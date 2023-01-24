ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

KWCH.com

Group continues effort for public vote on future of Century II

Homeless veteran population a glaring concern as volunteers complete annual count. Volunteers on Thursday spread across Sedgwick County to determine how many homeless people are living in the Wichita area. Updated: 5 hours ago. A man is dead following a chase and crash in south Wichita.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita nurses join nationwide rally for better staffing

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Registered nurses at Ascension Via Christi Saint Francis joined thousands of other members of National Nurses United across the country for a day of action. They say they want the hospital industry to end their profession’s staffing crisis by providing a safe number of nurses to...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Derby Public Schools: Grenade found at high school ‘not live’

DERBY, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Derby Public Schools said a grenade found at Derby High School was not live. The district said around 2:35 p.m. on Wednesday, a student reported seeing an image on Snapchat of another student having a grenade at the high school. School officials investigated and the student in question shared that the device in the image was not live.
DERBY, KS
foxkansas.com

Armed robbery at Wichita retirement center

Police are looking for armed robbers who forced their way into a West Wichita long term care center and tied up an employee. It happened early Wednesday morning at Reflection Living near Maize and Maple. FOX Kansas News reporter Stephanie Maniche tells us what happened and who police are looking...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Kansas farm dog helps to bury canine best friend

Kansas farm dog helps to bury canine best friend
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

WPD studies Retail Pet Sales Bans, offers suggestion

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — It has been six months since the Wichita Animal Control Advisory Board asked the Wichita Police Department (WPD) to research a Retail Pet Sales Ban. On Tuesday, the WPD took its report to the Wichita City Council. People who want the ban see it as a way to shut down sales […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

WPD: Employee tied up, west Wichita long-term care home robbed of medications

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is warning local nursing homes and long-term care facilities to be on alert after a robbery Wednesday morning. Officer Trevor Macy, with the police department, said that around 4:50 a.m. officers were dispatched to an armed robbery call at a long-term care home in the block of 600 S. Maize Court.
WICHITA, KS
thefabricator.com

Bradbury CFO inducted into Wichita CFO Hall of Fame

The Bradbury Co., Moundridge, Kan., a manufacturer of leveling, cutoff, punch, folding, and roll forming equipment, has announced that Bruce Weaver, CFO, has been inducted into the Wichita Business Journal CFO Hall of Fame. Weaver, a Wichita State University graduate with a degree in accounting, started at the company in...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Wichita long-term care home robbed at gunpoint

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Three people forced their way into a Wichita long-term care home early Wednesday, tied up an employee and stole drugs. At approximately 4:50 a.m., officers responded to an armed robbery call at the Reflection Living senior nursing facility located in the 600 block of S Maize Court. A 27-year-old employee said […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Driver dies after evading police, rolling vehicle in Wichita neighborhood

Driver dies after evading police, rolling vehicle in Wichita neighborhood
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Open house held for new Caldwell hospital

Open house held for new Caldwell hospital
CALDWELL, KS
KWCH.com

1 dead, 1 unresponsive in shooting near Mt. Vernon and Seneca

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person was killed and another was unresponsive in a shooting on Mt. Vernon between Broadway and Seneca late Thursday night. The call came in around 11:45, and police responding found the two victims. Dispatchers confirmed one death and another victim who was unresponsive when police arrived.
WICHITA, KS

