KSNB Local4
Wood River girls basketball wins in final seconds over Eagles
CENTRAL CITY, Neb. (KSNB) - Nebraska Christian girls basketball hosted Wood River Thursday. In a battle of Eagles, Wood River scored in the final seconds to beat Nebraska Christian 36-35. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
York girls basketball beats Seward in OT to advance to Central championship
YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 2 York girls basketball hosted third-seed Seward in the semifinal round of the Central Conference Tournament Thursday. The Dukes and Bluejays went into overtime, where York won 38-32 to advance to the conference championship. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Central City boys basketball stampedes over David City by 26
CENTRAL CITY, Neb. (KSNB) - Central City boys basketball hosted David City Thursday. The Bison maintained their one-loss record on the season in an impressive 57-31 win over the Scouts. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Top-seed BDS girls basketball upset by MUDECAS champs in CRC semifinal
YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 1 BDS girls basketball took on fourth-seed Meridian in the semifinal round of the Crossroads Conference Tournament Thursday. The Eagles were upset by the reigning MUDECAS champions in a 39-34 loss to the Mustangs. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Central City girls basketball bested by David City
CENTRAL CITY, Neb. (KSNB) - Central City girls basketball hosted David City Thursday. The Bison were defeated 40-33 by the Scouts. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Osceola boys basketball beats BDS in CRC semifinal thriller
YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 1 Osceola boys basketball took on fifth-seed BDS in the semifinal round of the Crossroads Conference Tournament Thursday. The Bulldogs and Eagles played it down to the wire, but Osceola avoided the upset in a 42-41 win to advance to the conference championship. Watch the...
KSNB Local4
Cross County boys basketball advances to CRC championship
YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 2 Cross County boys basketball played third-seed Nebraska Lutheran in the semifinal round of the Crossroads Conference Tournament Thursday. The Cougars won 67-41 to advance to the championship. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Kearney Catholic girls basketball fights off top seed St. Cecilia in Centennial Conference quarterfinals
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The top seed Hastings St. Cecilia girls basketball team went up against #8 Kearney Catholic in the Centennial Conference quarterfinals. In the end, the Stars take down the Hawkettes, 37-30. See embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
5-Star Performer: GICC girls basketball ends Patriots’ perfect season
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Central Catholic girls basketball accomplished an enormous feat Saturday: Defeat the previously-unbeaten Adams Central Patriots on the road. The catch? They did so without star player Lucy Ghaifan. The Crusaders hit 10 three-pointers and also went 10-of-17 from the free throw line in the...
KSNB Local4
Adams Central girls basketball wins convincingly over Schuyler in Central quarterfinals
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The #1 seed Adams Central girls basketball welcomed on in #8 Schuyler for the Central quarterfinals on Tuesday. In the end, the Patriots win it big, 49-8. See embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Bronco men’s basketball unable to repeat December win against Concordia
SEWARD, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings College men’s basketball traveled to Seward for a GPAC matchup with Concordia Wednesday. The two teams met in Hastings back on Dec. 10, with the Broncos winning 70-68. It was a different result tonight, as the Bulldogs routed Hastings College 80-42. Watch the embedded...
KSNB Local4
McCool Junction girls basketball rides past Osceola in CRC quarterfinals
YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - The quarterfinal round of the CRC Tournament was played at the York City Auditorium Tuesday. No. 3 McCool Junction played sixth-ranked Osceola. The Mustangs narrowly defeated the Bulldogs, 33-30, to advance to the tournament semifinals. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
BDS boys basketball upsets McCool Junction by one in CRC quarterfinals
YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - The CRC Tournament quarterfinals took place at the York City Auditorium Tuesday. No. 5 BDS boys basketball played fourth-ranked McCool Junction. The Eagles upset the Mustangs 31-30 to advance to the semifinals. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Aurora boys basketball hurries past Columbus Lakeview in Central quarterfinals
AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 3 Aurora boys basketball hosted sixth-ranked Columbus Lakeview in a quarterfinals game of the 2023 Central Conference Tournament Tuesday. The Huskies defeated the Vikings 55-26 to advance to the semifinals. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
York boys basketball dominates Northwest to advance to Central semifinals
YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 2 York boys basketball hosted seventh-ranked Northwest for a quarterfinals game in the 2023 Central Conference Tournament Tuesday. The Dukes defeated the Vikings 75-38 to advance to the semifinals. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
High Plains girls basketball drops CRC quarterfinal draw to Meridian
YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - The quarterfinal round of the CRC Tournament took place at the York City Auditorium Tuesday. No. 5 High Plains competed against fourth-ranked Meridian. The Storm lost a tough matchup to the Mustangs, 52-22. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
St. John’s hits new low in blowout loss to Creighton
St. John’s season is spiraling out of control — and quickly. The Red Storm were torched by Creighton in a 104-76 loss on Wednesday night in Omaha, Neb. It was the first time St. John’s had given up at least 100 points since a 108-67 loss to Villanova in the 2017 Big East Tournament. But that Wildcats team was No. 1 in the country. Creighton is 12-8 overall, 6-3 in the Big East. The Red Storm fell to 13-8 overall, 3-7 in conference play. St. John’s showed signs of life a week ago with an 85-74 at Connecticut, then ranked in the top...
KSNB Local4
Zamberlin named final UNK football assistant as GA tight ends coach
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - Nebraska Kearney head football coach Ryan Held announced Thursday that Kenny Zamberlin will be the Lopers offensive graduate assistant and tight ends coach. Zamberlin is the eighth and final assistant (six full-time and two GA’s) that Held has hired since become named UNK head coach...
247Sports
Huskers make offer to athletic linebacker in 500-mile radius
Nebraska football made an offer to one of the more athletic 2024 linebackers in the 500-mile radius on Wednesday evening. The Huskers extended an offer to Jefferson (S.D.) linebacker Thomas Heiberger, joining Wisconsin and Texas Tech as programs who have offered the athletic linebacker. Heiberger reports a 37.5-inch vertical and...
KSNB Local4
Harper named UNK passing game coordinator, Held completes full-time staff
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - Nebraska Kearney head football coach Ryan Held announced today that Moses Harper will be the Lopers passing game coordinator. Harper is the sixth full-time assistant Held has hired since becoming head coach in late December. Eric Lee Jr. will be UNK’s defensive graduate assistant (secondary); an offensive grad assistant will be named tomorrow and round out the staff.
