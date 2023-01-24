Read full article on original website
Perkins, other sheriffs support county radar bill
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi sheriffs are hoping state lawmakers will enact new legislation to let them to use radar on county roads. House Bill 42 is making its way through the Legislature and it has the support of Covington County sheriff Darrell Perkins. It would allow deputies to use...
Do not judge other people
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Do not judge other people…you do not know what they are going through…what kind of pain or sorrow they are experiencing.
Hattiesburg ‘Candy Shop’ locations searched by FBI, DEA
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Local, state and federal law enforcement executed three search warrants on Thursday, Jan. 26, at Candy Shop & Kratom locations around Hattiesburg. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD), agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), HPD, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, Forrest and Lamar county sheriff’s departments, FBI and Mississippi Attorney General’s Office are involved in the investigation.
PCS names Jimmy Messer as next Head of School
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Presbyterian Christian School’s search for their next Head of School has come to an end as the Board of Trustees announced the hiring of Jimmy Messer. Messer is joining PCS after coming from Jackson Academy as their Associate Head of School, where he showed leadership...
Ozempic medication shortage hits the Pine Belt
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 37.3 million Americans have diabetes. This means finding medication and treatment options for each individual can get difficult very quickly. One common medication is Ozempic, but the drug has also been FDA-approved to fight weight loss.
House numbers should be visible in case of emergency
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - When emergency services respond to calls, they must be able to find the exact location. “There are some calls, such as major trauma, stroke or heart attacks that do need a really rapid response,” said Chuck Carter, chief executive officer of AAA Ambulance Services.
Overdose cases cause concern in Jones County
Overdose cases cause concern in Jones County
Human Trafficking Summit at USM
Human Trafficking Summit at USM
Hattiesburg attorney found guilty of impersonation, harassment
HATTIESURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Hattiesburg attorney was found guilty of impersonating another person online and harassment via the telephone. Pine Belt News reported Brandon Brooks was convicted of the crimes last week and ordered to pay $3,5000 in restitution to Chris P. Lott. Prosecutors said Brooks used Lott’s name to create a fake account. According […]
Head of Hattiesburg’s Parks & Rec announces retirement
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg’s Parks and Recreation Director Chris McGee will retire Friday after. “My time working for the City of Hattiesburg has been tremendously rewarding, from making great strides in programming offerings to working alongside our community partners to expand our public facilities,” said McGee. “Our city is experiencing a lot of momentum, and I’m proud to have played a role in it.”
Laurel School District Launches STEAM Academy
Laurel School District Launches STEAM Academy
Kentucky murder suspect arrested in Mississippi
A man was arrested this week and charged with murdering a man in Kentucky, police said. Lexington, Kentucky, police said the suspect, Bobby Lashawn Hubbard was arrested Saturday in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Hubbard is accused of September 12 shooting death of 22-year-old Doricky Harris. Hubbard was being held Tuesday in Forrest...
JCSD taking precautions due to increasing fentanyl cases
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -Growing fentanyl overdoses are making law enforcement take extra precautions when responding to calls. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department knows how deadly overdose calls can be, especially when dealing with fentanyl. Recently, with the growing concern and awareness, the department has been taking precautions, not just for themselves, but also for the community.
FCSO 'Off Duty Management' Initiative
The Petal School District is getting ready to host its annual teacher job fair on Thursday, Jan. 26. A native of Perry County, Nobles said he spent the first decade of his career with the Perry County Sheriff’s Office.
Miss. secretary of state stops by USM for human trafficking summit
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson stopped by The University of Southern Mississippi’s Hattiesburg campus Tuesday afternoon for a conference on human trafficking. Watson, along with business owners and organizational leaders, combined for the Mississippi Businesses Against Trafficking summit. The MBAT summit is put on...
Reward offered for information on killed south Mississippi horses
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A nonprofit group focused on protecting animals and wildlife is offering a reward for information that leads to the conviction of the person(s) responsible for killing three horses in George and Greene counties. Organizers of Help Asheville Bears posted the reward after seeing the WKRG story on Monday, Jan. 23. […]
Beer and light wine coming to Purvis
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The way was officially cleared Tuesday night to allow beer and light wine sales in the City of Purvis. The Board of Aldermen voted unanimously to pass the city’s ordinance regarding alcohol sales in the city’s limits. The city’s businesses now can apply...
PRCC food truck began serving Forrest County campus this week
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Students at the Forrest County campus of Pearl River Community College are enjoying a new option when it comes to catching a quick bite between classes. A new food truck operated by PRCC and Aladdin Campus Dining has begun serving hamburgers, tacos, chicken tenders and Philly...
LIST: Pine Belt shelters open as severe weather moves in
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As the Pine Belt prepares for an incoming severe weather system late Tuesday night, counties in the area will have facilities open for citizens to take shelter. Below is a list of the shelters that will be open:. The Lamar County Shelter, located at 105...
Laurel church gives away $50,000 in free groceries
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Families in Jones County are being fed spiritually and physically, thanks to a local church. Bethlehem Community Church in Laurel is wrapping up the final day of its two-night ‘Convoy of Hope’ event. During the Convoy of Hope, any family who attends service either...
