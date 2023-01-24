ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KSNB Local4

York girls basketball beats Seward in OT to advance to Central championship

YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 2 York girls basketball hosted third-seed Seward in the semifinal round of the Central Conference Tournament Thursday. The Dukes and Bluejays went into overtime, where York won 38-32 to advance to the conference championship. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
YORK, NE
KSNB Local4

Top-seed BDS girls basketball upset by MUDECAS champs in CRC semifinal

YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 1 BDS girls basketball took on fourth-seed Meridian in the semifinal round of the Crossroads Conference Tournament Thursday. The Eagles were upset by the reigning MUDECAS champions in a 39-34 loss to the Mustangs. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
YORK, NE
KSNB Local4

Osceola boys basketball beats BDS in CRC semifinal thriller

YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 1 Osceola boys basketball took on fifth-seed BDS in the semifinal round of the Crossroads Conference Tournament Thursday. The Bulldogs and Eagles played it down to the wire, but Osceola avoided the upset in a 42-41 win to advance to the conference championship. Watch the...
OSCEOLA, NE
KSNB Local4

Cross County boys basketball advances to CRC championship

YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 2 Cross County boys basketball played third-seed Nebraska Lutheran in the semifinal round of the Crossroads Conference Tournament Thursday. The Cougars won 67-41 to advance to the championship. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
YORK, NE
KSNB Local4

5-Star Performer: GICC girls basketball ends Patriots’ perfect season

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Central Catholic girls basketball accomplished an enormous feat Saturday: Defeat the previously-unbeaten Adams Central Patriots on the road. The catch? They did so without star player Lucy Ghaifan. The Crusaders hit 10 three-pointers and also went 10-of-17 from the free throw line in the...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Bronco men’s basketball unable to repeat December win against Concordia

SEWARD, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings College men’s basketball traveled to Seward for a GPAC matchup with Concordia Wednesday. The two teams met in Hastings back on Dec. 10, with the Broncos winning 70-68. It was a different result tonight, as the Bulldogs routed Hastings College 80-42. Watch the embedded...
SEWARD, NE
KSNB Local4

High Plains girls basketball drops CRC quarterfinal draw to Meridian

YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - The quarterfinal round of the CRC Tournament took place at the York City Auditorium Tuesday. No. 5 High Plains competed against fourth-ranked Meridian. The Storm lost a tough matchup to the Mustangs, 52-22. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
YORK, NE
New York Post

St. John’s hits new low in blowout loss to Creighton

St. John’s season is spiraling out of control — and quickly. The Red Storm were torched by Creighton in a 104-76 loss on Wednesday night in Omaha, Neb. It was the first time St. John’s had given up at least 100 points since a 108-67 loss to Villanova in the 2017 Big East Tournament. But that Wildcats team was No. 1 in the country. Creighton is 12-8 overall, 6-3 in the Big East. The Red Storm fell to 13-8 overall, 3-7 in conference play. St. John’s showed signs of life a week ago with an 85-74 at Connecticut, then ranked in the top...
OMAHA, NE
KSNB Local4

Zamberlin named final UNK football assistant as GA tight ends coach

KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - Nebraska Kearney head football coach Ryan Held announced Thursday that Kenny Zamberlin will be the Lopers offensive graduate assistant and tight ends coach. Zamberlin is the eighth and final assistant (six full-time and two GA’s) that Held has hired since become named UNK head coach...
KEARNEY, NE
247Sports

Huskers make offer to athletic linebacker in 500-mile radius

Nebraska football made an offer to one of the more athletic 2024 linebackers in the 500-mile radius on Wednesday evening. The Huskers extended an offer to Jefferson (S.D.) linebacker Thomas Heiberger, joining Wisconsin and Texas Tech as programs who have offered the athletic linebacker. Heiberger reports a 37.5-inch vertical and...
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

Harper named UNK passing game coordinator, Held completes full-time staff

KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - Nebraska Kearney head football coach Ryan Held announced today that Moses Harper will be the Lopers passing game coordinator. Harper is the sixth full-time assistant Held has hired since becoming head coach in late December. Eric Lee Jr. will be UNK’s defensive graduate assistant (secondary); an offensive grad assistant will be named tomorrow and round out the staff.
KEARNEY, NE

