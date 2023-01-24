Read full article on original website
msn.com
Scientists Discovered A Strange 'Mini Moon' Asteroid Orbiting Earth
Has Earth ever had more than one moon? Well, it depends how you define it, but Earth definitely has had other orbiting objects over the years. In fact, three have been confirmed in the 21st century alone. One of those was discovered in December 2022. It's an asteroid known as 2022 YG, per CNET.
Tree Hugger
Mars Is Littered With 'Much More' Than 16,000 Pounds of Human Trash
If and when human beings take our first steps on the rusty soil of the Red Planet, we will be greeted by something extremely familiar: our own trash. In an article published in The Conversation last fall, Cagri Kilic, a postdoctoral research fellow in robotics at West Virginia University, calculated that there were at least 15,694 pounds of debris left on Mars from previous missions.
msn.com
Massive waves up to 50 feet pound Hawaiian Islands
A storm-whipped Pacific Ocean is sending monster surf to the Hawaiian Islands on Wednesday, with wave heights up to 50 feet at some beaches. Slide 1 of 2: Waves at Waimea Bay clocking in around 20 to 25 feet at 6:45 a.m. on Oahu, Hawaii, on Jan. 11, 2023. 1/2...
marthastewart.com
Stay Up to Watch the Rare Green Comet Shooting Across Tonight's Sky—It Was Last Seen 50,000 Years Ago
Beyond Earth's atmosphere, there is an entire cosmos filled with unimaginable discoveries—but every now and then, these phenomenons pass through our night sky on their epic journeys. If you time it right, you'll be able to see one of these monumental celestial sightings this evening: For the first time in 50,000 years, a rare green comet, formally known as C/2022 E3 (ZTF), will shoot across the sky, reports Space. The interstellar object will actually be closest to the sun tonight, but still visible from Earth. Come February 1, the comet will be closer to our planet, a mere 28 million miles away.
Passenger captures sphere hovering over Nevada sky
Witness image.Photo byMutual UFO Network (MUFON). A Nevada witness on a flight to Portland, OR, reported a large, bright sphere hovering in the sky at about noon on December 14, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
The insane newly built U.S super advanced combat stealth drone, set to be game changing.
The newly built Boeing MQ-28 Ghost Bat, also known as the Airpower Teaming System (ATS), is by far the most advance military drone to this date. This new advanced drone created by The Boeing Company was also assisted by Australian government and Australian local industries. This advanced Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) has grabbed the attention of the United States government for its ability to provide low cost unmanned flight support to the U.S Air Force.
A Russian ship that's been off the coast of Hawaii for weeks is believed to be gathering intelligence, the US Coast Guard says
The Coast Guard said "foreign-flagged military vessels have often been observed operating and loitering" and shared video of the Russian ship.
A Hawaiian Airlines pilot told investigators a cloud 'shot up' like a plume of smoke, causing turbulence that injured dozens of passengers: report
Severe turbulence on the December flight from Phoenix to Honolulu knocked one passenger unconscious and injured 25, The New York Times reported.
Plane found at bottom of Lake Mead months after pilots "miraculously" survived emergency landing in water
A small plane that was forced to make an emergency landing three months ago has been found at the bottom of Lake Mead near Nevada's Boulder City, according to a newspaper. The two pilots on board managed to escape through the window as the plane was sinking and swim ashore.
NASA Chief Issues Warning About China Banning US Astronauts From Landing on the Moon
There is a new space race happening more than five decades after the United States beat Russia to become the first nation to ever put on a human on the moon. This time, the contenders are the U.S. and China. And if China wins, it could cause serious trouble for the rest of the world, according to NASA chief Bill Nelon.
California Road Completely Collapses Right Where Woman is Walking
As California continues to receive an onslaught of rain and snow, we’re getting a first-hand look at the unrelenting weather via social media. In a recent video, users watched in terror as one woman narrowly escaped death as a road collapsed beneath her in Montecito, California. In the terrifying...
iheart.com
Video: 'Flying Saucer' Photographed Over Erupting Volcano in Mexico
An intriguing image of an erupting volcano in Mexico features what appears to be a flying saucer hovering over the scene. The odd photo was reportedly captured this past Sunday morning by Luis Guerra from the backyard of his home in the city of Atlixco. While getting ready for the day, he caught sight of the nearby Popocatépetl volcano as it had begun to erupt and, having recently taken an interest in photography, the awestruck observer quickly began taking pictures of the wondrous event. Shortly thereafter, he sent some of photos to his girlfriend, Karla Garcia, who shared them on social media, which led to several of her friends contacting her about a strange anomaly in one of the images.
Extreme 'Rogue Wave' in The North Pacific Confirmed as Most Extreme on Record
In November of 2020, a freak wave came out of the blue, lifting a lonesome buoy off the coast of British Columbia 17.6 meters high (58 feet). The four-story wall of water was finally confirmed in February 2022 as the most extreme rogue wave ever recorded. Such an exceptional event...
msn.com
Chinese Military Officials Reportedly Concerned Over US Air Force's Rapid Dragon Palletized Weapon System
The Chinese military is reportedly alarmed by a new tactic being employed by the US Air Force. During a live-fire exercise over Norway, the service showcased the ability to deploy Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles (JASSM) from cargo aircraft, such as the Lockheed Martin C-130J Super Hercules, via the Rapid Dragon Palletized Weapon System.
natureworldnews.com
Could Recent Cascadia Earthquakes in California Herald "The Big One," Long Overdue Catastrophic Seismic Activity?
Recent Cascadia Earthquakes felt in California have sparked discussions and speculation that they may be the precursor to the long-overdue catastrophic seismic activity known as "the Big One." Some claim that the recent earthquakes that shook Northern California are stark warnings of even stronger ones to come. Experts from different...
The Creature That is ‘Indestructible’ and Might Be On The Moon
Also known as water bears or moss piglets, tardigrades are small aquatic animals known for their great ability to survive in extreme environments. These fascinating creatures are found in nearly every habitat on earth, from the deepest oceans to the highest mountains, and from the hottest deserts to the coldest tundras.
Japan Makes Controversial Decision to Dump Over 1,000,000 tons of Radioactive Water into The Sea
Japan has announced plans to dump more than 1 million tons of radioactive water into the sea this year resulting from the 2011 Fukushima nuclear power plant accident. For 12 years, workers have pumped water into the ruins of the facility to keep the debris from overheating and causing further damage.
What Would Happen if the Earth Stopped Spinning?
We might not feel it, but our humble pale blue home in the solar system has been rotating at a pretty much steady speed for billions of years. It has been doing so for so long that we take it for granted and accept it as a rule of nature.
Meet the Female AI Robot, Xoxe, Who is Predicting the End of the World
As technology continues to speed forward, new advances seem to come into public view daily. Every year, the annual Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas, Nevada is home to some breathtaking displays of science and ingenuity.
When, Where and How To See the Green Comet Right Now?
It may already be possible to see comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) with the naked eye from very dark locations.
