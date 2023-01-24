DERBY, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Derby Public Schools said a grenade found at Derby High School was not live. The district said around 2:35 p.m. on Wednesday, a student reported seeing an image on Snapchat of another student having a grenade at the high school. School officials investigated and the student in question shared that the device in the image was not live.

DERBY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO