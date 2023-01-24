ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pine, CO

KKTV

MISSING: Statewide alert issued for teen last seen in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a statewide alert on Wednesday for a missing teen. According to the alert, 17-year-old Kayleen Savage was last seen on Monday in Colorado Springs. She has a sleeve tattoo on her left arm and a tattoo on the right side of her neck that reads “purpose.”
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Woman in wheelchair hit at Colorado Springs intersection

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Drivers are advised avoid the area of Bijou and Swope Wednesday morning as police investigate a crash at the intersection. A witness called 911 around 6:30 a.m. reporting that a woman in a wheelchair was hit by a car. Police tell 11 News that the woman’s exact injuries unknown but that has she has been taken to the hospital. The injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Speeding in Colorado school or work zones could cost you

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado State Patrol is reminding Coloradans to slow down and be mindful in school and construction zones. According to a 2021 State Patrol report, El Paso County leads the state with the fastest speeds in slow zones. In the state, there have been 10,000 people cited for speeding in school or construction zones throughout the state in a three-year period.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Iconic downtown ice cream shop sign missing

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A piece of Colorado Springs history is missing. Michelle’s Chocolatiers & Ice cream in downtown Colorado Springs, was once a spot for customers to stop to get a sweet treat. “It is one of those Colorado Springs traditions that if you have been here...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

District 11 launches Unified Sports for kids with disabilities

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - D11 Athletics has partnered with D11 Special Education Department for the launching of Unified Sports. The idea is that people with intellectual disabilities (unified athletes) are partnered with people without intellectual disabilities to promote social inclusion through sport and competition. By Fall of 2023, each high school in the district will have a Unified Bowling Team that will compete as a CHSAA-sanctioned team. The program is only in its infancy stages. The plan is to expand the experience across a variety of different sports.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

WATCH: No decision made in trial for Teller County Sheriff

The largest employer in Pueblo and the largest health system in the state of Colorado are now one step closer to a merger. Call 719-444-7000 with info on the suspect. Video from CSPD. Updated: 5 hours ago. Colorado State Patrol reminds Coloradans to slow down and be mindful in school...
TELLER COUNTY, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Trespasser detained at Colorado Springs middle school

What started as an occasional check-in for the Dorn family in Colorado Springs has become a sort of ritual for the military family. WATCH: Investigation at a Colorado Springs apartment complex for a ‘strong odor’ of gasoline. Updated: 7 hours ago. The Colorado Springs Police Department has received...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Colorado Springs school district moving start times this fall

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The morning commute for students and parents of Academy District 20 is going to look a little different. Start times for all levels are going to be changing in the fall. Middle school and high school are starting later in the day, but elementary schools will be starting earlier.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

UCHealth and Parkview move closer to merger

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The largest employer in Pueblo and the largest health system in the state of Colorado are now one step closer to a merger. Wednesday, Parkview Hospital and UCHealth signed a definitive agreement to merge, after the two entities signed a non-binding agreement last October. Now, the merger goes to the Federal Trade Commission for approval. After that, it will move to the attorney general. The hospital expects the next two steps to be completed in 60-90 days and they hope the merger will be fully complete by mid-2023.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

1 arrested after incident involving a 'gasoline odor' at a Colorado Springs apartment complex

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department had part of a road closed on Wednesday as they looked into a report of a “strong odor of gasoline.”. The incident was taking place just after 1 p.m. at the Woodbine Apartments. The area is near Bijou and Swope just south of Platte. When our crews arrived on scene, a road was blocked and it looked like the apartment complex had been evacuated.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

