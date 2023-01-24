Read full article on original website
Oklahoma Gets Commitment from Versatile Panhandle OL
Drew Batt played a variety of positions in 8-man football at Turpin and will be a preferred walk-on for the Sooners.
Oklahoma DL Enters Transfer Portal
Reed Lindsey spent four years at OU and will leave as a grad transfer with two years eligibility remaining.
247Sports
Jennie Baranczyk reacts to Sooners' uncharacteristic performance at Texas
Taylor Robertson tied former Ohio State star Kelsey Mitchell's 3-point record, but there weren't a lot of other positives Wednesday night for the 12th-ranked Sooners. They saw their five-game winning streak come to an end in a 78-58 loss to the Texas Longhorns at the Moody Center. Afterwards, head coach...
Rosters for this summer's Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State football game released
By Michael Kinney Photo of Washington's Caleb Bruce (left) by Karen Schwartz When Washington knocked off Oklahoma City Millwood in the Class 2A championship, they had one distinct advantage. The Warriors were able to control the line of scrimmage on both the offensive and defensive sides of ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Oklahoma quarterback reportedly enters transfer portal after 2 seasons with the program
Oklahoma is losing some depth at quarterback this offseason. Backup quarterback Micah Bowens has entered the transfer portal, he announced on Tuesday afternoon:. “The hardest part about this decision is leaving from a place and from people that have meant so much to me and impacted my life so greatly,” Bowens wrote in-part. “All I could ever ask for is a place where I can compete and add value on and off the field and after many long nights and conversations between God, my loved ones and myself, I have decided that the best decision for me to reach my dreams would be to enter the transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility. Thank you Sooner Nation.”
Eater
An Okie Onion Burger Crawl Nearly 100 Years in the Making
As someone who grew up just a 15-minute drive across the border in Northeast Texas, I have done my fair share of shit-talking about the state of Oklahoma: “The wind blows so hard in Texas because Oklahoma sucks,” and so on. But as fortune would have it, I fell in love with and married an Okie, which has necessitated spending a lot more time in the Sooner State over the past decade — and a lot more time with the Oklahoma onion burger.
Oklahoma City Voted as Having “Ugliest” Women in America
So here's a weird story that I'm not sure most will agree with. In a nationwide poll conducted in 2021 through an app called Clover, females from Oklahoma were named the second least attractive women in the nation... but it gets worse. In the 2022 update, when the poll was...
okcfox.com
Insomnia Cookies opening first store in Edmond near UCO campus
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Insomnia Cookies is opening their first store in Edmond, just southeast of the University of Central Oklahoma's campus. The new Insomnia Cookies store will be located in The Shoppes at 1165 E. 2nd St. This location marks the fourth location in Oklahoma, and 234th store nationwide.
Snow Accumulates On University Of Oklahoma Campus
Norman has seen decent amount of snowfall on Tuesday compared to other parts of the state. News 9's Haley Weger was on campus at the University of Oklahoma surveying the snow as students threw snowballs at each other behind her.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma Ranch to open in former Cowboy Ranch spot in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A former Bricktown nightspot is reopening next month under a new name. Oklahoma Ranch will open in early February in the spot formerly occupied by Cowboy Ranch. Cowboy Ranch closed in early December after the owner Jeff Rogers allegedly didn't pay rent for nearly two...
Take a Look Inside This Insane Oklahoma 7.5 Million Dollar Mansion That’s For Sale
If you've ever wondered what $7,500,000 would buy when it comes to houses you're in luck. Take a look inside this massive Oklahoma mansion that's up for sale. This epic estate is one of the most impressive and expensive houses currently for sale in the Sooner State. Take a tour and browse the photo gallery below.
gotodestinations.com
Egg-cellent Eats: Best Breakfast in Oklahoma City in 2023
Are you searching for the best breakfast in Oklahoma City? Look no further! From classic diners to trendy cafes, Oklahoma City has a wide variety of breakfast spots that are sure to satisfy your morning cravings. Whether you’re a pancake fanatic or an crazy omelet aficionado, we’ve got you covered...
kgou.org
The Haunting of Kendall's Restaurant
Kendall’s Restaurant has been a fixture of downtown Noble, Oklahoma, since the mid 1980s, and for most of its existence, Kim Lock and Dee Downer have been co-owners. The place is well known for its comfort food menu – including massive chicken fried steaks and wonderfully fresh cinnamon rolls. When I visited, Kim took me on a tour of the place, starting with a room she referred to as “the kids’ room” because it used to have toys in it: “When we first began to really discover that we had something here, we had an area over here that had toys, and you would come in in the morning and the toys would be all over the floor”. The staff were supposed to take the toys away each night to be run through the dishwasher and then returned in an orderly manner. “I thought they were not doing that until one night when I left, our alarm went off. I came back and I had closed up, I had turned all the lights off, I had cleared everything up. I returned. All the lights were on in the entire building and when I came back here, the toys were everywhere. Since then, when we have had OKPRI, this is the room they get the most activity out of". (OKPRI stands for Oklahoma Paranormal Research and Investigations and I'll return to them below.)
There’s A World-Famous Hot Rod & Car Museum In Oklahoma
Technically, it's called Darryl Starbird's Rod & Custom Car National Hall of Fame, but most people know it simply as Darryl Starbird's... I know it's a mouthful but it's the most unique collection of wildly modified cars you won't find anywhere else in the world. Normally, most people get exposure...
news9.com
Pursuit Ends In SW Oklahoma City; 1 In Custody
A pursuit ended Thursday afternoon in the southwest part of the Oklahoma City metro. The brief chase ended near Southwest 29th Street and Meridian Avenue. This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
KOCO
Winter storm warning issued for numerous counties across Oklahoma
A winter storm warning has been issued for numerous counties across Oklahoma ahead of Tuesday's incoming snow. The warning was issued for counties statewide across central and southern Oklahoma, including the southern part of the Oklahoma City metro. KOCO 5 First Alert Chief Meteorologist Damon Lane says areas under the...
‘We don’t know if he’s going to have a teacher next week’: Edmond elementary school flooded with employee resignations
Sunset Elementary has seen 11 employee resignations since the beginning of the 2022-2023 school and at least four of those were teachers.
Timeline: Athena Brownfield case plays out in Oklahoma court
Following a series of interviews and court documents, we're getting a more complete picture of what happened to a little girl who is presumed dead.
Oklahoma Daily
Norman Public Schools to close Wednesday as OU-Norman campus reopens
Norman Public Schools announced it will close its campuses Wednesday as snowfall persists while the OU-Norman campus will reopen. According to an NPS announcement, classes and school activities are canceled Wednesday due to forecasted freezing morning temperatures and potentially hazardous and icy roads and bridges. The National Weather Service issued...
Medical marijuana could lose “billions.” Here’s why
A traffic stop led Union City police to a SUV filled with illegal weed on Tuesday.
