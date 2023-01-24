ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

247Sports

Jennie Baranczyk reacts to Sooners' uncharacteristic performance at Texas

Taylor Robertson tied former Ohio State star Kelsey Mitchell's 3-point record, but there weren't a lot of other positives Wednesday night for the 12th-ranked Sooners. They saw their five-game winning streak come to an end in a 78-58 loss to the Texas Longhorns at the Moody Center. Afterwards, head coach...
NORMAN, OK
saturdaydownsouth.com

Oklahoma quarterback reportedly enters transfer portal after 2 seasons with the program

Oklahoma is losing some depth at quarterback this offseason. Backup quarterback Micah Bowens has entered the transfer portal, he announced on Tuesday afternoon:. “The hardest part about this decision is leaving from a place and from people that have meant so much to me and impacted my life so greatly,” Bowens wrote in-part. “All I could ever ask for is a place where I can compete and add value on and off the field and after many long nights and conversations between God, my loved ones and myself, I have decided that the best decision for me to reach my dreams would be to enter the transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility. Thank you Sooner Nation.”
NORMAN, OK
Eater

An Okie Onion Burger Crawl Nearly 100 Years in the Making

As someone who grew up just a 15-minute drive across the border in Northeast Texas, I have done my fair share of shit-talking about the state of Oklahoma: “The wind blows so hard in Texas because Oklahoma sucks,” and so on. But as fortune would have it, I fell in love with and married an Okie, which has necessitated spending a lot more time in the Sooner State over the past decade — and a lot more time with the Oklahoma onion burger.
EL RENO, OK
okcfox.com

Insomnia Cookies opening first store in Edmond near UCO campus

EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Insomnia Cookies is opening their first store in Edmond, just southeast of the University of Central Oklahoma's campus. The new Insomnia Cookies store will be located in The Shoppes at 1165 E. 2nd St. This location marks the fourth location in Oklahoma, and 234th store nationwide.
EDMOND, OK
gotodestinations.com

Egg-cellent Eats: Best Breakfast in Oklahoma City in 2023

Are you searching for the best breakfast in Oklahoma City? Look no further! From classic diners to trendy cafes, Oklahoma City has a wide variety of breakfast spots that are sure to satisfy your morning cravings. Whether you’re a pancake fanatic or an crazy omelet aficionado, we’ve got you covered...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kgou.org

The Haunting of Kendall's Restaurant

Kendall’s Restaurant has been a fixture of downtown Noble, Oklahoma, since the mid 1980s, and for most of its existence, Kim Lock and Dee Downer have been co-owners. The place is well known for its comfort food menu – including massive chicken fried steaks and wonderfully fresh cinnamon rolls. When I visited, Kim took me on a tour of the place, starting with a room she referred to as “the kids’ room” because it used to have toys in it: “When we first began to really discover that we had something here, we had an area over here that had toys, and you would come in in the morning and the toys would be all over the floor”. The staff were supposed to take the toys away each night to be run through the dishwasher and then returned in an orderly manner. “I thought they were not doing that until one night when I left, our alarm went off. I came back and I had closed up, I had turned all the lights off, I had cleared everything up. I returned. All the lights were on in the entire building and when I came back here, the toys were everywhere. Since then, when we have had OKPRI, this is the room they get the most activity out of". (OKPRI stands for Oklahoma Paranormal Research and Investigations and I'll return to them below.)
NOBLE, OK
Z94

There’s A World-Famous Hot Rod & Car Museum In Oklahoma

Technically, it's called Darryl Starbird's Rod & Custom Car National Hall of Fame, but most people know it simply as Darryl Starbird's... I know it's a mouthful but it's the most unique collection of wildly modified cars you won't find anywhere else in the world. Normally, most people get exposure...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Winter storm warning issued for numerous counties across Oklahoma

A winter storm warning has been issued for numerous counties across Oklahoma ahead of Tuesday's incoming snow. The warning was issued for counties statewide across central and southern Oklahoma, including the southern part of the Oklahoma City metro. KOCO 5 First Alert Chief Meteorologist Damon Lane says areas under the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Oklahoma Daily

Norman Public Schools to close Wednesday as OU-Norman campus reopens

Norman Public Schools announced it will close its campuses Wednesday as snowfall persists while the OU-Norman campus will reopen. According to an NPS announcement, classes and school activities are canceled Wednesday due to forecasted freezing morning temperatures and potentially hazardous and icy roads and bridges. The National Weather Service issued...
NORMAN, OK

