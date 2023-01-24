Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlingnews365.com
Becky Lynch Biography: Age, Height, Boyfriend, Net Worth, Family & More
Currently, Becky Lynch is signed to WWE, under the ring name Becky Lynch. She performs on WWE‘s Raw brand, but has been on maternity leave since May 2020. Lynch is one of WWE‘s biggest and most expensive stars. Twitter named her 6th on their list of the Top Female Athletes Worldwide for 2019.
ringsidenews.com
Mandy Rose Stuns In Super Skimpy White One-Piece Video Drop
Mandy Rose made a name for herself during her tenure in NXT, where she held the Women’s Championship for an impressive 413 days. Despite her eventual defeat by Roxanne Perez, her time in WWE was cut short under contentious circumstances, causing disappointment among fans. Despite her release, Rose appears to be content as she continues to share eye-catching photos on social media, much to the delight of her followers. She decided to show herself off once again recently.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Status Update on The Steiner Brothers
WWE Hall of Famers The Steiner Brothers are reportedly signed to Legends contracts. It was noted by PWInsider in a recent Q&A that both Rick Steiner and Scott Steiner are currently signed to WWE Legends contracts. This was somewhat expected after the brothers were inducted into the Hall of Fame last year.
Popculture
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality
Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
tjrwrestling.net
The Undertaker Responds To Bray Wyatt After Raw 30
WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker had a simple three-word response for Bray Wyatt following their ‘passing of the torch’ moment at Raw 30. The 23rd January 2023 edition of Monday Night Raw was a celebration of the stars past and present who had been involved with the red brand over the last three decades. However, LA Knight wanted to make a real name for himself, challenging any of the guests from the past in the back to step up and challenge him.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Natalya Says WWE Didn’t Want Her Talking About Her Father’s Battle With Alzheimer’s On Total Divas
WWE superstar and former two-time women’s champion Natalya Neidhart recently joined The Bellas podcast to discuss her experience on the hit reality series Total Divas, and how WWE didn’t want her talking too much about her father, the late Jim Neidhart, during her appearance on the show. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
sportszion.com
Vince McMahon to sell WWE to The Rock for $6.5 Billion undercutting Saudi’s offer
WWE has been going through bankruptcy, and the authorities are planning on selling it off to some big shots. Although there were some speculations that WWE was being sold to someone from Saudi Arabia it all went downhill when Dwayne Johnson showed his interest in buying the company. World Wrestling...
wrestleview.com
Charlotte Flair reveals the reason she was absent from WWE for nearly eight months
In a recent interview with the New York Post, WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair revealed that is was several dental surgeries as the reason why she was away from WWE for nearly eight months. Flair went on to say that she originally planned to take time off from...
PWMania
Possible Spoiler: Surprise Entrant for the WWE Royal Rumble Match Revealed
Nia Jax, the former RAW Women’s Champion, may be returning to WWE soon. According to a new report from PWInsider, many people within WWE expect Jax to make a surprise in-ring return in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match on Sunday. It was noted that Jax’s Rumble appearance had not...
ringsidenews.com
Becky Lynch Was Supposed To Win The Steel Cage Match At RAW Is XXX
WWE celebrated the 30th anniversary of its flagship show Monday Night RAW yesterday. The show featured some amazing matches and segments like the Tribal Court and the RAW Tag Team Championship match. Several WWE Legends also made their presence felt, including The Undertaker, who seemed to pass the torch to Bray Wyatt. However, there was one match in particular that was advertised for the show but ended before it could even begin.
webisjericho.com
Lana Calls Herself “The Hot Flexible Wife” In New Photo Drop
Since WWE released Lana in 2021, fans have speculated that she was AEW-bound due to being married to Miro. Yet, this has not occurred, and it seems just as likely she’ll return to WWE, with Triple H seemingly being open to giving a second opportunity to anyone released. Currently, though, she is focusing on promoting her Brand Army page and, in her latest Instagram Story, has declared herself a hot flexible wife that “stays mopping & working from home.“
stillrealtous.com
Bray Wyatt Breaks Character To Comment On Segment With The Undertaker At Raw 30
This week during the special 30th anniversary episode of Monday Night Raw, LA Knight decided call out the legends in the back, and it was The Undertaker who answered. Taker brought back his American Badass persona and he confronted Knight after riding his motorcycle to the ring, but Knight retreated.
ringsidenews.com
Bray Wyatt Sends Heartfelt Message After Undertaker Segment During WWE RAW Is XXX
Bray Wyatt’s character has been through many incarnations in WWE already. During WWE RAW’s 30th Anniversary show, he had another chance to share the ring with a Superstar who paved the way for so many, including Wyatt himself. That segment with The Undertaker meant the world to Wyatt, and he expressed those feelings the next day.
wrestlinginc.com
Bayley Explains Raw XXX Cage Match Disruption
WWE presented its 30th anniversary show for "Raw" on Monday, but one of the show's marquee matches did not go on as planned. Becky Lynch and Bayley were slated to meet in a steel cage match, however Damage CTRL beat down Lynch inside the structure and the match never happened. During an interview on "Raw Talk," Bayley explained to Byron Saxton why the faction did what they did.
ringsidenews.com
Naomi Shows Off Brand New Look During WWE Hiatus
Naomi is a true veteran in WWE’s women division with many accolades under her belt, such as the SmackDown Women’s Championship. However, she hasn’t been in WWE since May 2022. Naomi and Sasha Banks made headlines when they infamously walked out after disagreement with WWE creative and their plans for the Women’s Tag Team Titles. Sasha has since moved on to NJPW making her debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17 as Mercedes Mone. Naomi on the other hand seems to be trying her hand at modeling.
wrestletalk.com
VIDEO: Triple H Tells WWE Star ‘Stop Turning Your Back To Hard Camera’ Live On Air
WWE Raw 30 came complete with a DX comedy segment that was received pretty well, but there was actually something you may have missed. In addition to his line about “this booking stuff” being pretty hard, Triple H also broke the fourth wall on another ‘hidden’ occasion, but you can always count on someone to notice these things.
stillrealtous.com
Hall Of Famer Reveals What He Told Sami Zayn At Raw 30
Fans saw a number of names from the past return to WWE on Monday night for the special Raw 30th anniversary show. Teddy Long happened to be one of the Hall of Famers in the house as Long helped to set up a six man tag team match which saw Seth Rollins & The Street Profits take on Imperium.
PWMania
New Entrant Revealed for the WWE Royal Rumble, Updated Line-Up
Emma is now an official participant in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match. Emma has declared her intention to compete in the 30-woman Royal Rumble Match. She joins the following Superstars as confirmed entrants, leaving 23 spots open: Candice LeRae, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Shayna Baszler, and Zelina Vega star.
PWMania
Mark Briscoe Not Allowed to Wrestle in AEW Due to Warner Bros. Discovery
Fans have been pointing fingers on social media since Jay Briscoe passed away, pointing out Warner Bros. Discovery’s hypocrisy in allowing Dana White’s Slap Fighting to air after he slapped his wife while forbidding The Briscoes from appearing on AEW TV. Jay got into trouble over ten years ago for making anti-gay remarks, but he repeatedly apologized and had taken steps in private to learn from his error. People who knew Jay have recalled him as a kind man who cherished everyone.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Star Suffers Major Injury
Professional wrestling can be a tough sport and unfortunately injuries do happen from time to time. Now it seems that one of NXT’s brightest up and coming stars is on the shelf. Nikkita Lyons recently took to Instagram to announce that she’s dealing with a torn ACL and meniscus when she posted the following:
Fightful
15K+
Followers
36K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0