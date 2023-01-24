ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

$73M in federal funding to support Hawaiʻi schools

By Sandy Harjo-Livingston
KHON2
 3 days ago
HONOLULU (KHON2) — With Green’s move to help educators pay for Hawai’i keiki’s school supplies and Matayoshi seeking to eliminate keiki food debt, there is a lot happening in Hawai’i’e educational front.

Another point of help that is coming has been secured by Sen. Brian Schatz.

Hawai’i’s K-12 students will be receiving $73 million in extra academic support for keiki in low-income communities.

More new educators, support for educator professional development, new technology and other academic programs are a few areas the funding will help.

In particular, the 85,000 keiki that attend Hawai’i’s Title 1 schools will be receiving the money to support low-income families.

Hawai‘i public schools are getting a big boost in federal funding,” said Sen. Schatz, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee. “This new money will help hire more teachers and offer more academic support programs for students in need.”

As it stands, the Title 1 Part A Title I Part A of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act has authorized the funding which is the largest source of federal funding for elementary and secondary education in the U.S.

According to Schatz, “based on a variety of factors such as per-pupil expenditures, poverty and population estimates, Title I Grants are targeted to help students who reside in high concentration areas of children from low-income families. Hawai‘i’s local education agencies expect to receive these funds by July 1, 2023.”

Kaua’i County will be receiving $3,107,773.

The City and County of Honolulu will receive $46,760,813.

Maui County will get $7,408,395.

Hawai’i County will receive $15,853,286.

KHON2

