Read full article on original website
Related
Food52
11 Easy Dinner Recipes for When It's Been a Loooong Week
As a line cook, I spent most of my time making dinner for other people, some time thinking about cooking for myself, and no time ever actually preparing dinner at home. When I stopped cooking in restaurants, this equation changed, slightly. While I now give myself time to make dinner at home, most nights I’m not that interested in spending more than thirty minutes in my kitchen. (I guess Rachael Ray had it right all along.)
msn.com
70 Quick Dinner Recipes
Weeknight night dinner needs to be quick and easy! Each of these quick dinner recipes comes together in about 20 minutes! Whether you’re looking for chicken, beef, pork, or seafood you’ll find something delicious here!. I spend at least an hour each week menu planning. I know that...
TODAY.com
Easy, healthy meal ideas for the week ahead: Broccoli tater tots, cashew chicken and more
Welcome to Start TODAY. Sign up for our free Start TODAY newsletter to receive daily inspiration sent to your inbox. Then, join us on the Start TODAY Facebook group for tips and motivation, to connect with others following the plan — and to get real-time advice from trainer Stephanie Mansour!
Chicken enchiladas: Simple dinner ideas
Ever been in the mood for good Mexican food but you just don't feel like going out. This recipe for chicken enchiladas is so easy and delicious that you will think you did carry out at your favorite Mexican restaurant. With only one hour of prep and cooking time, you will be enjoying this meal with your family in no time. So, let's get cooking...
Fox47News
Cottage Cheese Scrambled Eggs Are A Low-Cal, High-Protein Surprise
Scrambled eggs are a mainstay of the breakfast table and make a quick and healthy breakfast. Sometimes, though, we like our eggs kicked up with a little cheesy goodness. You can enjoy fluffy, cheesy eggs without breaking your calorie budget by turning them into cottage cheese scrambled eggs. Cottage cheese...
Shrimp Scampi 🦐
Delicious and Easy Shrimp ScampiPhoto byR.Gerner/Canva. I love seafood, any type, clams, shrimp, scallops, lobster, any type of fish, it's all divine to me. If it was up to me I would eat seafood at every meal, however my family ... not so much a fan. So I make an effort to order seafood whenever were out. One dish that everyone will eat is Shrimp Scampi. Scampi is a dish that my mom use to make, I can remember her "sharing" her wine with the shrimp in this dish when deglazing the pan. The smell from the wine hitting the hot pan with lemon juice was like heaven to me. I too share my wine with this dish, however a bit begrudgingly at times lol.
Diner-Style Meatloaf Recipe
When it comes to All-American dishes, nothing beats a Classic Meatloaf recipe. And I’m sure you’ll agree after one bite that this is the best meatloaf recipe you’ve ever tried! Growing up in New Jersey, I learned the joy of diners, and meatloaf was always a sure bet when I ate at my favorite diner.
Refinery29
How To Make Your Home Smell Good Like…24/7
Smelling good is often deemed to be the achievement of the century — whether it's our bodies, our clothes, or in this case, our homes. Most likely because it's quite the arduous task. You want to strike that delicate balance where the scent intrigues but doesn't overwhelm visitors. Snif co-founder Bryan Edward recommends first finding a signature scent. "Filling your space with a scent you love brings a new dimension of personalization to your space," he tells Refinery29. He also mentions that "high-quality oils, wicks made from 100% cotton, and vegetable/soy wax blends all play a part in creating a superior throw for a candle."
Saltine Crackers might be good for what is ailing you
Sometimes in life, it can be something simple that makes all the difference like drinking more water to prevent urinary tract infections or eating more veggies and fruits to increase fiber intake. These simple choices may save money from being spent on prescription meds and a doctor or hospital visit. There is one inexpensive food product that is found in most homes that may be the answer for some things that cause you discomfort and it's saltine crackers AKA soda crackers.
Recipe: Sheet Pan Nachos
When you are looking for something quick, easy and delicious, these nachos aim to please. Using ingredients commonly found in your refrigerator and pantry, in less than an hour, you’ll have a memorable meal for the entire family. This dish is also great for game days and other gatherings with friends and family.
I tried Nancy Fuller's recipe for twice-baked potatoes, and it's my new go-to dinner
I've made plenty of baked potatoes before, but I fell in love with the "Farmhouse Rules" star's simple twice-baked method for a fun twist.
The Daily South
Pomegranate Ranch Water
My Mama's best entertaining tip? Set up a beverage station where folks can make their own drinks, so you don't have to play bartender all night. Ranch water is a simple mix of tequila, sparkling water, and lime juice and is always a crowd-please. My pretty pomegranate version is a fruity, tangy twist on the classic. Serve this at your tailgate alongside another one of my favorite recipes, Corn-and-Smoked Sausage Nachos, or for a backyard barbecue with sticky-sweet Oven-Baked Baby Back Ribs.
EatingWell
Ina Garten's Italian Wedding Soup Is One of Her Favorite Cold-Weather Recipes
Sometimes, when the January chill is really setting in, there's only one way to stay warm and cozy: a big bowl of soup. Everyone has a different go-to bowl—whether it's a slow-cooker veggie chili or a 15-minute cup of noodles, there aren't many soups we'd turn down. If you're...
Shrimp Chow Mein - Make It at Home for Dinner!
This post may contain affiliate links, meaning information on purchasing products. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases, and this will be at no additional cost to you.
Cinnamon Rolls
Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Cinnamon Rolls.
30 Minute Chicken with Homemade Alfredo Sauce Recipe
Chicken Alfredo is a classic dish that just about everyone loves. Well, everyone loves a good version, at least. So often, you get a version that can be heavy and gloppy, and, well, less than appetizing. We’re showing you how to make Alfredo sauce from scratch. Oh yeah.
msn.com
Pesto Chicken Sliders Recipe for Tasty Game Day Party Food
Pesto chicken sliders are perfect to serve up on game day, after school, or any other gathering where finger food is ideal. Of course, tiny chicken sandwiches are also tasty for any lunch or dinner – no special occasion required. However, if you’re looking for party food, definitely give these pesto and tomato chicken sliders a pin.
Detroit News
This colorful cabbage salad has evolved along with my eating habits
We were just having lunch when all of a sudden I realized that I had applied for a job and was already in the interview. Joe Yonan and I were catching up, talking about projects and his plans for an upcoming leave, during which I'd be helping the Food team more. I told him that during his last leave, I missed the Weeknight Vegetarian recipe column and that we should think of ways to keep it going while he was out this time.
Weight mangement with cinnamon, the supermarket spice that helps burning fat.
People are willing to follow fad diets and weight loss aids when it comes to maintaining a healthy weight, but they undervalue the significance of eating well. Understanding that a balanced diet is the first step on the road to greater health and that there is no quick fix for this is crucial. Why not return to the basics if exercising hard is not helping you lose weight?
techaiapp.com
Perfect Steak Seasoning – Fit Foodie Finds
Make your own homemade steak seasoning with just 5 ingredients you likely already have in your spice cupboard, and you’ll be on your way to the most flavorful steak in no time. Keep a batch of this steak seasoning on hand for making our grilled steak, sous vide steak...
Comments / 0