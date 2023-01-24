ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wichitabyeb.com

The Wichita Buzz: Vol. 1 Issue 1

Happy Friday! It’s January 27, and we’re here with our new recap of what’s taken place in Wichita over the past week. If you’re curious as to why it’s called The Wichita Buzz, let’s bring up the idea of civic journalism also known as public journalism. A major component of public journalism seeks to treat readers and community members as participants. Writers are to view events from the citizen’s perspective rather than that of the media. One of the fathers of public journalism is W. Davis “Buzz” Merritt Jr. who happened to be a former editor of The Wichita Eagle.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

1 dead, 1 unresponsive in shooting near Mt. Vernon and Seneca

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person was killed and another was unresponsive in a shooting on Mt. Vernon between Broadway and Seneca late Thursday night. The call came in around 11:45, and police responding found the two victims. Dispatchers confirmed one death and another victim who was unresponsive when police arrived.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

WPD studies Retail Pet Sales Bans, offers suggestion

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — It has been six months since the Wichita Animal Control Advisory Board asked the Wichita Police Department (WPD) to research a Retail Pet Sales Ban. On Tuesday, the WPD took its report to the Wichita City Council. People who want the ban see it as a way to shut down sales […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Wichita nurses hold rally for safe staffing Thursday

Registered nurses at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis are going to be rallying on the National Day of Action by National Nurses United to demand the hospital industry ends their profession’s staffing crisis by providing safe numbers of nurses to care for patients, according to the NNU.
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Valentine’s Day events and specials in the Wichita area | 2023

Is there anything special going on for Valentine’s Day? You’ve come to the right place. Whether you’re celebrating with your loved one, with friends, with your children, here’s some special events taking place at local businesses and restaurants for the day of love. Click on each restaurant link to get more information.
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

First Look at T-Swirl Crepe; Wichita’s First Japanese Crepes Restaurant

After a month of many of the same types of restaurants opening in Wichita, something unique has finally arrived. T-Swirl Crepe is the city’s first Japanese crepe restaurant. Located at 2431 N. Greenwich Road, the chain with 30 locations across the country specializes in both sweet and savory crepes, each made with 100-percent gluten-free rice flour batter.
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Sam and Nancy will soon be returning to take over Caesar’s Table

Towards the middle of 2022, the lunch buffet known as Caesar’s Table inside the Meritrust Credit Union Headquarters at 151 N Main St. went under new ownership and management changes. With that, Sam and Nancy Kuns, who had been running the restaurant dating back to their original location at 125 N. Market, left.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Man dies following chase, crash in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: A man is dead following a chase and crash in south Wichita. Police said the incident started Thursday morning around Hydraulic and Wassell. Officers spotted a suspect vehicle linked to several larcenies in the area. The officers then witnessed a traffic violation by the vehicle near Washington and Wassell.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita kids making a difference in their community

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Leaders in a Wichita community have seen frustration boil over due to an ongoing trash problem. They decided to take matters into their own tiny hands. When Xamora Blackmon and Carlito Hill are not solving math problems or completing reading assignments, they pick up trash in their neighborhood.
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Free art classes for kids ages 3-5 at the Wichita Art Museum

Do you have a preschooler at home? The Wichita Art Museum is offering free art classes starting next month. Art Start registration is now open for the Winter and Spring of 2023. Art Start is a free program for children ages 3 to 5 to learn, imagine, and engage with...
WICHITA, KS
foxkansas.com

Armed robbery at Wichita retirement center

Police are looking for armed robbers who forced their way into a West Wichita long term care center and tied up an employee. It happened early Wednesday morning at Reflection Living near Maize and Maple. FOX Kansas News reporter Stephanie Maniche tells us what happened and who police are looking...
WICHITA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy