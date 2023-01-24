ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Scientists Discovered A Strange 'Mini Moon' Asteroid Orbiting Earth

Has Earth ever had more than one moon? Well, it depends how you define it, but Earth definitely has had other orbiting objects over the years. In fact, three have been confirmed in the 21st century alone. One of those was discovered in December 2022. It's an asteroid known as 2022 YG, per CNET.
ARIZONA STATE
Tree Hugger

Mars Is Littered With 'Much More' Than 16,000 Pounds of Human Trash

If and when human beings take our first steps on the rusty soil of the Red Planet, we will be greeted by something extremely familiar: our own trash. In an article published in The Conversation last fall, Cagri Kilic, a postdoctoral research fellow in robotics at West Virginia University, calculated that there were at least 15,694 pounds of debris left on Mars from previous missions.
msn.com

Massive waves up to 50 feet pound Hawaiian Islands

A storm-whipped Pacific Ocean is sending monster surf to the Hawaiian Islands on Wednesday, with wave heights up to 50 feet at some beaches. Slide 1 of 2: Waves at Waimea Bay clocking in around 20 to 25 feet at 6:45 a.m. on Oahu, Hawaii, on Jan. 11, 2023. 1/2...
CALIFORNIA STATE
marthastewart.com

Stay Up to Watch the Rare Green Comet Shooting Across Tonight's Sky—It Was Last Seen 50,000 Years Ago

Beyond Earth's atmosphere, there is an entire cosmos filled with unimaginable discoveries—but every now and then, these phenomenons pass through our night sky on their epic journeys. If you time it right, you'll be able to see one of these monumental celestial sightings this evening: For the first time in 50,000 years, a rare green comet, formally known as C/2022 E3 (ZTF), will shoot across the sky, reports Space. The interstellar object will actually be closest to the sun tonight, but still visible from Earth. Come February 1, the comet will be closer to our planet, a mere 28 million miles away.
Cristoval Victorial

The insane newly built U.S super advanced combat stealth drone, set to be game changing.

The newly built Boeing MQ-28 Ghost Bat, also known as the Airpower Teaming System (ATS), is by far the most advance military drone to this date. This new advanced drone created by The Boeing Company was also assisted by Australian government and Australian local industries. This advanced Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) has grabbed the attention of the United States government for its ability to provide low cost unmanned flight support to the U.S Air Force.
iheart.com

Video: 'Flying Saucer' Photographed Over Erupting Volcano in Mexico

An intriguing image of an erupting volcano in Mexico features what appears to be a flying saucer hovering over the scene. The odd photo was reportedly captured this past Sunday morning by Luis Guerra from the backyard of his home in the city of Atlixco. While getting ready for the day, he caught sight of the nearby Popocatépetl volcano as it had begun to erupt and, having recently taken an interest in photography, the awestruck observer quickly began taking pictures of the wondrous event. Shortly thereafter, he sent some of photos to his girlfriend, Karla Garcia, who shared them on social media, which led to several of her friends contacting her about a strange anomaly in one of the images.
natureworldnews.com

Could Recent Cascadia Earthquakes in California Herald "The Big One," Long Overdue Catastrophic Seismic Activity?

Recent Cascadia Earthquakes felt in California have sparked discussions and speculation that they may be the precursor to the long-overdue catastrophic seismic activity known as "the Big One." Some claim that the recent earthquakes that shook Northern California are stark warnings of even stronger ones to come. Experts from different...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Ingram Atkinson

The Creature That is ‘Indestructible’ and Might Be On The Moon

Also known as water bears or moss piglets, tardigrades are small aquatic animals known for their great ability to survive in extreme environments. These fascinating creatures are found in nearly every habitat on earth, from the deepest oceans to the highest mountains, and from the hottest deserts to the coldest tundras.

Comments / 0

Community Policy