Western Hockey League action. When: Friday, January 27, 7pm PST. Where: Memorial Coliseum. Watch: You can stream the game via the CHL TV pay per view (US$6.10 for one game). Listen: Winterhawks and Broncos audio. Follow:. The...
Class 6A boys basketball power rankings: With a big win over red hot Mountainside, West Linn remains on top
There’s only one month left in the regular season for high school basketball, and some of Class 6A’s boys basketball districts are multiple teams deep. And multiple leagues, most notably the Mt. Hood Conference and the Metro League, are full of teams that are currently trading wins over each other.
6A girls basketball Game of the Week: No. 1 Clackamas Cavaliers vs. No. 5 Barlow Bruins
The Clackamas Cavaliers are playing better this season than they did last season. That’s not good news for the competition after the Cavaliers reached the semifinal round of the state tournament in 2022. The big reason for the improvement in 2023? Experience, which has led to growth and maturity.
