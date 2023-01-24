ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Hillsboro Readies For Next Big Land Expansion For Semiconductor Jobs

The news about Intel is everywhere these days. As the semiconductor giant and Oregon’s largest employer struggles, our government officials hope to cash in on the CHIPS ACT and the billions available from the Federal government. Passed by President Biden in 2022, the CHIPS and Science Act will;. “$52.7...
HILLSBORO, OR
KGW

Patient injured in operating room fire at OHSU

PORTLAND, Ore. — A fire broke out in an operating room at Oregon Health and Science University at some point in December, causing minor injuries to a patient, the hospital confirmed this week. The fire was quickly extinguished, according to OHSU, but the hospital declined to provide any other...
PORTLAND, OR
focushillsboro.com

Oregon Economist: Construction May Be Affected By The Recession In Summer

Employment forecasters anticipate a slight recession in Oregon towards the middle of the year. Oregon’s state economist on the job market is Gail Krumenauer. According to Krumenauer, 24,000 jobs are expected to be lost as a result of this. “It would be significant, and it would especially be significant...
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

What’s your internet speed? Oregon PUC asking you to test

The Oregon Public Utilities Commission is asking Oregonians to test their internet speed and send it in. It’s part of an effort aimed at ensuring every person in Oregon has access to fast, affordable internet. Here is more from the PUC, including how to run a speed test. SALEM,...
KTVZ News Channel 21

Open slots available in tuition-free pharmacy tech course that aims to fill need, help C.O. students succeed

Long lines at the pharmacy seem to be normal nowadays, amid staffing shortages. There's a growing need for pharmacy technicians in Central Oregon, with dozens of postings online, looking to fill those roles. The post Open slots available in tuition-free pharmacy tech course that aims to fill need, help C.O. students succeed appeared first on KTVZ.
PRINEVILLE, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Hundreds of thousands of Oregonians face drastic food budget cut

Oregon food banks are bracing for an uptick in demand in March when hundreds of thousands of state residents will face a drastic cut in their food budget. More than 720,000 Oregonians rely on the federal food Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to eat. In April 2020, after the pandemic hit and many people lost wages […] The post Hundreds of thousands of Oregonians face drastic food budget cut appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
YAHOO!

Gov. Tina Kotek outlines $130M funding package to reduce Oregon homelessness

Gov. Tina Kotek urged lawmakers during her inaugural address to approve a $130 million investment package to help "at least" 1,200 Oregonians experiencing homelessness move off the streets within a year. She announced details for the request on Thursday. The package aims to provide relief to unsheltered Oregonians, prevent 9,000...
OREGON STATE

