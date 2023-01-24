Read full article on original website
Police Officer Pulls Woman Over And Tells Her To Pop The Trunk, Doesn’t Realize He’s On Camera
County Henrico in Virginia One man determined that performing his job duties as a police officer for Henrico County, Virginia, was insufficient. The county officer stopped his squad car when he noticed a driver in need, and he did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker.
7-Year-Old Boy Dies Fighting For Air After His Dads Girlfriend Has Left Him In A Cold Bath To Die
A Florida woman was arrested on the charge of child neglect after she allegedly left her boyfriend’s 7 –year-old son in a cold bath for 12 hours before his death. Reports say the woman who was later identified as 33-year-old Shantay Belcher made a 911 call and reported about her boyfriend’s 7-year-old son Kyrie Gordon was “Unresponsive”
In 2017, a 15-year-old girl snuck out to meet a man and never came back. Then, her parents made a shocking discovery.
15-year-old Sophie Reeder was born to Patrick Reeder and Nicole Twist, who divorced when she was two. Loved ones described Sophie as an introvert who liked all types of music and mostly kept to herself.
Suspect arrested in slaying of Microsoft executive Jared Bridegan in Florida
Police in Florida have made an arrest in the murder of Microsoft executive Jared Bridegan last year and said that they believed the suspect did not work alone. On Wednesday, Jacksonville Beach Police Department Chief Gene Paul Smith, joined by State Attorney Melissa Nelson, announced the arrest of 61-year-old Henry Tenon. Tenon was charged with conspiracy to commit murder, second degree murder with a weapon, accessory after the fact to a capital felony, and child abuse, police announced. Nelson explained that Tenon was charged with conspiracy to commit murder charge because he did not act alone. The 61-year-old is set to have...
CBS News
Police investigate stabbing in North Natomas
Sacramento police officers are investigating a stabbing on Aldeburgh Circle in North Natomas. The victim was transported to a hospital with what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries.
Two Florida police officers charged for allegedly beating homeless man
Two police officers are among the three people charged in connection with the beating of a homeless man in Florida last year. Both officers were removed from active duty before being fired from the department, police chief George Fuente said.According to an affidavit, Hialeah Police Department officers Lorenzo Orfila and Rafael Otano were working an afternoon patrol shift together on Dec. 17, 2022, when they were dispatched to Los Tres Conejitos Bakery in a Hialeah shopping plaza. The two officers "made contact" with Jose Ortega Gutierrez, who was then handcuffed and put in the backseat of Orfila's police vehicle. The affidavit...
LSU student was raped before being fatally struck by a car, police say
Four people have been charged in the alleged rape of a Louisiana State University student who authorities say was assaulted, then left in an Baton Rouge sub-division near where she was then struck and killed by a motor vehicle. The school's president identified the victim as sophomore Madison Brooks.Kaivon Washington, 18, and a 17-year-old whose name was withheld because he is a juvenile, were charged with third-degree rape, according to court documents. Under Louisiana law, the charge generally involves a victim who is "incapable of resisting or of understanding the nature of the act by reason of a stupor or...
CBS News
Source: Carjacking suspect dies from apparent self-inflicted shooting after pursuit from Baltimore City into Baltimore Co.
BALTIMORE - Police are investigating a carjacking and police pursuit that started in Baltimore City and ended in Baltimore County Tuesday afternoon. A source tells WJZ the suspect died from an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound. WJZ is at the scene where Towson Town Place Apartments are blocked off as officers...
Police say Colorado man "intentionally" drove through station
A Colorado man was arrested on Thursday after police say he "intentionally" drove his truck through the Grand Junction Police Department. Videos and images from the incident show the driver of the vehicle turning down a street before ramming his truck through the front glass doors of the station. Police said that the incident occurred around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday when the truck "plowed through the front doors" of the public lobby and collided with a wall that divided the lobby from employees. Multiple employees were in the area when the crash happened, police said, but nobody was injured. The driver...
Teacher shot by 6-year-old student claims school "failed to act" on warnings
An attorney for Abby Zwerner, the first-grade teacher shot and wounded by a 6-year-old student earlier this month in Newport News, Virginia, said that the administrators of Richneck Elementary School had multiple warnings that the unidentified boy was armed, but "failed to act" on those reports. In a news conference on Wednesday, Diane Toscano, a defense attorney representing Zwerner, said that Zwerner and several other teachers made reports on Jan. 6 — the day Zwerner was shot. The first report, Toscano said, was made between 11:15 and 11:30 a.m., when Zwerner told administrators that the 6-year-old had threatened to beat up another...
Illinois man charged in stabbing of 14-year-old girl in Oakland County
(CBS DETROIT) - An Illinois man, 18, is charged for allegedly stabbing a 14-year-old girl who refused to have sex with him.Julian Antonio Pinedo is charged with assault with intent to murder and was arraigned on Friday in the 52-2nd District Court."The victim is stable and seems to be holding her own," said Sheriff Michael Bouchard. "We have taken an important step to hold the perpetrator accountable by arraigning him on serious charges today. I look forward to that proceeding."Authorities say deputies were called to a home in the 6000 block of N. Bay Street on a report of a teen...
New Hampshire father arrested after "suspicious" death of 7-year-old son
A New Hampshire father has been arrested as police investigate the "suspicious" death of his 7-year-old son. Murtadah Mohammad was arrested and charged in connection with alleged abuse of his 7-year-old son Jaevion Riley, Attorney General John M. Formella said in a news release Thursday. Mohammad faces charges of first- and second-degree assault, falsifying physical evidence and endangering the welfare of a child, CBS News Boston reported. Prosecutors said on Jan. 17, emergency personnel responded to a Manchester home for a report of a minor in distress. When police arrived they found Jaevion with "significant burns" on his face and body and other injuries, CBS News Boston reported. The 7-year-old was taken to a Massachusetts hospital where he died on Jan. 24, prosecutors said. "The circumstances surrounding the child's death are being actively investigated while the cause and manner of death is under investigation," Formella said. The Massachusetts Medical Examiner is conducting the autopsy but results are not expected for several months, prosecutors said.
