KTVZ
Filing tax return, seeking Earned Income Tax Credit could net $7,742 for some Oregonians
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – As Earned Income Tax Credit Awareness Day approaches on Friday, the Oregon Department of Revenue and the Oregon Department of Human Services are encouraging all workers with income in 2022 to check their Earned Income Tax Credit eligibility. The Department of Revenue and ODHS are...
thelundreport.org
Drug supply companies squeezing pharmacies out of existence, Oregon lawmakers warn
After graduating with her doctor of pharmacy degree in 2009, Emily Savage moved back to her hometown of Myrtle Creek to settle into her career as a pharmacist in the rural community south of Roseberg. But none of the pharmacies she worked for could stay in business. The chain she...
Lam Research, one of Oregon’s largest manufacturers, will lay off 7% of staff
Lam Research, one of Oregon’s largest manufacturing employers, said Wednesday it plans to lay off 7% of its workforce as it responds to cooling market demand and restrictions on sales to China. Lam makes tools for semiconductor production. The Silicon Valley company has about 4,000 employees at its 52-acre...
hillsboroherald.com
Hillsboro Readies For Next Big Land Expansion For Semiconductor Jobs
The news about Intel is everywhere these days. As the semiconductor giant and Oregon’s largest employer struggles, our government officials hope to cash in on the CHIPS ACT and the billions available from the Federal government. Passed by President Biden in 2022, the CHIPS and Science Act will;. “$52.7...
COVID-19 immunity strengthens over time in vaccinated people, OHSU Study shows
The human body’s immunity to COVID-19 gets stronger as more time passes between vaccinations and infections, according to a new study conducted by Oregon Health & Science University researchers.
Marijuana giant Curaleaf will shut down in Oregon and two other states
Marijuana producer Curaleaf announced Thursday it plans to shutter operations in Oregon, California and Colorado as it seeks to shore up its business with $60 million in cost cuts. Curaleaf also said it will reduce its workforce by about 4% companywide but didn’t comment on the future of its Oregon...
Patient injured in operating room fire at OHSU
PORTLAND, Ore. — A fire broke out in an operating room at Oregon Health and Science University at some point in December, causing minor injuries to a patient, the hospital confirmed this week. The fire was quickly extinguished, according to OHSU, but the hospital declined to provide any other...
Report: Water insecurity looming issue for many Oregonians
For a state that is known for its rainy weather and plentiful streams of water, it may come as a surprise to learn that many Oregonians are facing a water insecurity, according to a new report from the Secretary of State's Office.
3 Methods Oregon Will Use to Phase Out Gas-Powered Vehicles
Oregon has begun to implement a plan to move away from gas-powered vehicles. Learn more about this EV adoption program here. The post 3 Methods Oregon Will Use to Phase Out Gas-Powered Vehicles appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Oregon food cart rules on wastewater and potable water tanks take effect
New rules for Oregon food carts are now in effect. These include having most carts equipped with an on-board wastewater and potable water tanks, and for equipment like shelves and tables to be physically attached to the cart when they are put away. The Oregon Health Authority says a mobile...
Oregon community college misleadingly markets non-credit cannabis industry courses as certificate programs
Update: After The Oregonian/OregonLive published this story Green Flower adjusted the language on its website advertising the courses to reflect that the classes are “non-credit.”. If you were hoping to get your degree in pot studies, you’re out of luck.
KATU.com
Has suspending Oregon graduation testing requirements contributed to rising grad rates?
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon released its graduation numbers Thursday, citing the state’s second-highest grad rate on record. This comes after a 2021 bill suspended Essential Skills requirements for graduation, leaving some parents to wonder whether graduates would be prepared for higher education and the workplace. PAST COVERAGE |
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Economist: Construction May Be Affected By The Recession In Summer
Employment forecasters anticipate a slight recession in Oregon towards the middle of the year. Oregon’s state economist on the job market is Gail Krumenauer. According to Krumenauer, 24,000 jobs are expected to be lost as a result of this. “It would be significant, and it would especially be significant...
centraloregondaily.com
What’s your internet speed? Oregon PUC asking you to test
The Oregon Public Utilities Commission is asking Oregonians to test their internet speed and send it in. It’s part of an effort aimed at ensuring every person in Oregon has access to fast, affordable internet. Here is more from the PUC, including how to run a speed test. SALEM,...
KTVZ
‘Urgent action’ needed to address Oregon’s water insecurity crisis, Secretary of State Fagan says in new report
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — The Oregon Legislature and Governor’s Office must take decisive action to address gaps in statewide water governance that contribute to water insecurity for Oregon communities, according to an advisory report released Thursday by Secretary of State Shemia Fagan. The findings are outlined in the...
Open slots available in tuition-free pharmacy tech course that aims to fill need, help C.O. students succeed
Long lines at the pharmacy seem to be normal nowadays, amid staffing shortages. There's a growing need for pharmacy technicians in Central Oregon, with dozens of postings online, looking to fill those roles. The post Open slots available in tuition-free pharmacy tech course that aims to fill need, help C.O. students succeed appeared first on KTVZ.
Hundreds of thousands of Oregonians face drastic food budget cut
Oregon food banks are bracing for an uptick in demand in March when hundreds of thousands of state residents will face a drastic cut in their food budget. More than 720,000 Oregonians rely on the federal food Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to eat. In April 2020, after the pandemic hit and many people lost wages […] The post Hundreds of thousands of Oregonians face drastic food budget cut appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
These are the worst U.S. states to drive in, report says
Traffic, road conditions and the cost of vehicle maintenance are all things that can make drivers grip the steering wheel a bit tighter. These conditions vary across states for a variety of reasons including population, weather and government investments.
Oregon rent prices among the highest in the country, report finds
PORTLAND, Ore. — In the market for a new apartment or a rental home? Be prepared to pay a little more in Oregon. A new study is out showing that Oregon ranks ninth highest in the country when it comes to rental prices. The report comes from Forbes Home,...
YAHOO!
Gov. Tina Kotek outlines $130M funding package to reduce Oregon homelessness
Gov. Tina Kotek urged lawmakers during her inaugural address to approve a $130 million investment package to help "at least" 1,200 Oregonians experiencing homelessness move off the streets within a year. She announced details for the request on Thursday. The package aims to provide relief to unsheltered Oregonians, prevent 9,000...
