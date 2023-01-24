Read full article on original website
wichitabyeb.com
The Wichita Buzz: Vol. 1 Issue 1
Happy Friday! It’s January 27, and we’re here with our new recap of what’s taken place in Wichita over the past week. If you’re curious as to why it’s called The Wichita Buzz, let’s bring up the idea of civic journalism also known as public journalism. A major component of public journalism seeks to treat readers and community members as participants. Writers are to view events from the citizen’s perspective rather than that of the media. One of the fathers of public journalism is W. Davis “Buzz” Merritt Jr. who happened to be a former editor of The Wichita Eagle.
Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Wichita
Wichita, Kansas, is a city known for its strong sense of community and rich cultural heritage. It has also produced a number of famous and accomplished individuals in various fields such as entertainment, sports, and politics.
If you call 911, it may be a while before Wichita police show up. Here’s why.
Response times have more than doubled in 13 years, an Eagle analysis found. Police – from rank-and-file officers to the chief – offer several reasons for the increase.
KWCH.com
1 dead, 1 unresponsive in shooting near Mt. Vernon and Seneca
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person was killed and another was unresponsive in a shooting on Mt. Vernon between Broadway and Seneca late Thursday night. The call came in around 11:45, and police responding found the two victims. Dispatchers confirmed one death and another victim who was unresponsive when police arrived.
Don’t eat the fish: Arkansas River, other Kansas waters remain under advisory
The 2023 advisory was issued by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Thursday.
WPD studies Retail Pet Sales Bans, offers suggestion
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — It has been six months since the Wichita Animal Control Advisory Board asked the Wichita Police Department (WPD) to research a Retail Pet Sales Ban. On Tuesday, the WPD took its report to the Wichita City Council. People who want the ban see it as a way to shut down sales […]
Wichita nurses hold rally for safe staffing Thursday
Registered nurses at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis are going to be rallying on the National Day of Action by National Nurses United to demand the hospital industry ends their profession’s staffing crisis by providing safe numbers of nurses to care for patients, according to the NNU.
wichitabyeb.com
Valentine’s Day events and specials in the Wichita area | 2023
Is there anything special going on for Valentine’s Day? You’ve come to the right place. Whether you’re celebrating with your loved one, with friends, with your children, here’s some special events taking place at local businesses and restaurants for the day of love. Click on each restaurant link to get more information.
Wichita bridge demolition set for Saturday, part of I-135 closing
Drivers in the area of the North Junction construction site in Wichita could see a bridge coming down this Saturday, Jan. 28.
wichitabyeb.com
First Look at T-Swirl Crepe; Wichita’s First Japanese Crepes Restaurant
After a month of many of the same types of restaurants opening in Wichita, something unique has finally arrived. T-Swirl Crepe is the city’s first Japanese crepe restaurant. Located at 2431 N. Greenwich Road, the chain with 30 locations across the country specializes in both sweet and savory crepes, each made with 100-percent gluten-free rice flour batter.
Best state to drive in? Kansas ranks in the top 10, but Wichita is another story
A survey recently gave the Sunflower State high marks for best states to drive, but an analysis of cities released last year put Wichita at 34th for worst drivers.
wichitabyeb.com
Sam and Nancy will soon be returning to take over Caesar’s Table
Towards the middle of 2022, the lunch buffet known as Caesar’s Table inside the Meritrust Credit Union Headquarters at 151 N Main St. went under new ownership and management changes. With that, Sam and Nancy Kuns, who had been running the restaurant dating back to their original location at 125 N. Market, left.
City of Wichita, Homeless Outreach Team preparing for winter weather
The City of Wichita and the Homeless Outreach Team are preparing for winter weather.
KWCH.com
Man dies following chase, crash in south Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: A man is dead following a chase and crash in south Wichita. Police said the incident started Thursday morning around Hydraulic and Wassell. Officers spotted a suspect vehicle linked to several larcenies in the area. The officers then witnessed a traffic violation by the vehicle near Washington and Wassell.
KAKE TV
Wichita kids making a difference in their community
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Leaders in a Wichita community have seen frustration boil over due to an ongoing trash problem. They decided to take matters into their own tiny hands. When Xamora Blackmon and Carlito Hill are not solving math problems or completing reading assignments, they pick up trash in their neighborhood.
Another jump at the gas pump in Wichita overnight
The gas prices in Wichita jumped overnight. Some stations are now at $3.19 a gallon.
Police identify Wichita couple in murder-suicide
Wichita police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in south Wichita.
wichitabyeb.com
Free art classes for kids ages 3-5 at the Wichita Art Museum
Do you have a preschooler at home? The Wichita Art Museum is offering free art classes starting next month. Art Start registration is now open for the Winter and Spring of 2023. Art Start is a free program for children ages 3 to 5 to learn, imagine, and engage with...
2 indicted in Wichita for trafficking meth from California to Kansas
A federal grand jury in Wichita on Wednesday indicted charged two from California with transporting methamphetamine across state lines.
foxkansas.com
Armed robbery at Wichita retirement center
Police are looking for armed robbers who forced their way into a West Wichita long term care center and tied up an employee. It happened early Wednesday morning at Reflection Living near Maize and Maple. FOX Kansas News reporter Stephanie Maniche tells us what happened and who police are looking...
