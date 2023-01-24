Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBC Los Angeles
Man in Police Custody After Fire in Westlake Building
Authorities think a large fire at a Westlake building was intentionally set. The fire in a building in the 2800 W 7th St. was reported just before 5:30 p.m., producing thick, black smoke that could be seen for miles. More than 100 firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze in 53 minutes, the LAFD said.
NBC Los Angeles
Monterey Park Gunman Had No Known Connection to Victims, Sheriff Says
The 72-year-old man who opened fire inside a Southern California dance hall during a night of Lunar New Year celebrations had no known connection with any of the victims, the Los Angeles County Sheriff said Wednesday. The revelation was among several new details about the investigation announced by Sheriff Robert...
NBC Los Angeles
Why It Took 5 Hours for Authorities to Alert the Public About Monterey Park Gunman
In the wake of the Monterey Park mass shooting that left 11 people dead, authorities have been scrutinized as to why it took five hours to alert the public that the shooter was on the loose. When asked for an explanation regarding the delay, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna...
NBC Los Angeles
Orange County Pursuit Comes to End After Officers Ram Car Twice
A driver leading a chase from Long Beach to Orange County, at one point cruising a scenic Pacific Coast Highway, was ultimately stopped in Santa Ana. The chase started in the Long Beach area. By 4:45 p.m., the driver was traveling south on Pacific Coast Highway in Seal Beach heading...
NBC Los Angeles
Santa Monica Family Searches for College Student Missing in Waters Off Bay Area
A Santa Monica family is pleading for authorities to continue the search for a 22-year-old college student who went missing in the ocean waters off the Bay Area last week. Hamzah Alsaudi, a senior on the wrestling team at San Francisco State University, disappeared Jan. 19 after taking a “cold plunge” in the ocean at Esplanade Beach in Pacifica. Teammates told police Alsaudi went in with two teammates but was swept away by a large wave.
NBC Los Angeles
Santa Monica Shooting Leaves Man Injured After Crash
A driver shot at another driver and struck him in the shoulder after a crash in Santa Monica Tuesday, police said. Police said a crash was reported at 3:42 p.m. at 6th and Broadway in Santa Monica. Witnesses video showed a crash scene, where an SUV and sedan collided at...
NBC Los Angeles
Man Struck and Killed on 5 Freeway Near Downtown LA
A 28-year-old Moorpark man was struck and killed Wednesday morning on the 5 Freeway near downtown Los Angeles. Witnesses told officers the man was walking in the No. 2 lane of the freeway at the time of the collision around 4 a.m. The individual's identity and details about why he was walking on the freeway were not immediately available.
NBC Los Angeles
Beverly Hills Man Indicted in Deaths of Model, Her Friend
A Beverly Hills man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a grand jury indictment charging him with murder in connection with the overdose deaths of a model and her friend, who were dumped outside Southland hospitals just over a year ago. The indictment, unsealed Tuesday, charges David Brian Pearce, 40, with...
NBC Los Angeles
5 Businesses Burglarized Within Minutes at Riverside Shopping Center
Five businesses at Canyon Crest Towne Centre in Riverside were hit by burglars on Monday all within minutes of each other, leaving business owners furious. Surveillance video from one of the businesses shows it was burglarized twice this week. The video shows a burglar breaking into Canyon Crest Vape Shop early Monday morning.
NBC Los Angeles
Lakewood High School Player Killed in Drive-By Shooting
Coaches and teammates at Lakewood High School are grieving the loss of one of their football players. Police say 17-year-old Khalil Saleem was killed in a drive-by shooting in Long Beach on Saturday. Saleem's teammates and his coaches are shocked by this sudden loss. His coach told NBC4 that everyone...
NBC Los Angeles
SoCal High School Football Player Killed in Shooting at Long Beach Park
A 17-year-old Southern California high school football player was killed in a weekend shooting at a Long Beach park. The victim was identified as Khalil Saleem, a member of the Lakewood High School football team. The investigation indicated Saleem was with two men at the Silverado Park basketball courts when...
NBC Los Angeles
Big Rig Flips on 15 Freeway During a Day of Powerful Winds
A big rig overturned Thursday at a freeway interchange in northwestern Riverside County, injuring the trucker and prompting a closure of the connector road. The Costco semi-trailer truck went onto its side at about 10:30 a.m. on the southbound 15 Freeway transition to the eastbound Pomona (60) Freeway in Eastvale, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency said that the driver may have lost control of the rig amid strong Santa Ana winds.
NBC Los Angeles
Flooding From High Tide Forces PCH Closure in Huntington Beach
Ocean water from a high tide reached lanes of the Pacific Coast Highway Tuesday morning, forcing the closure of a stretch of the highway in Huntington Beach. Huntington Beach spokeswoman Jennifer Carey said both northbound and southbound lanes were closed at Warner Avenue and Seapoint Street due to a high tide surge. Carey added that there is no entrance to Bolsa Chica State Beach.
NBC Los Angeles
Lottery Scratcher Sold in San Pedro Makes SoCal Man $10 Million Richer
Three Southern California lottery players who bought tickets just miles apart are celebrating big wins. The biggest of the recent wins was a Scratchers ticket worth $10 million sold at South Pacific Market in San Pedro. That lucky winner, Louis Farillas, opted for the 25-year annual payments. Lottery officials said...
NBC Los Angeles
Sports Anchor Fred Roggin to Sign Off After More Than Four Decades at NBC4
The 1980s were one of the greatest decades in Los Angeles sports history. Eight championships were won by local teams, including the first Super Bowl victory, two Dodgers World Series crowns and five NBA titles for the Lakers. Seven out of the 10 Rose Bowl games featured LA-area teams and six of those teams won.
NBC Los Angeles
Did You Feel It? Quake Rattles Malibu Area
A magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck near Malibu at 2 a.m. today, according to reports from the U.S. Geological Survey. A magnitude 3.5 aftershock followed the initial earthquake at 2:03 a.m. It was centered offshore, about 10 miles south of Malibu and 15 miles southwest of Santa Monica. It was about...
