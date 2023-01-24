Read full article on original website
MISSING: Statewide alert issued for teen last seen in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a statewide alert on Wednesday for a missing teen. According to the alert, 17-year-old Kayleen Savage was last seen on Monday in Colorado Springs. She has a sleeve tattoo on her left arm and a tattoo on the right side of her neck that reads “purpose.”
Crews respond to a structure fire on the south side of Colorado Springs Thursday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a structure fire on the south side of Colorado Springs on Thursday. Just before 1 p.m. the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) asked people to avoid the 2500 block of Gold Rush Dr. The area is southeast of Highway 115 and Lake Avenue.
Woman in wheelchair hit at Colorado Springs intersection
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Drivers are advised avoid the area of Bijou and Swope Wednesday morning as police investigate a crash at the intersection. A witness called 911 around 6:30 a.m. reporting that a woman in a wheelchair was hit by a car. Police tell 11 News that the woman’s exact injuries unknown but that has she has been taken to the hospital. The injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
Crash involving a motorcycle in downtown Colorado Springs under investigation
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash involving a motorcyclist was under investigation in downtown Colorado Springs Thursday night. The crash was reported at about 6:13 p.m. at the intersection of Nevada Avenue and Colorado Avenue. Both directions of Nevada were closed for a short period of time. Details on...
Speeding in Colorado school or work zones could cost you
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado State Patrol is reminding Coloradans to slow down and be mindful in school and construction zones. According to a 2021 State Patrol report, El Paso County leads the state with the fastest speeds in slow zones. In the state, there have been 10,000 people cited for speeding in school or construction zones throughout the state in a three-year period.
Iconic downtown ice cream shop sign missing
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A piece of Colorado Springs history is missing. Michelle’s Chocolatiers & Ice cream in downtown Colorado Springs, was once a spot for customers to stop to get a sweet treat. “It is one of those Colorado Springs traditions that if you have been here...
‘Take my heart!’ Colorado Springs girls keep in touch with deployed dad using garage camera
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Jordan Dorn has been deployed since September, and what started as an occasional check-in with his family in Colorado Springs has become a sort of ritual for his wife and daughters. “Every once in a while, if we were walking out, he would say hi...
District 11 launches Unified Sports for kids with disabilities
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - D11 Athletics has partnered with D11 Special Education Department for the launching of Unified Sports. The idea is that people with intellectual disabilities (unified athletes) are partnered with people without intellectual disabilities to promote social inclusion through sport and competition. By Fall of 2023, each high school in the district will have a Unified Bowling Team that will compete as a CHSAA-sanctioned team. The program is only in its infancy stages. The plan is to expand the experience across a variety of different sports.
WATCH - UCHealth and Parkview move closer to merger
Law enforcement hopes $1.7 million grant helps make Memorial Park in Colorado Springs safer
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) and Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) hosted a media conference Wednesday morning talking about the new security improvements aimed at making parkgoers feel safer. In the last three years, there were 303 criminal cases reported in the park according to police.
WATCH: No decision made in trial for Teller County Sheriff
WATCH: Trespasser detained at Colorado Springs middle school
WATCH: Attempted robbery suspect caught on camera in Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs school district moving start times this fall
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The morning commute for students and parents of Academy District 20 is going to look a little different. Start times for all levels are going to be changing in the fall. Middle school and high school are starting later in the day, but elementary schools will be starting earlier.
UCHealth and Parkview move closer to merger
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The largest employer in Pueblo and the largest health system in the state of Colorado are now one step closer to a merger. Wednesday, Parkview Hospital and UCHealth signed a definitive agreement to merge, after the two entities signed a non-binding agreement last October. Now, the merger goes to the Federal Trade Commission for approval. After that, it will move to the attorney general. The hospital expects the next two steps to be completed in 60-90 days and they hope the merger will be fully complete by mid-2023.
WATCH: Bond reduced for man accused of killing father of 8 in Colorado Springs
WATCH: Colorado Springs Asian Community Responds to California Shootings
1 arrested after incident involving a ‘gasoline odor’ at a Colorado Springs apartment complex
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department had part of a road closed on Wednesday as they looked into a report of a “strong odor of gasoline.”. The incident was taking place just after 1 p.m. at the Woodbine Apartments. The area is near Bijou and Swope just south of Platte. When our crews arrived on scene, a road was blocked and it looked like the apartment complex had been evacuated.
New school start and end times announced for D-20 in the Colorado Springs area
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - New school start and end times were announced for D-20 on Tuesday in regard to their 2023-24 school year. The times were finalized by administration on Tuesday. The new times are as follows:. Elementary School: 7:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. Middle School 8:50 a.m. -...
WATCH: 11 mayoral candidates for the City of Colorado Springs as of Tuesday afternoon
