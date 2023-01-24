Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dog accidentally shoots man: Kansas deputy finds 32-year-old hunter dead in his carSan HeraldWichita, KS
Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From WichitaTed RiversWichita, KS
24-Year-Old Wichita mom left three children home alone, endangering their lives in a smoke-filled homeEdy ZooWichita, KS
This Huge Flea Market in Kansas is One of the Best Places To Shop in the Entire StateJoe MertensWichita, KS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Related
KWCH.com
Homeless veteran population a glaring concern as volunteers complete annual count
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Volunteers on Thursday spread across Sedgwick County to determine how many homeless people are living in the Wichita area. From that total count, a sect of the homeless population drawing concern is veterans. Passageways, a military veteran support organization that provides shelter and services for homeless...
KWCH.com
Group continues effort for public vote on future of Century II
Homeless veteran population a glaring concern as volunteers complete annual count. Volunteers on Thursday spread across Sedgwick County to determine how many homeless people are living in the Wichita area. Updated: 5 hours ago. A man is dead following a chase and crash in south Wichita. State of Mind Thursday...
KWCH.com
State of Mind Thursday with Mental Health Association of South Central Kansas
Doctors report national trend reflected locally with people deliberately delaying care. More Americans are reporting that they’re putting off seeing a doctor for health issues. Nationwide shortage of children’s medicine comes as RSV, flu run rampant. Updated: Dec. 20, 2022 at 11:05 PM CST. RSV and flu are...
KWCH.com
Wichita nurses join nationwide rally for better staffing
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Registered nurses at Ascension Via Christi Saint Francis joined thousands of other members of National Nurses United across the country for a day of action. They say they want the hospital industry to end their profession’s staffing crisis by providing a safe number of nurses to...
KWCH.com
New hospital gives big health care boost to rural Sumner County community
CALDWELL, Kan. (KWCH) - A new hospital in Caldwell is providing a substantial health care boost for the rural community in Sumner County. The new facility marks a new era for rural health care in Caldwell. “I would never dream a facility like this would be here,” Caldwell resident Darren...
KWCH.com
Derby Public Schools: Grenade found at high school ‘not live’
DERBY, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Derby Public Schools said a grenade found at Derby High School was not live. The district said around 2:35 p.m. on Wednesday, a student reported seeing an image on Snapchat of another student having a grenade at the high school. School officials investigated and the student in question shared that the device in the image was not live.
Longtime Wichita West High teacher charged with battery of students at new school
He taught math at Wichita West High School from 1998 until just before this school year.
foxkansas.com
Armed robbery at Wichita retirement center
Police are looking for armed robbers who forced their way into a West Wichita long term care center and tied up an employee. It happened early Wednesday morning at Reflection Living near Maize and Maple. FOX Kansas News reporter Stephanie Maniche tells us what happened and who police are looking...
KWCH.com
Kansas farm dog helps to bury canine best friend
Homeless veteran population a glaring concern as volunteers complete annual count. Volunteers on Thursday spread across Sedgwick County to determine how many homeless people are living in the Wichita area. Updated: 10 hours ago. A man is dead following a chase and crash in south Wichita. Group continues effort for...
More options ahead for fresh food access in Wichita
Representatives say the Healthy Corner Store Initiative project is about three-quarters of the way complete. Their work began in 2020 with a goal of improving access to healthy food.
WPD studies Retail Pet Sales Bans, offers suggestion
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — It has been six months since the Wichita Animal Control Advisory Board asked the Wichita Police Department (WPD) to research a Retail Pet Sales Ban. On Tuesday, the WPD took its report to the Wichita City Council. People who want the ban see it as a way to shut down sales […]
KWCH.com
WPD: Employee tied up, west Wichita long-term care home robbed of medications
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is warning local nursing homes and long-term care facilities to be on alert after a robbery Wednesday morning. Officer Trevor Macy, with the police department, said that around 4:50 a.m. officers were dispatched to an armed robbery call at a long-term care home in the block of 600 S. Maize Court.
thefabricator.com
Bradbury CFO inducted into Wichita CFO Hall of Fame
The Bradbury Co., Moundridge, Kan., a manufacturer of leveling, cutoff, punch, folding, and roll forming equipment, has announced that Bruce Weaver, CFO, has been inducted into the Wichita Business Journal CFO Hall of Fame. Weaver, a Wichita State University graduate with a degree in accounting, started at the company in...
Wichita long-term care home robbed at gunpoint
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Three people forced their way into a Wichita long-term care home early Wednesday, tied up an employee and stole drugs. At approximately 4:50 a.m., officers responded to an armed robbery call at the Reflection Living senior nursing facility located in the 600 block of S Maize Court. A 27-year-old employee said […]
KWCH.com
Driver dies after evading police, rolling vehicle in Wichita neighborhood
Homeless veteran population a glaring concern as volunteers complete annual count. Volunteers on Thursday spread across Sedgwick County to determine how many homeless people are living in the Wichita area. Group continues effort for public vote on future of Century II. Updated: 5 hours ago. Could the future of Century...
If you call 911, it may be a while before Wichita police show up. Here’s why.
Response times have more than doubled in 13 years, an Eagle analysis found. Police – from rank-and-file officers to the chief – offer several reasons for the increase.
Drivers call for intersection safety changes; Sedgwick County responds
A press conference will be held at 3 p.m. to address recent traffic incidents at 21st Street and 167th Street West and 79th Street South and Greenwich Road.
KWCH.com
Open house held for new Caldwell hospital
Group continues effort for public vote on future of Century II. Could the future of Century II be up for public vote? That’s the question one group is hoping to have on ballots in August or November. State of Mind Thursday with Mental Health Association of South Central Kansas.
KWCH.com
OSHA: Employee killed while duct tape held machine safety guards open at Kingman plastics plant
KINGMAN, Kan. (KWCH) - Investigators with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration have determined failure to make sure required safety procedures were followed contributed to the death of a worker at a Kingman plastics manufacturer. The incident occurred on Aug. 4, 2022, at Great Lakes...
KWCH.com
1 dead, 1 unresponsive in shooting near Mt. Vernon and Seneca
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person was killed and another was unresponsive in a shooting on Mt. Vernon between Broadway and Seneca late Thursday night. The call came in around 11:45, and police responding found the two victims. Dispatchers confirmed one death and another victim who was unresponsive when police arrived.
Comments / 0