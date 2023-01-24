ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Zahawi and Johnson’s wealthy friends are an image problem for Sunak’s Tories

By Pippa Crerar
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wM7nf_0kP2L6i700
Nadhim Zahawi and Rishi Sunak Photograph: Tim Hammond/No10 Downing Street

At the Conservative party conference in 2021, Nadhim Zahawi met a multimillionaire Canadian businessman who had spent his career in the education sector and, sources said, was interested in discussing it with the former education secretary.

It was not an unusual meeting for party conference, where ministers regularly rub shoulders with lobbyists and campaigners in their various patches at events organised by the Tory party and by external groups, as well as in the bars and restaurants of grand hotels.

However, the individual in question was Sam Blyth, a distant cousin of Boris Johnson who, just eight months earlier, had agreed to guarantee a loan of up to £800,000 to help fund the prime minister’s lifestyle.

There is no suggestion that the conversation was planned, or that Zahawi knew about the loan agreement when he met Blyth. In fact, when the Guardian first asked his spokesperson about it, we were told that he had no recollection of meeting him.

Blyth, however, confirmed that the pair had met. He said: “I didn’t seek out a meeting with the education minister, although I did meet him in passing. Boris Johnson knew nothing about this incidental meeting before, during or afterwards.”

The Tory chair’s spokeperson then clarified: “Mr Zahawi was introduced to Mr Blyth during a brush-by at party conference. As education secretary, many people interested in education policy were interested in talking to him.”

Yet this all raises important questions about access to ministers.

It also illustrates the extraordinarily tangled web of connections at the top of the Conservative party – a point underlined by the controversies surrounding Johnson’s financial arrangements and Zahawi’s tax affairs.

In a separate controversy, Zahawi – previously a business minister – failed to tell his then department about WhatsApp messages with David Cameron, who contacted him in 2020 in order to lobby for the now-collapsed finance company Greensill.

It emerged last year that Zahawi had provided contact details for Richard Sharp, now the BBC chair and then an adviser to Rishi Sunak, but also a friend of Zahawi’s, after being asked for help by Cameron.

Sharp was once Sunak’s boss at Goldman Sachs and was also an economic adviser to Johnson when he was mayor of London. The card-carrying Tory has also donated more than £400,000 to the Conservative party.

Blyth, who was also friends with Sharp, is said to have raised the idea of acting as the former prime minister’s’s guarantor in late 2020 and asked him for advice on the best way forward.

Sharp contacted Simon Case, the head of the civil service, who advised him to stay out of the discussions as he was applying for the BBC role, which he got the following spring.

According to reports, Sharp, Blyth and Johnson had dinner together at Chequers before the loan guarantee was finalised, although they deny the then prime minister’s finances were discussed then.

Johnson was given the go-ahead for his loan arrangement by Case, on the explicit basis that there was no conflict of interest or even the risk of one.

These wealthy men at the top of, and linked to, the Tory party, look as if they belong to an elite club that benefits them all, but that no outsider could be part of. And there lies the real problem for Sunak, as he tries to persuade the public that their priorities are his government’s too.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Six lifestyle choices to slow memory decline named in 10-year study

A combination of healthy lifestyle choices such as eating well, regularly exercising, playing cards and socialising at least twice a week may help slow the rate of memory decline and reduce the risk of dementia, a decade-long study suggests. Memory is a fundamental function of daily life that continuously declines...
The Guardian

A moment that changed me: three schoolboy truants convinced me to become a teacher

The day I attended my interview for a job teaching at a challenging north London comprehensive school hadn’t begun in a particularly surprising way. I knew the score: prospective teachers are expected to take a lesson, then are given a tour of the school by student prefects and, finally, interviewed by the headteacher. It wasn’t until after I’d completed my morning teaching that things started to take an unconventional turn.
The Guardian

The Guardian

561K+
Followers
129K+
Post
275M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy