Early County head football coach leaving school, accepts new role

BLAKELY, Ga. (WDHN) — Early County head football coach Joel Harvin is leaving the school to take the reins at Putnam County High School.

Harvin led his alma mater for the last six seasons amassing a 33-32 record.

Competing in Region 1-A Divison II, Harvin made history with the Bobcats this past season leading them to their first Georgia High School Association quarterfinals since 2012 and a 9-4 record.

In 2022, Early County also won its first region title since 2003.

Harvin’s new team, the War Eagles, competes in the GHSA’s Region 4-AA.

